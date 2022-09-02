Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
'Take A Vacation. Enjoy Great Places To Grab A Burger This Labor Day Weekend Or Any Weekend Around Jackson, Mississippi'InsiderJackson, MS
Is Jackson the Camp LeJeune of Mississippi?Sarah Walker GorrellJackson, MS
Ten truckloads of water distributed in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A New Jersey based company held two water distributions in Jackson. The NB Affordable Group Disaster Relief worked with local organizations to bring about ten truckloads full of water from across the country to two sites, the Jackson Medical Mall and New Horizon Baptist Church. Organizers say the logistics behind the […]
WLBT
Teenagers, organizations come together to deliver water to Jackson residents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “We just trying to give back and make sure everybody is straight and have a good time, make sure everybody good who is going through a hard time. That’s why we are going out giving out water to everyone.”. Fourteen-year-old Jamari Robinson and dozens...
WLBT
The late James Charles Evers to have historic sign unveiling, honoring his life and legacy
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The late James Charles Evers will have a sign unveiling event commemorating the impact he left during his life. Evers, a World War II veteran, and a prominent figure in the history of Mississippi and the United States will be honored and celebrated with a sign on the one-hundredth year of his birthday.
WDAM-TV
LIST: Water donation locations in the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Organizations across the Pine Belt are coming together to help collect water for those still struggling in Jackson. Below is a list of places you can make donations to:. Petal Healing Garden - To donate water, visit the organization’s Facebook page or call 601-408-3856.
WLBT
Local church to give away cases of bottled water to residents impacted by Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local church is giving away cases of bottled water to residents impacted by Jackson’s water crisis. Stronger Hope Church says the giveaway will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at 223 Beasley Road in Jackson. “The Stronger Hope Church is committed...
Jackson churches host water distributions to help neighbors
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizations across the Jackson-metro area are working to provide water to neighbors in need during the capital city’s water crisis. With thousands of people being affected by the water crises, local churches are working to distribute water in several areas across the city. Doug and Felicia Williams, creators of the Sharing […]
MSNBC
Officials in Jackson, Mississippi face setbacks as city enters second week without clean water
Alex Rozier, Environment Reporter, Mississippi Today joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the ongoing challenges for residents of Jackson, Mississippi and leaders in the community as the city enters its second week without clean drinking water.Sept. 4, 2022.
Three Jackson water supersites to close
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will transition three water distribution sites as water pressure improves at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. The three school locations will close Monday, September 5, at 6:30 p.m., in anticipation of students returning to the classroom on Tuesday. “As water pressure drastically improves at […]
Governor says state hasn’t received ‘real’ water crisis plan from Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) provided an update on the Jackson water crisis on Monday. According to the governor, water pressure has returned to Jackson customers. He said all of the tanks or full or are refilling as of Monday. Teams are still making repairs and doing maintenance on the O.B. Curtis […]
Opinion: In Jackson, Mississippi, It’s Easy To Go Missing When No One Is Looking For You
The water had been a problem for years. Everyone knew this. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba begged for help, and no one did anything to fix it.
Jackson leaders react to governor’s criticism on water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s water crisis has been years in the making after decades of neglect at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. On Monday, Governor Tate Reeves said the basic work to maintain the plant was not done before the state stepped in to take control of the facility one week ago. He […]
Students in Jackson are trying to contend with the Mississippi water crisis — and dreading virtual classes
Desmond Washington was hospitalized with a severe rash on his back after showering last week in his dorm in Mississippi's capital city of Jackson. The ongoing water crisis there has not only left residents without a reliable water supply, it has forced students like Washington out of the classroom. A...
fox40jackson.com
LIST: When and where you can pick up bottled water in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Non-profit organizations, businesses, and political leaders are pitching in to host bottled water distributions to help families affected by Jackson’s water crisis. Tuesday, President Biden approved Mississippi’s emergency declaration, ordering federal assistance to improve Jackson’s water conditions and lessen the hardship many residents are...
WAPT
Ridgeland restaurant closing, another set to open in its place
RIDGELAND, Miss. — A Ridgeland restaurant has closed, but another is set to open in its place. The owners of Biaggi's shared on Facebook that they made the difficult decision to close after more than 15 years. Restauranteur Robert St. John and his New South Restaurant Group purchased the...
Salvation Army, PepsiCo serve 10,000 meals to Jackson neighbors
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army partnered with PepsiCo and the PepsiCo Foundation to host a food and water distribution event at McLeod Elementary School in Jackson on Monday. PepsiCo donated 10,000 meals and thousands of cases of bottled water for individuals who were unable to access the city distribution sties, as well as […]
WLBT
Coroner says man killed in Scott Co. was pinned by a manufacturing robot
SCOTT CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities say a man was killed Thursday night when he was pinned by a robot at a manufacturing plant in Forest,. The victim, J.T. Beckham, was in his 20s and had been working at Unipres USA for about seven months when the incident occurred, according to Scott County Coroner J. Van Thomas.
WLBT
Suspects wanted for stealing several firearms from pawn shop in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is searching for several suspects involved in the robbery of a local business. JPD released a video on Twitter showing three suspects jumping over a counter at a pawn shop in Jackson, wearing dark-colored hoodies with masks covering most of their faces.
Jackson Free Press
How Integration Failed in Jackson’s Public Schools from 1969 to 2017
It was a cold winter day in 1969, but Brenda Walker was not thinking about the weather when she put her coat in her locker. After all, Central High School in the middle of downtown Jackson had radiators to heat the classrooms. Central was traditionally an all-white high school, but...
Salvation Army to provide water to Jackson this weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army of Jackson will distribute water to Jackson neighbors this weekend. So far, the organization has distributed more than 2,400 cases of water over the span of just two days with the partnership of local businesses. Officials with the organization said Fastenal, Walmart, Lowe’s, and Community Coffee are among […]
Mom and son share videos of daily life with no clean water in Jackson, Mississippi
The city of Jackson, Mississippi, has been without clean water for days. Rozetta Womack has resorted to storing water in tubs so it can be boiled and safely used by her and her son.
