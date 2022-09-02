Read full article on original website
411mania.com
WWE News: Nikki A.S.H. Tosses Mask After Tag Loss On Raw, Bayley Cuts Promo Bianca Belair
– Nikki A.S.H. is getting increasingly frustrated, and tossed her superhero mask after a loss on tonight’s WWE Raw. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated A.S.H. and Doudrop in a non-title match on tonight’s show. Later in the show, A.S.H. could be seen throwing her mask at Doudrop in the background of a segment:
411mania.com
Roman Reigns Retains Undisputed Title Thanks to Solo Sikoa Interference at WWE Clash at the Castle (Pics, Video)
– Drew McIntyre had all of Cardiff, Wales behind him tonight at WWE Clash at the Castle, but it was not enough to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Roman Reigns was successful in beating McIntyre for the match, thanks to interference from what appears to be the newest member of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa.
411mania.com
UPDATEDx2: Latest Details on Backstage Brawl at AEW All Out, Who Started the Fight
Fightful Select has released another update on the fallout of the brawl. With regards to what took place, Brandon Cutler, Christopher Daniels, and Pat Buck were among those who attempted to diffuse the interaction, which reportedly went on for “about six minutes.”. Someone high up in the company said...
411mania.com
AEW News: Injury Updates on CM Punk & Christian Cage After All Out, Malakai Black Note
– Injury updates are available on both CM Punk and Christian Cage following Sunday’s AEW All Out PPV. PWInsider reports that it appeared backstage that Punk banged up his elbow during the main event match with Jon Moxley. Punk could be seen checking his elbow during the match. Additionally,...
411mania.com
WWE News: Dexter Lumis Costs The Miz US Title Match On Raw, Kevin Owens Beats Austin Theory
– Dexter Lumis’ obsession with The Miz cost the latter a US Championship match in the main event of Raw. Monday night’s show saw Lumis appear from under the ring as Miz was about to escape the steel cage and pick up the win. Freaked out, Miz went back into the ring and got defeated. Lumis then choked out Miz after the match.
411mania.com
CM Punk & Young Bucks Reportedly Involved In Backstage Altercation After AEW All Out Media Scrum
CM Punk’s tirade during the AEW All Out media scrum reportedly led to an altercation between himself and the Young Bucks. As reported last night, Punk went off on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and the executive vice presidents over the report in July alleging that some backstage believed Cabana’s contract was nearly not renewed as a result of Punk and Cabana’s personal issues. Punk alleged that the EVPs were the people who leaked that information, saying they were “irresponsible” and “should’ve f**king known better,” and took shots at Page by calling him an “empty-headed idiot, who has never done anything in the business” who went into business for himself during Page and Punk’s feud leading into Double or Nothing.
411mania.com
Chris Jericho Reveals What He Said At AEW Backstage Talent Meeting, Says Going Into Business For Yourself Would Be Unacceptable Under Vince McMahon
Chris Jericho spoke to the media during the AEW All Out post-show media scrum and was asked by WrestlingInc about the mandatory backstage talent meeting this week at which Jericho spoke. Jericho said he tried to remind talent of how special AEW is and that going into business for yourself is unacceptable. Highlights from his comments are below.
411mania.com
Tony Khan on Competition From WWE During All Out Weekend, Says He Has More Money Than Jim Crockett
– As noted, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan spoke about the estimated pay-per-view buys for last Sunday’s AEW All Out 2022 event during the post-show media scrum. Khan said they might not be the highest buys as All Out, due to the competition from WWE that weekend, with WWE Clash at the Castle and NXT Worlds Collide. Below are some additional of Tony Khan addressing competition from WWE over the weekend and more (via Fightful):
411mania.com
Dexter Lumis Kidnaps The Miz Again After WWE Raw Goes Off the Air (Video)
– As previously reported, Dexter Lumis appeared again tonight on WWE Raw and cost The Miz his match against Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage for the US Title. Also, after the match, Lumis choked out The Miz. WWE released a new video, showing what happened with Miz and Lumis after Raw went off the air.
