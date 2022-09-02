ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Josh Riley prepares for general election

By Jim Ehmke
 3 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Democratic Congressional candidate Josh Riley is criss-crossing the new 19th district, buoyed by his strong showing in last week’s primary.

Riley, his parents and young son visited Trucks on the Tracks at the historic Lackawanna Train Station in downtown Binghamton yesterday.

Last Tuesday, Riley had a resounding victory over fellow Democrat Jamie Cheney, winning all 11 counties in the new district by double digits.

As he looks forward to November’s general election, Riley is stressing jobs as his number one issue.

The Endicott native who now lives in Ithaca wants to build on our area’s tradition of manufacturing by supporting the production of lithium-ion batteries and solar panels.

Riley said, “Ours is a message that is hopeful and it’s a message of change. For a long time, Upstate New York has been sold out by corruption in our politics and greed in our corporations. We’re not taking any corporate PAC money in this race. I’m the only candidate who can say that. And this has really been a campaign by working people, for working people and that’s resonating with folks.”

Riley said he’s also looking to tap into anger some have over the Supreme Court decision removing a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion, calling it an assault on women’s rights.

You can watch our full interview with Riley below.

Starting next year, the 19th district will be extended west to include Broome, Tioga, Chenango and Tompkins Counties.

Riley will face Republican Marc Molinaro in November.

You can also see a full length interview with Molinaro here .

