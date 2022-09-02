Read full article on original website
Washington, Missouri has over 500 buildings listed on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsWashington, MO
The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, MissouriCJ CoombsDefiance, MO
The Rotunda in Hermann, Missouri is a historical building once used in wine competitions and horticultural exhibitsCJ CoombsHermann, MO
timesnewspapers.com
What A Catch!
Jake Williams, 12, experienced the catch of a lifetime at Kirkwood Lake on Aug. 8 when he caught a 7.5-pound catfish while fishing with his friend. | photo courtesy of Lara Williams.
Flight issues for Labor Day travelers at St. Louis Airport
Travelers going through St. Louis-Lambert International Airport on Labor Day face headaches amidst a slew of delays and cancellations nationwide.
Celebrate the 101st Birthday of the Man Who Designed the Arch Tram
The September 15 celebration will include tram history, free cupcakes and more
Skaters Turned this Abandoned St. Louis Church into a Skate Park
Never underestimate the creativity of motivated individuals. That's never been more evident than what a group of skaters did when they discovered an abandoned St. Louis church. They converted it into a wild skate park. I just learned about this interesting Missouri building conversion on the Missouri sub-Reddit. The former...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Mermaiding: Growing trend expands across the midwest
Mermaiding is the art of wearing and often swimming in a costume mermaid tail. It is a sport that is growing across the country and the world. Considered a hobby when it was first starting to be noticed in 2004, it has developed into opportunities for professional careers for many people close to the ocean. The trend continues to build and is now being seen in many areas in the St. Louis region.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold VFW’s first car show attracts big crowd
About 1,000 people turned out Aug. 28 at Arnold VFW Post 2593 for its first-ever Car Show for Veterans, hall manager Jamie Hodge said. “It was packed,” she said. “It was unreal. The entire day people were coming and going. There was not a spot left in our parking lot. Our club room was full. The hall was packed. It was so good.”
KMOV
Wentzville family seeks community support after son is paralyzed in diving accident
WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) - A recent Holt High School graduate suffered a tragic accident this summer, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down. Zach Meyer, 20, graduated from high school in 2021 and moved to Florida last spring to attend flight school, with hopes of becoming a commercial pilot like his father.
You’re about to see many more Club Car Wash locations in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — Club Car Wash will take over many Express Car Washes in St. Louis. Many former Tidal Wave Express locations in the St. Louis area will be rebranded as Club Car Wash sites, bringing the total number of Club Car Washes to 23 in St. Louis. Three...
How to keep pests out of your home as the seasons change
ST. LOUIS – Fall is coming and as it starts getting colder outside, the critters will try to get into your house because it’s warm in there. It’s just what happens in the summertime when it’s really hot outside and they like the coolness inside. Jay Everitt from Rottler Pest Solutions explained some ways to keep the pests outside. Click here for more information.
lutheranmuseum.com
Dad Dies on His Birthday
I have to admit that after writing two consecutive posts that highlighted 150th birthdays, I looked to see if there was yet another one born on this day in 1872 to make it three consecutive days. I was unsuccessful. Instead, you will read the story of a family in which the date of September 4th shows up twice.
Boone Country Connection
Best Apple Crop in 50 Years at Centennial Farms Augusta
Centennial Farms in Augusta is thrilled to announce the best apple crop in 50 years. They have around 800 trees in the orchard, and the branches are touching the ground. After two years of small crops because of frost, the trees are making up for it. The hot summer days help excellent flavor develop in the apples, and cool nights improve the color.
Small Town in Illionis is Home to Terrifying ‘Seven Gates of Hell’ and People Are Warned Not To Go There
My ghostly senses are getting all tingly as Fall and the season of spooks approaches. Many people have already started sending me leads to paranormal photos, videos, ghost stories, and urban legends, and I can't wait to share them with you. Recently, someone sent me a video on Facebook messenger...
St. Louis Standards: Ruiz Is a North-County Tradition
The Florissant mainstay has been a must-visit destination for Mexican fare since 1966
Thieves Steal Thousands in Perfume from St. Louis Ulta Beauty Stores
The pilfered perfume and other merchandise can be easily resold online
South St. Louis building on fire Tuesday morning
ST. LOUIS – A brick building in south St. Louis was fully engulfed in flames Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the 3800 block of South Compton in south St. Louis at about 5 a.m. It is unknown at this time what started the fire. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter was at the scene. FOX […]
