Brown still feels WVU can be a great team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. W(V News) — West Virginia may not have been able to escape Pittsburgh with an opening day victory in the Backyard Brawl, dropping a 38-31 decision, but Coach Neal Brown isn't shedding any tears over it. "Going into the game I thought we had a real good...
WVU's Donaldson takes Big 12 newcomer honors
West Virginia freshman running back C.J Donaldson hit the ground running, quite literally, in the first game of his collegiate career. The freshman gained 44 yards on his first career carry, and he finished with a game-high 125 yards on seven carries (17.9 yards per attempt), in earning the Big 12's newcomer of the week on the opening weekend of play.
Three key moments went against the Mountaineers
If you’re a West Virginia fan who felt dejected after the Mountaineers’ 38-31 loss to Pitt in the first playing of the “Backyard Brawl” in 11 years, imagine how WVU head coach Neal Brown felt in the moments following the heartbreaking season opener. Months of preparation....
WVU Interviews: Kansas Week
West Virginia coaches Neal Brown, Graham Harrell and Jordan Lesley, along with players JT Daniels, Jordan Jefferson and Mike O'Laughlin, took questions from the podium as the Mountaineers head into their two heaviest days of preparation for Kansas. West Virginia (0-1) vs. Kansas (1-0)Sat Sept 10 6:00 PM ET. Milan...
Daniels has no regrets
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Last Thursday's Backyard Brawl may have ended in controversy over West Virginia's last-ditch pass to receiver Reese Smith at the goal line — a pass first ruled a reception, then overturned by replay — but while the Mountaineers wound up with a soul-crushing 38-31 defeat to Pitt, they avoided any sign of a quarterback controversy.
End of watch announced after death of Morgantown, West Virginia, Police K-9 from spinal disorder
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department on Tuesday announced the end of watch for a K-9 officer that died at 8 years old as a result of a "spinal disorder that had progressed beyond treatment." "It is with deep sadness that the Morgantown Police Department announces...
Fairmont Senior-Preston selected as West Virginia Attorney General's Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week (copy)
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has selected Friday’s football contest between Fairmont Senior and Preston high schools as his Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week. Now in its sixth year, the initiative sees Morrisey highlight one high school football game each...
Lawrence Elliott
KITZMILLER — Lawrence Clifford Elliott, 94, of Kitzmiller, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. Born on March 25, 1928, in Oakmont, W.Va., he was the son of the late Lawrence A. and Mary Jane (Heatley) Elliott.
Fairmont State fall arts schedule
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University’s Performing and Community Arts progra…
Richard Ray Brightbill
WESTON — Richard Ray Brightbill, 92, of Weston, passed away on September 3, 2022 at the Holbrook Healthcare Center in Buckhannon, WV. He was born in Lebanon, PA on May 7, 1930, son of the late Harvey Calvin and Margaret Clara (Brown) Brightbill. Richard was united in marriage on September 19, 1973 to Wilma Augustine (Waugh) Williams Brightbill, who survives.
Morgantown (West Virginia) police officers, firefighters, vote no confidence in city leadership
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown’s firefighter and police officer unions voted no confidence in the city of Morgantown’s leadership. Attorney Teresa Toriseva, who represents the International Association of Firefighters Local 313 and the Mon Preston FOP Lodge 87, issued a press release about the no confidence vote on Monday.
Mary Virginia 'Ginnie' Settle Lowther
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Mary Virginia “Ginnie” Settle Lowther, 87, died September 4, 2022, at her home in Buckhannon, West Virginia, surrounded and supported by family, including her husband of nearly 69 years, Dewayne Rymer Lowther. She was born March 3, 1935, in Parkersburg, West Virginia...
Fairmont State Performing & Community Arts announces fall 2022 lineup
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University’s Performing and Community Arts program has announced its fall 2022 performance schedule. In addition to the five large-scale performances, children and adults can join in and explore the performing and visual arts this fall through various community opportunities.
West Virginia University providing a path forward through multifaceted approach to addiction
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute on Drug Abuse in 2020 found that one in 10 adults in the United States reported having a substance use disorder, and approximately 75% of those who experience addiction reported being in recovery.
Harrison, West Virginia, man on home incarceration for DUI with death told to get job or spend days looking for one
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Meadowbrook man who drove under the influence of alcohol, causing the death of his girlfriend in an ATV crash, has made only a fraction of payments toward restitution and his home incarceration fees after two years on alternative release, a judge learned Tuesday.
National drug awareness speaker for Elks to talk on dangers of vaping in Harrison, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Ray Lozano, drug awareness speaker for the Elks National Foundation, will speak on the dangers of vaping Sept. 26-29 in Harrison County middle schools and high schools. Lozano visited Harrison County schools in 2019 to present on the dangers of alcohol use, drug use...
Ray Lozano
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Ray Lozano, drug awareness speaker for the Elks National Found…
WVU using robots to improve workplace safety in retail setting
MORGANTOWN — For as long as robots have existed, the fear of machines ousting humans for their jobs has persisted. But for this research project, West Virginia University engineers are deploying robots to help workers keep their jobs — by saving them from potential slips, falls and workplace hazards.
100 new jobs coming to Morgantown, West Virginia, after Hope Gas sale
Hearthstone Utilities officially acquired Hope Gas from Dominion Energy on Wednesday. Hope Gas CEO Morgan O’Brien said the $690 million investment is significant and brings with it opportunities for growth with a focus on West Virginia. Hope Gas has been a small part of the much larger Dominion Energy for many years, but now West Virginia will be a key focus of Hope’s strategy moving forward.
West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute expands groundbreaking Alzheimer’s research in latest trial
MORGANTOWN (WV News) — The West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute has launched a first-in-the-world clinical trial pairing focused ultrasound treatment with Alzheimer’s antibody drug therapy to a targeted area of the brain, unlocking new potential for the treatment of the disease. The first participant, a 77-year-old man...
