Jackson, MS

WJTV 12

Ten truckloads of water distributed in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A New Jersey based company held two water distributions in Jackson. The NB Affordable Group Disaster Relief worked with local organizations to bring about ten truckloads full of water from across the country to two sites, the Jackson Medical Mall and New Horizon Baptist Church. Organizers say the logistics behind the […]
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

LIST: Water donation locations in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Organizations across the Pine Belt are coming together to help collect water for those still struggling in Jackson. Below is a list of places you can make donations to:. Petal Healing Garden - To donate water, visit the organization’s Facebook page or call 601-408-3856.
JACKSON, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Society
Jackson, MS
Society
WJTV 12

Jackson churches host water distributions to help neighbors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizations across the Jackson-metro area are working to provide water to neighbors in need during the capital city’s water crisis. With thousands of people being affected by the water crises, local churches are working to distribute water in several areas across the city. Doug and Felicia Williams, creators of the Sharing […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Three Jackson water supersites to close

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will transition three water distribution sites as water pressure improves at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. The three school locations will close Monday, September 5, at 6:30 p.m., in anticipation of students returning to the classroom on Tuesday. “As water pressure drastically improves at […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson leaders react to governor’s criticism on water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s water crisis has been years in the making after decades of neglect at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. On Monday, Governor Tate Reeves said the basic work to maintain the plant was not done before the state stepped in to take control of the facility one week ago. He […]
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

LIST: When and where you can pick up bottled water in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Non-profit organizations, businesses, and political leaders are pitching in to host bottled water distributions to help families affected by Jackson’s water crisis. Tuesday, President Biden approved Mississippi’s emergency declaration, ordering federal assistance to improve Jackson’s water conditions and lessen the hardship many residents are...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Ridgeland restaurant closing, another set to open in its place

RIDGELAND, Miss. — A Ridgeland restaurant has closed, but another is set to open in its place. The owners of Biaggi's shared on Facebook that they made the difficult decision to close after more than 15 years. Restauranteur Robert St. John and his New South Restaurant Group purchased the...
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Salvation Army, PepsiCo serve 10,000 meals to Jackson neighbors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army partnered with PepsiCo and the PepsiCo Foundation to host a food and water distribution event at McLeod Elementary School in Jackson on Monday. PepsiCo donated 10,000 meals and thousands of cases of bottled water for individuals who were unable to access the city distribution sties, as well as […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Coroner says man killed in Scott Co. was pinned by a manufacturing robot

SCOTT CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities say a man was killed Thursday night when he was pinned by a robot at a manufacturing plant in Forest,. The victim, J.T. Beckham, was in his 20s and had been working at Unipres USA for about seven months when the incident occurred, according to Scott County Coroner J. Van Thomas.
FOREST, MS
WLBT

Suspects wanted for stealing several firearms from pawn shop in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is searching for several suspects involved in the robbery of a local business. JPD released a video on Twitter showing three suspects jumping over a counter at a pawn shop in Jackson, wearing dark-colored hoodies with masks covering most of their faces.
JACKSON, MS
Jackson Free Press

How Integration Failed in Jackson’s Public Schools from 1969 to 2017

It was a cold winter day in 1969, but Brenda Walker was not thinking about the weather when she put her coat in her locker. After all, Central High School in the middle of downtown Jackson had radiators to heat the classrooms. Central was traditionally an all-white high school, but...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Salvation Army to provide water to Jackson this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army of Jackson will distribute water to Jackson neighbors this weekend. So far, the organization has distributed more than 2,400 cases of water over the span of just two days with the partnership of local businesses. Officials with the organization said Fastenal, Walmart, Lowe’s, and Community Coffee are among […]
JACKSON, MS

