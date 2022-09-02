ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Labor Day parade offers chance to meet Maryland politicians

September may still bear the remnants of summer with high temperatures and Labor Day parades, but Maryland politicians have November on their minds. A number of politicians running for offices, from school board to Congress, appeared at the Kensington Labor Day parade in Montgomery County. In between the units of...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Youngkin still wants the Washington Commanders to move to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said he still wants the Washington Commanders to move to the Commonwealth. “If the Commanders are going to relocate they should relocate to Virginia,” Youngkin said on Wednesday in Annandale. “We are the best state to live, work, raise a family, and have a professional sports team. But our legislators have got to do the work. Come back to me with a frame so that we then can negotiate the best deal on behalf of taxpayers. This is a moment where taxpayers have to be represented. And I feel I’m well-equipped to do that. But we need to get our legislators back and that’s not going to happen until January.”
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
fox5dc.com

Updated COVID-19 booster shots coming to the DMV this week

Starting this week, updated COVID-19 booster shots will be available in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. "I don’t know anything about it, but I’ve had my three shots so far," Ndali Mwokoy said in Bethesda on Monday. She wasn’t the only one with questions about the booster, so FOX 5 turned to an expert to find out.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Maryland historians need your recipes this Labor Day weekend

To celebrate the 60-year anniversary of “The Hammond-Harwood House Cook Book,” historians are searching for some of the best recipes across Maryland. The search is known as the Great Maryland Recipe Hunt, and its website asks that people “help revitalize the effort to collect, document and preserve the diversity of Maryland’s continually evolving cuisine.”
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Rights Activists
Wbaltv.com

11 TV Hill: Trifecta Food Truck and Music Festival to benefit Claire Marie Foundation

Some of Maryland's best food trucks will roll into Baltimore County later this month for the sixth annual Trifecta Food Truck and Music Festival. Aside from the food and the bands, the festival is also raising awareness about something we often don't always think about. Marianne Banister, co-founder of the Claire Marie Foundation, explains how the festival is unique to Baltimore County and it benefits the foundation, which works on adolescent and young adult melanoma prevention.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Gaithersburg Now 3rd Largest Incorporated City in Maryland

Census data shows that the City of Gaithersburg population grew just over 16% in the past 10 years (from 2010 to 2020). The official 2020 population is 69,657, compared to 59,933 in 2010. Gaithersburg is now the third largest incorporated City in Maryland, behind Baltimore at 585,708, and the City of Frederick at 78,171. There are other unincorporated areas in Maryland that have higher population, including MoCo’s very own Germantown and Silver Spring.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Announces Immediate Authorization of New COVID-19 Bivalent Boosters

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that state health officials have formally authorized new single-dose bivalent boosters for COVID-19 following approval by both the FDA and the CDC. As part of the state’s COVIDReady plan, Marylanders are encouraged to get this new shot for maximum protection against the virus and circulating Omicron variants. “This new bivalent booster shot […]
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Announces Launch of Applications for Maryland’s Global Gateway Program

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that applications for the new Maryland Global Gateway program are now available. At the World Economic Forum in Switzerland earlier this year, the governor announced an inaugural $2 million investment in this innovative program, which helps attract more international businesses and eases their transition into the U.S. market by connecting them with local […]
MARYLAND STATE
thezebra.org

Havin and Christina Baucom, Fashion Trendsetters in Northern Virginia

Alexandria, VA – September is the month to usher in a new fashion season, so I took this opportunity to meet with Alexandria residents stylist Havin Baucom II and his wife, lifestyle and style influencer Christina Baucom. Both federal employees, the Baucoms are also fashion aficionados immersed in the industry by creating digital content and curating one-of-a-kind looks for their clients. Their philosophy is to wear what makes you feel good. In this edition of the Alexandria Noir, I dive into the Baucoms’ fashion aesthetic to learn what inspires them.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
foxbaltimore.com

Previewing the Maryland Gubernatorial debate in October

WBFF — Turning now to Maryland’s race for governor candidates Wes Moore and Dan Cox have just agreed to square off in their first debate next month ahead of the November election. The debate will be televised on October 12th on MPT. Political analyst John Dedie joined us...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Md. State Board of Elections files petition asking courts to speed up November mail ballot counts

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. After an extended primary season, the Maryland State Board of Elections has formally asked the Montgomery County Circuit Court for help in speeding up mail-in ballot counting before the November general election, when more than 1 million mail ballots could be returned by voters.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Governor Larry Hogan Announces Additional Judicial Appointments

ANNAPOLIS, Md.— Governor Larry Hogan today announced that he has appointed Donnell Turner to the Prince George’s County Circuit Court, along with several other new appointees across the state. Additionally, the Governor appointed Nicole Barmore to the Baltimore City Circuit Court, Michael Barranco to the Baltimore County Circuit...
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Maryland man charged in murder of girlfriend from North Carolina

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man shot and killed his girlfriend during a fight in Temple Hills Sunday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department said it happened around 11:15 am. in the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace. When officers arrived, they found 67-year-old Sandra Watson of Saint Pauls, […]
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
northernvirginiamag.com

Located in Maryland’s Smallest County, Solomons Island Is a Quaint Destination for Water Lovers

Prepare for a weekend of fishing, boating, history, and scenic views. Sun, fun, and water are the focus of Solomons Island at the confluence of Maryland’s Patuxent River and the Chesapeake Bay. Solomons is as delightful and picturesque a place to leave everything behind as you’ll find around the Bay area. Water’s here, water’s there, and where it isn’t, you’re almost certainly someplace celebrating the water.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy