Morgan County, AL

83-year-old bridges replaced in Morgan County, roadway reopens

By Zach Hester
 4 days ago

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A pair of bridges in Morgan County are open to drivers for the first time in more than a year.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), the bridges on Highway 36 at Roan Branch and Gum Spring Creek are now open. Work began in the area in April 2021, and the area was closed to through traffic.

The area was closed for a $2.6 million project for culvert construction and replacement of both bridges.

As News 19 previously reported , the bridges were 83-years-old, and during the time of the closure, the roadway was only open for local residents. The project took longer than usual to allow residents to not be stranded at any time during construction.

ALDOT says the area is still a work zone and lane closures remain possible, so drivers should use caution and lower their speed when going through the area.

