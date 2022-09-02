ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, MO

Brewbound.com

Stag Beer Golden Classic Designs Returns to Celebrate Belleville’s Iconic History

This fall, Pabst Brewing Company returns to the golden classic design of Belleville’s* quintessential American lager, Stag Beer, paying tribute to over 170 years of beloved brewing history in the region. In today’s modern age, the cans nod to the nostalgic and simpler times of Stag Beer’s history by restoring the classic golden stag logo and returning to the motto, “Golden Quality Since 1851.”
BELLEVILLE, IL
Washington Missourian

Divas By Design: A budding artist finds her passion by bringing her 'funky' art to life

Karen Heitkamp is no longer paralyzed in fear when she is presented with a blank canvas. “The biggest fear in the world was putting my paint brush to the canvas for the first time. Fear cripples people, including myself. I was petrified (to paint) and to make a mistake,” said Heitkamp, a 65-year-old retiree who began painting in April after taking a class taught by Jane Sellier at Washington’s Room for Art gallery.
WASHINGTON, MO
KMOV

St. Nicholas Greek Festival taking place this weekend

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The 105th annual St. Nicholas Greek Festival will take place Labor Weekend. The festival kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. and runs through 6 p.m. Monday. It will feature live music, dance performances, and authentic Greek food. The St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church is located...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
explorestlouis.com

2022 St. Louis Fall Festivals & Events Guide

In St. Louis, fall means mild weather, gorgeous foliage and a slew of things to do. From art to apples and beer to music, our area’s fall festivals and events have it all. So whether you live here or you’re planning to visit, make sure you add these to your calendar.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

What A Catch!

Jake Williams, 12, experienced the catch of a lifetime at Kirkwood Lake on Aug. 8 when he caught a 7.5-pound catfish while fishing with his friend. | photo courtesy of Lara Williams.
KIRKWOOD, MO
collinsvilledailynews.com

Mermaiding: Growing trend expands across the midwest

Mermaiding is the art of wearing and often swimming in a costume mermaid tail. It is a sport that is growing across the country and the world. Considered a hobby when it was first starting to be noticed in 2004, it has developed into opportunities for professional careers for many people close to the ocean. The trend continues to build and is now being seen in many areas in the St. Louis region.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold VFW’s first car show attracts big crowd

About 1,000 people turned out Aug. 28 at Arnold VFW Post 2593 for its first-ever Car Show for Veterans, hall manager Jamie Hodge said. “It was packed,” she said. “It was unreal. The entire day people were coming and going. There was not a spot left in our parking lot. Our club room was full. The hall was packed. It was so good.”
ARNOLD, MO
FOX2Now

How to keep pests out of your home as the seasons change

ST. LOUIS – Fall is coming and as it starts getting colder outside, the critters will try to get into your house because it’s warm in there. It’s just what happens in the summertime when it’s really hot outside and they like the coolness inside. Jay Everitt from Rottler Pest Solutions explained some ways to keep the pests outside. Click here for more information.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
lutheranmuseum.com

Dad Dies on His Birthday

I have to admit that after writing two consecutive posts that highlighted 150th birthdays, I looked to see if there was yet another one born on this day in 1872 to make it three consecutive days. I was unsuccessful. Instead, you will read the story of a family in which the date of September 4th shows up twice.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Boone Country Connection

Best Apple Crop in 50 Years at Centennial Farms Augusta

Centennial Farms in Augusta is thrilled to announce the best apple crop in 50 years. They have around 800 trees in the orchard, and the branches are touching the ground. After two years of small crops because of frost, the trees are making up for it. The hot summer days help excellent flavor develop in the apples, and cool nights improve the color.
AUGUSTA, MO
FOX 2

South St. Louis building on fire Tuesday morning

ST. LOUIS – A brick building in south St. Louis was fully engulfed in flames Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the 3800 block of South Compton in south St. Louis at about 5 a.m. It is unknown at this time what started the fire. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter was at the scene. FOX […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

