elizabethton.com
VFW food distribution set for Friday
VFW Post 2166 Auxiliary is doing a food distribution with Second Harvest Food Bank for veterans and their families that need assistance on Friday, Sept. 9, at 2 p.m. at the VFW Post at 2001 West Elk Ave., Elizabethton. Those coming to the food distribution are asked to have room in their trunk for the food box and to pop their trunk once they arrive in the line at the post. They can remain in their car and the food box will be loaded for them. The food distribution will be done with no person to person contact to protect each person’s health.
elizabethton.com
Fall is in the air
If spiders and their webs predict the weather, Butler resident Janie Reece should have a pretty good idea of what the upcoming fall and winter seasons may be like — based on this masterpiece she photographed on her front porch.
Johnson City Press
Jerry Kleven on bringing McDonald's to Northeast Tennessee 60 years ago
KINGSPORT — Wisconsin natives Jerry and Joanne Kleven moved to Kingsport in 1962 for Jerry to be an opening manager at Northeast Tennessee's first McDonald's at 2330 Fort Henry Drive in Kingsport. They've called the region home ever since, living in Kingsport except for a year or so in...
elizabethton.com
Elizabethton students bring home a harvest of blue ribbons
Nearly 40 Elizabethton High School FFA members competed in the District Beef Evaluation contest at the Appalachian Fair in Gray in August. The contest hosted over 144 individuals and 44 teams from across the region. Students placed classes of steers, heifers, and brood cows into ranking order — judging them...
Kingsport Times-News
Smoke signals: Kane St. Smokehouse ready to serve Gate City
GATE CITY — A crowded parking lot, long metal smokers sending tantalizing smells of smoky pork into the air and a lengthy line of locals at the counter — these are all signs of a good barbecue restaurant. Now it’s also the norm for Gate City’s newest eatery, Kane St. Smokehouse.
wcyb.com
1 dead after hiking accident in Unicoi County, officials say
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — One person is dead after what is believed to be a hiking incident in Unicoi County Sunday, according to officials in Unicoi County. Emergency crews were called to Red Fork Falls. There is no word yet on the person’s identity. "It's a very...
wcyb.com
Gov. Youngkin to serve as grand marshal of Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will serve as the grand marshal of the Food City 300 coming up September 16 at Bristol Motor Speedway. The running will be the 30th anniversary of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Youngkin will deliver the command for drivers to start their engines.
VDOT: Multi-Vehicle crash on I-81
UPDATE: According to VDOT, the scene has been cleared. WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Motorists can expect traffic delays in Washington County on Interstate 81 due to a multi-vehicle crash. According to VDOT, the south right lane and right shoulder are closed at mile marker 12.9 in Washington County on Interstate 81. No further details […]
Pungo Farm pumpkin patch opening in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Pungo pumpkin farm is set to open in Nickelsville, Virginia on Saturday, complete with all the fall activities that accompany them. According to a Facebook post from Pungo Farms, the business opens its fields Saturday at 209 Pungo Drive. “Pungo Farms started in 2018 with a few chickens and a […]
PHOTOS: JCPD car crashes into trailer
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) vehicle crashed into a trailer at the 3200 block of Mayfield Drive Monday night, knocking it from its foundation. Washington County 911 dispatch confirmed with News Channel 11 that the JCPD responded to the crash and that no injuries were reported. Brianna Braswell told […]
Ballad urgent care in Greeneville temporarily closed due to staff shortage
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health announced on Friday, Sept. 2 that its urgent care clinic in Greeneville will be temporarily closed. The health system originally said in a tweet that Ballad Health Medical Associates Urgent Care Clinic located at 438 E Vann Road will not open on Friday due to staffing shortages. The hospital […]
wataugaonline.com
Flood Watch for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – Monday September 5, 2022
Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of Bluefield, Bedford, Volney, Alderson, Hix,. Radford, Salem, Stuart, Flat Top, New Castle, Quinwood, Tazewell,. Clifton Forge, Martinsville, Roanoke, Hot Springs, Amherst,. Fincastle, Rocky Mount, Lewisburg, Wilkesboro, Pearisburg, Sparta,. Dobson, Troutdale, Rainelle, Buena Vista, Pulaski, West Jefferson,. Duo, Yadkinville, Covington, Galax, Whitetop, Blacksburg, Floyd,. Boone,...
Target practice leads to local schools on temporary lockdown
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Schools in the Hampton area were placed under a soft lockdown after a report of shots fired near the area on Friday. According to Carter County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Abby Frye, the incident occurred around noon when Carter County 911 received a report of shots fired near the […]
Johnson City Press
Umoja means Unity: the festival returns for its 25th year
The annual Umoja Festival will return to Johnson City on Sept. 10, celebrating unity, community and diversity with music, art and family fun. The Umoja Festival has been a part of Johnson City tradition for 25 years now, and it is a tradition that is still going strong. What began as a community picnic at the Carver Recreation Center has since grown into a vibrant festival celebrating diversity and unity within the Johnson City community.
Unicoi officials: man dies after fall at Red Fork Falls
(UPDATE: 8:46 p.m. Sept. 4): Twenty people from eight different crews recovered the body of a man who fell at Red Fork Falls after a four-hour search and rescue. Search and rescue leaders told News Channel 11 it was one of the most difficult recoveries. “We were all rigged up on ropes,” said Bart Ray, […]
What is there to do in the Tri-Cities this weekend?
(WJHL) — Clouds and rain are forecasted for the upcoming weekend, so it may be best to stay indoors amid the scattered showers. Despite the predicted weather, News Channel 11 will list all events — both indoor and outdoor — for those who don’t mind a little rain. Saturday, Sept. 3 Doe Mountain Slobberknocker HarescrambleWhat: […]
Kingsport Times-News
McKinney captures Bristol Dragway Footbrake race in memory of son
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Tears of joy and remembrance flowed at Bristol Dragway early Saturday morning. Todd McKinney, an Elizabethton racer, scored a $10,000 win in the BTE World Footbrake Challenge.
Johnson City Press
Rocketman: Kingsport native looking forward to rocketing to the moon
Joe Saxon knows rocket science isn’t well … rocket science. “People think being a rocket scientist is a really big deal,” he said. “But in my experience we’re just engineers like anyone else. We’re just working on a high-profile project.”
Kingsport Times-News
Bell ringing in Jonesborough will celebrate Constitution
On Sunday, Sept. 11th, the State of Franklin Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host its Ninth Annual Bell Ringing in honor of Constitution Week. The event will take place at 1:30 p.m. at Oak Hill School at 214 E. Sabin Drive in...
ACA Tennessee calls on TWRA, state legislators to update trotline regulations
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The American Canoe Association (ACA) in Tennessee is calling on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) and state legislators to update trotline regulations for clarification. On Memorial Day weekend 2021, a group of professionals training other kayak instructors out of the Nolichucky Outdoor Learning Institute (NOLI) said a member of […]
