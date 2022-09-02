Read full article on original website
Related
wineindustryadvisor.com
New Mexico Wine Industry Gets Boost from Vineyard Restoration Fund
September 6th – LAS CRUCES – Whether you’re looking for a glass of dry, red cabernet to pair with a steak, or a glass of crisp pinot grigio to complement a cheese platter, rest assured you’ll be able to find a bottle of wine made from grapes grown right here in New Mexico. The history of New Mexico wine dates back to the 1600s, and today, the Land of Enchantment is home to over 50 wineries and tasting rooms.
wineindustryadvisor.com
Russian River’s Ron Rubin Winery Becomes Certified B Corporation
– Ron Rubin Winery in Sonoma’s Russia River Valley becomes the latest winery to join the growing B Corp Certified movement. Established by B Lab in 2006, the B Corp community (B = Benefit for All), is a non-profit network dedicated to “harnessing the power of business, and balancing profit for the purpose of transforming the global economy for the benefit of all people, communities, and the planet.”
wineindustryadvisor.com
The Winemakers Co-Op Releases a New Open Source Wine
The New Jersey Fine Wine Group Releases Their First Collectively Made Rosé; Appoints New Executive Director. The Winemakers Co-Op; a collective of wineries dedicated to driving the burgeoning fine wine movement in New Jersey, is happy to announce the release of Open Source Rosé 2021. Their rosé release, the first since the Covid-19 pandemic, is a set of five wines all made from the same fruit source –showcasing each estate’s unique winemaking fingerprint.
Comments / 0