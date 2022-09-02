Read full article on original website
Moore, Cox stump for votes in Labor Day parade for Maryland gubernatorial race
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Democrat Wes Moore and Republican Dan Cox on Monday pushed for votes, using Labor Day parades and events to promote their Maryland gubernatorial candidacies that traditionally start the campaign season. Both Moore and Cox had their own contingents marching with them in the Labor Day parade in Gaithersburg. Cox, […]
WTOP
Labor Day parade offers chance to meet Maryland politicians
September may still bear the remnants of summer with high temperatures and Labor Day parades, but Maryland politicians have November on their minds. A number of politicians running for offices, from school board to Congress, appeared at the Kensington Labor Day parade in Montgomery County. In between the units of...
WTOP
Money to widen US 15 through Frederick included in Md. long-term transportation plan
If you’ve driven in or through Frederick, Maryland, you’ve likely encountered congestion on U.S. 15. Now, after years of disappointment, money to widen the road is in the state’s long-term transportation plan. Frederick County and City of Frederick leaders have long sought financial support to widen the...
WJLA
Youngkin still wants the Washington Commanders to move to Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said he still wants the Washington Commanders to move to the Commonwealth. “If the Commanders are going to relocate they should relocate to Virginia,” Youngkin said on Wednesday in Annandale. “We are the best state to live, work, raise a family, and have a professional sports team. But our legislators have got to do the work. Come back to me with a frame so that we then can negotiate the best deal on behalf of taxpayers. This is a moment where taxpayers have to be represented. And I feel I’m well-equipped to do that. But we need to get our legislators back and that’s not going to happen until January.”
Maryland serves key role in East Coast logistics industry
(The Center Square) – Maryland is a linchpin for the logistics industry on the East Coast, the head of the Maryland Motor Truck Association (MMTA) said. With its ports, interstate corridors, and warehouses, MMTA President and CEO Louis Campion told The Center Square the state has prime north-south access along the I-95 corridor and excellent […]
fox5dc.com
Updated COVID-19 booster shots coming to the DMV this week
Starting this week, updated COVID-19 booster shots will be available in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. "I don’t know anything about it, but I’ve had my three shots so far," Ndali Mwokoy said in Bethesda on Monday. She wasn’t the only one with questions about the booster, so FOX 5 turned to an expert to find out.
WTOP
Md.’s governor proclaims September ‘International Underground Railroad Month’
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan proclaimed September the state’s fourth-annual “International Underground Railroad Month.”. The proclamation falls in the same year that the state marks 2022 as the “Year of Harriet Tubman.”. Tubman was born into slavery in what is now Dorchester County on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. She...
WTOP
Maryland historians need your recipes this Labor Day weekend
To celebrate the 60-year anniversary of “The Hammond-Harwood House Cook Book,” historians are searching for some of the best recipes across Maryland. The search is known as the Great Maryland Recipe Hunt, and its website asks that people “help revitalize the effort to collect, document and preserve the diversity of Maryland’s continually evolving cuisine.”
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: Trifecta Food Truck and Music Festival to benefit Claire Marie Foundation
Some of Maryland's best food trucks will roll into Baltimore County later this month for the sixth annual Trifecta Food Truck and Music Festival. Aside from the food and the bands, the festival is also raising awareness about something we often don't always think about. Marianne Banister, co-founder of the Claire Marie Foundation, explains how the festival is unique to Baltimore County and it benefits the foundation, which works on adolescent and young adult melanoma prevention.
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Now 3rd Largest Incorporated City in Maryland
Census data shows that the City of Gaithersburg population grew just over 16% in the past 10 years (from 2010 to 2020). The official 2020 population is 69,657, compared to 59,933 in 2010. Gaithersburg is now the third largest incorporated City in Maryland, behind Baltimore at 585,708, and the City of Frederick at 78,171. There are other unincorporated areas in Maryland that have higher population, including MoCo’s very own Germantown and Silver Spring.
Marylanders gear up to receive new booster shots
This week, many people across Maryland will be rolling up their sleeves to get the new single-dose bivalent booster shot for COVID-19.
Governor Hogan Announces Immediate Authorization of New COVID-19 Bivalent Boosters
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that state health officials have formally authorized new single-dose bivalent boosters for COVID-19 following approval by both the FDA and the CDC. As part of the state’s COVIDReady plan, Marylanders are encouraged to get this new shot for maximum protection against the virus and circulating Omicron variants. “This new bivalent booster shot […]
Governor Hogan Announces Launch of Applications for Maryland’s Global Gateway Program
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that applications for the new Maryland Global Gateway program are now available. At the World Economic Forum in Switzerland earlier this year, the governor announced an inaugural $2 million investment in this innovative program, which helps attract more international businesses and eases their transition into the U.S. market by connecting them with local […]
thezebra.org
Havin and Christina Baucom, Fashion Trendsetters in Northern Virginia
Alexandria, VA – September is the month to usher in a new fashion season, so I took this opportunity to meet with Alexandria residents stylist Havin Baucom II and his wife, lifestyle and style influencer Christina Baucom. Both federal employees, the Baucoms are also fashion aficionados immersed in the industry by creating digital content and curating one-of-a-kind looks for their clients. Their philosophy is to wear what makes you feel good. In this edition of the Alexandria Noir, I dive into the Baucoms’ fashion aesthetic to learn what inspires them.
foxbaltimore.com
Previewing the Maryland Gubernatorial debate in October
WBFF — Turning now to Maryland’s race for governor candidates Wes Moore and Dan Cox have just agreed to square off in their first debate next month ahead of the November election. The debate will be televised on October 12th on MPT. Political analyst John Dedie joined us...
WTOP
Md. State Board of Elections files petition asking courts to speed up November mail ballot counts
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. After an extended primary season, the Maryland State Board of Elections has formally asked the Montgomery County Circuit Court for help in speeding up mail-in ballot counting before the November general election, when more than 1 million mail ballots could be returned by voters.
Bay Net
Governor Larry Hogan Announces Additional Judicial Appointments
ANNAPOLIS, Md.— Governor Larry Hogan today announced that he has appointed Donnell Turner to the Prince George’s County Circuit Court, along with several other new appointees across the state. Additionally, the Governor appointed Nicole Barmore to the Baltimore City Circuit Court, Michael Barranco to the Baltimore County Circuit...
Maryland man charged in murder of girlfriend from North Carolina
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man shot and killed his girlfriend during a fight in Temple Hills Sunday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department said it happened around 11:15 am. in the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace. When officers arrived, they found 67-year-old Sandra Watson of Saint Pauls, […]
northernvirginiamag.com
Located in Maryland’s Smallest County, Solomons Island Is a Quaint Destination for Water Lovers
Prepare for a weekend of fishing, boating, history, and scenic views. Sun, fun, and water are the focus of Solomons Island at the confluence of Maryland’s Patuxent River and the Chesapeake Bay. Solomons is as delightful and picturesque a place to leave everything behind as you’ll find around the Bay area. Water’s here, water’s there, and where it isn’t, you’re almost certainly someplace celebrating the water.
WJLA
'People line up way before daybreak': Md. commits to major upgrades of popular state parks
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — With school back in session, there is plenty of elbow room on the beach at Sandy Point State Park even on a beautiful Thursday. This weekend it will be a different story. “People line up way before daybreak to get into the parks....
