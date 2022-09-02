ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

Brown still feels WVU can be a great team

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. W(V News) — West Virginia may not have been able to escape Pittsburgh with an opening day victory in the Backyard Brawl, dropping a 38-31 decision, but Coach Neal Brown isn't shedding any tears over it. "Going into the game I thought we had a real good...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU's Donaldson takes Big 12 newcomer honors

West Virginia freshman running back C.J Donaldson hit the ground running, quite literally, in the first game of his collegiate career. The freshman gained 44 yards on his first career carry, and he finished with a game-high 125 yards on seven carries (17.9 yards per attempt), in earning the Big 12's newcomer of the week on the opening weekend of play.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Three key moments went against the Mountaineers

If you’re a West Virginia fan who felt dejected after the Mountaineers’ 38-31 loss to Pitt in the first playing of the “Backyard Brawl” in 11 years, imagine how WVU head coach Neal Brown felt in the moments following the heartbreaking season opener. Months of preparation....
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU Interviews: Kansas Week

West Virginia coaches Neal Brown, Graham Harrell and Jordan Lesley, along with players JT Daniels, Jordan Jefferson and Mike O'Laughlin, took questions from the podium as the Mountaineers head into their two heaviest days of preparation for Kansas. West Virginia (0-1) vs. Kansas (1-0)Sat Sept 10 6:00 PM ET. Milan...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Daniels has no regrets

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Last Thursday's Backyard Brawl may have ended in controversy over West Virginia's last-ditch pass to receiver Reese Smith at the goal line — a pass first ruled a reception, then overturned by replay — but while the Mountaineers wound up with a soul-crushing 38-31 defeat to Pitt, they avoided any sign of a quarterback controversy.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Lawrence Elliott

KITZMILLER — Lawrence Clifford Elliott, 94, of Kitzmiller, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. Born on March 25, 1928, in Oakmont, W.Va., he was the son of the late Lawrence A. and Mary Jane (Heatley) Elliott.
KITZMILLER, MD
Neal Brown
WVNews

Richard Ray Brightbill

WESTON — Richard Ray Brightbill, 92, of Weston, passed away on September 3, 2022 at the Holbrook Healthcare Center in Buckhannon, WV. He was born in Lebanon, PA on May 7, 1930, son of the late Harvey Calvin and Margaret Clara (Brown) Brightbill. Richard was united in marriage on September 19, 1973 to Wilma Augustine (Waugh) Williams Brightbill, who survives.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Mary Virginia 'Ginnie' Settle Lowther

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Mary Virginia “Ginnie” Settle Lowther, 87, died September 4, 2022, at her home in Buckhannon, West Virginia, surrounded and supported by family, including her husband of nearly 69 years, Dewayne Rymer Lowther. She was born March 3, 1935, in Parkersburg, West Virginia...
BUCKHANNON, WV
#American Football#College Football#The Backyard Brawl#Wvu
WVNews

Fairmont State Performing & Community Arts announces fall 2022 lineup

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University’s Performing and Community Arts program has announced its fall 2022 performance schedule. In addition to the five large-scale performances, children and adults can join in and explore the performing and visual arts this fall through various community opportunities.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Ray Lozano

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Ray Lozano, drug awareness speaker for the Elks National Found…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

WVU using robots to improve workplace safety in retail setting

MORGANTOWN — For as long as robots have existed, the fear of machines ousting humans for their jobs has persisted. But for this research project, West Virginia University engineers are deploying robots to help workers keep their jobs — by saving them from potential slips, falls and workplace hazards.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

100 new jobs coming to Morgantown, West Virginia, after Hope Gas sale

Hearthstone Utilities officially acquired Hope Gas from Dominion Energy on Wednesday. Hope Gas CEO Morgan O’Brien said the $690 million investment is significant and brings with it opportunities for growth with a focus on West Virginia. Hope Gas has been a small part of the much larger Dominion Energy for many years, but now West Virginia will be a key focus of Hope’s strategy moving forward.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute expands groundbreaking Alzheimer’s research in latest trial

MORGANTOWN (WV News) — The West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute has launched a first-in-the-world clinical trial pairing focused ultrasound treatment with Alzheimer’s antibody drug therapy to a targeted area of the brain, unlocking new potential for the treatment of the disease. The first participant, a 77-year-old man...
MORGANTOWN, WV

