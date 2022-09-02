September 6th – LAS CRUCES – Whether you’re looking for a glass of dry, red cabernet to pair with a steak, or a glass of crisp pinot grigio to complement a cheese platter, rest assured you’ll be able to find a bottle of wine made from grapes grown right here in New Mexico. The history of New Mexico wine dates back to the 1600s, and today, the Land of Enchantment is home to over 50 wineries and tasting rooms.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 HOUR AGO