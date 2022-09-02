Read full article on original website
Lady Colonels Drop Three at ‘Spikefest’
The Christian County Lady Colonels dropped a trio of matches Saturday at one of Western Kentucky’s big in-season volleyball events. The Lady Colonels traveled to Henderson County to compete in the annual Jerry Mezur Spikefest. Christian County took to the court for matches against Henderson County, Madisonville-North Hopkins, and...
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Trigg County 4 Crittenden County 2
This game featured a milk start and a Red Bull ending. Watch Trigg County outscore Crittenden County in the final four minutes on the YSE Highlight Reel.
Trio of Top 20 Finishes Lead Hoptown Lady Tigers at Calloway Invitational
Keyed by three top 20 efforts, the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers cross country team very nearly won the Calloway County Invitational Saturday. The Lady Tigers would end up finishing just two points behind the first-place Fort Campbell Lady Falcons and took second place in the event. Rebecca Wood was the top...
Colonels Take 8th Place at Calloway Invitational
Runners from Christian County traveled across the lakes Saturday as the cross country season continued. The Colonels and one Lady Colonel were taking part in the Calloway County Invitational. Wyatt Fleming had the best time of the day for Christian County. Fleming finished the course in a time of 19:49.8....
Calloway Rides Its Harlee to Class 2A Sectional Title
Coming into Saturday’s Class 2A sectional championship, Trigg County knew it would need to capitalize on early scoring chances and keep Calloway County’s Harlee Davis scoreless. They accomplished neither as Davis tallied a hat trick to lead the Lady Lakers to a 3-1 win over the Lady Wildcats...
Lubas’ 4th Place Finish Leads Falcons at Calloway County
Fort Campbell’s William Lubas took another top-five finish while the Falcons picked up a top-six finish at Saturday’s big area cross country invitational. The Falcons were among the teams taking part in the Calloway County Invitational. Lubas completed his run in a time of 17:48.1, placing him 5th...
UHA’s Cole Glover Secures Top 10 Finish at Calloway County Invitational
University Heights Academy’s Cole Glover has been among the most consistent runners in the area so far this cross country season. That continued Saturday at Calloway County. Running in the Calloway County Invitational, Glover picked up another top ten finish. Glover finished his run in a time of 18:27.8. That time put him in 8th place for the day.
Bryce Light Represents Heritage at Calloway County Invitational
Heritage Christian Academy freshman Bryce Light got the chance to compete with some of the best cross country runners in the area Saturday. Light was the only runner from HCA to take part in the boys’ race at the Calloway County Invitational. Light finished his run with a time...
Kentucky officials find missing helicopter, pilot's body found
Emergency responders say a helicopter that was reported missing in Kentucky on Sunday has been found, and the man who was piloting it has died. Multiple agencies had been searching for a small executive helicopter and its pilot, David Stone. The Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management Office announced Monday afternoon that...
Elkton pursuit ends with arrest in Logan County
A pursuit of a speeding vehicle that began Sunday afternoon in Elkton ended in Logan County with an arrest. Elkton Police Captain Jakop Smith observed two silver Ford Mustangs heading east on East Jefferson Davis Highway and clocked one going 113 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to a news release.
3 names released in apparent Henderson County murder-suicide
The Henderson County Coroner identified the three people who died on Saturday in Smith Mills.
‘Sunflower Experience’ returns to Daviess County
UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — Although the Fall Season is coming, sunflowers are still in bloom! Tri-Staters still have a chance to see over a million sunflowers during the Sunflower Experience at Trunnell’s this month. The Utica sunflower field will be open to the public until September 30, but will be closed on Tuesdays. Trunell’s will also […]
Name Released In Trigg County Crash
Deputies have released the name of a man that was flown to the hospital after a crash on Roaring Spring Road in Trigg County Friday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says a motorcycle driven by Roger LaBar from Bumpus Mills, Tennessee, was westbound on Kentucky 164 when he struck a deer near the intersection of New Hope Road.
Police investigating double murder-suicide in small western Ky. community
Three people have died in an apparent double murder-suicide in Henderson County. On Saturday night at approximately 8:30, Kentucky State Police and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 6200 block of Hwy 136 in Smith Mills, a small community about 10 miles west of Henderson. Upon police...
Rain causes flash flooding in parts of Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Storms rolled through the Tri-State Saturday, leaving some roads flooded. Several viewers sent us pictures and videos of some flooding. They showed cars stuck in driveways in Owensboro and cars being pushed out of roads in Evansville. Some residents say the flash flooding caused basement flooding...
VCSO: Wreck at St. Joseph Avenue and Mill Road with injury
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) tweeted an alert for people in the area of St. Joseph Avenue and Mill Road. Law enforcement officials say there’s been a single vehicle injury crash at St. Joseph Avenue and Mill Road. Deputies say the driver sustained a leg injury and was taken […]
Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake
Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
Dr. Joseph Polio performs Kentucky region's 1st ankle replacement
Joseph Polio, MD, performed the first ankle replacement surgery in the Owensboro, Ky. region, The Owensboro Times reported Sept. 2. Dr. Polio works with Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Owensboro and is the only foot and ankle surgeon in the region. He joined the practice in 2020...
Crews called to fire in McLean Co. Monday
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - We could learn more information on a fire in McLean County. Dispatchers say it happened on Branch Street in Calhoun. They say the call came in around 4:45 Monday afternoon. We’ll be checking in with fire officials today and bring you updates as we get...
The Top Seven Things To Do In Murray, Kentucky
Hey, y’all! There’s nothing better than exploring the communities that make the Commonwealth of Kentucky special. While there are many that I love, Murray is an all-time favorite. Murray, a small college town located in Western Kentucky, boasts an amount of charm you’d expect to see in a movie. It was also voted the Friendliest Town in America! While you’ll never run short of things to do on your visit, here’s my list of the Top Seven Things To Do in Murray, Kentucky.