411mania.com
Matt Hardy Recalls Backstage Tension Over CM Punk in WWE
– During the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, AEW star Matt Hardy spoke about tension surrounding CM Punk when they were both working for WWE. Matt Hardy said the following on Punk (via WrestlingInc.com):. “Some people in the office were very split on [Punk]. Paul Heyman...
411mania.com
WWE News: Nicholas Posts Tweet Following Braun Strowman’s Return, O’Shea Jackson Jr. Begs Triple H to Bring Back Aleister Black, Bayley Comments on The Bump
– Braun Strowman’s former tag team partner, Nicholas, posted a tweet, showing a photo of their Raw Tag Team Title win at WrestleMania 34 in 2018. Strowman returned to WWE last night on Raw. You can check out Nicholas’ tweet below:. – Actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. posted a...
411mania.com
Rhea Ripley Says Her Heel Turn Was Important So Things Didn’t Get Stale
Rhea Ripley is enjoying her turn to the dark side, noting that needed to happen so things didn’t get stale. Ripley, who went heel when she joined The Judgment Day at WrestleMania Backlash in May, spoke with Inside the Ropes and said that she felt she was “becoming too lovey-dovey” and needed to change things up.
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 Review
Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. It’s the first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over thirty years and that means it is time for one of the biggest WWE shows of the year. The main event is a showdown between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title, with McIntyre almost having to win. Other than that, Sheamus vs. Gunther should be a heck of a hoss fight. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Luchasaurus Betrays Jungle Boy, Rejoins Christian Cage At AEW All Out
Luchasaurus is back on the dark side as he turned on Jungle Boy at tonight’s AEW All Out. Luchasaurus interrupted Jungle Boy’s entrance for the latter’s match against Christian Cage, chokeslamming him onto the stage and then carrying him to ringside on Cage’s orders before dropping him through a ringside table.
411mania.com
Ruby Soho Suffers Broken Nose At AEW All Out
Ruby Soho came away from the AAA Mixed Tag Team Title match at AEW All Out not only without a title, but with a broken nose. Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo defeated Soho and Ortiz in the opening match of the Zero Hour pre-show when Melo hit Soho with a Tay-KO, then pinned her.
411mania.com
Backstage Notes on WWE’s Internal Roster Changes for Dexter Lumis, Solo Sikoa, More
– PWInsider has some new updates on WWE’s internal roster following last night’s edition of Raw. According to the report, Dexter Lumis, who has been involved in an ongoing Raw storyline with The Miz, is currently listed as part of the internal Raw roster. Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa, who...
411mania.com
Eddie Kingston Explains Why Roman Reigns Is the Top Guy
– AEW star Eddie Kingston recently spoke with Pro Wrestling Illustrated for an interview, and he spoke about why Roman Reigns is the top guy in WWE. Below are some highlights below, per WrestlingInc.com:. Kingston on why Roman Reigns is the top guy: “Yeah, I love Roman. That’s why he’s...
411mania.com
Mandy Rose Becomes Unified NXT Women’s Champion at WWE NXT Worlds Collide (Pics, Video)
– As Wade Barrett says, “It’s time to put some name on the respect of Mandy Rose.” Mandy Rose was victorious at today’s WWE NXT Worlds Collide event, winning a Triple Threat Match against defending NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura and top contender Blair Davenport.
411mania.com
Latest Details on Reported CM Punk, Young Bucks, & Kenny Omega Altercation
UPDATE: A new report has additional details on the backstage brawl after the AEW All Out media scrum. Fightful Select has confirmed that Punk did have a physical altercation with the Young Buck, but it is not confirmed that he had one with Kenny Omega. Omega was said to have gotten physical with Ace Steel, who they have heard “shoot cracked Nick Jackson with a chair” which is where the story of Jackson having a black eye came from.
411mania.com
Spoilers for This Week’s WWE Main Event
– PWInsider reported the following results for last night’s WWE Main Event tapings before Raw:. * Shelton Benjamin picked up a win over Reggie. The crowd was said to be very much behind Benjamin, but they also popped for Reggie during his entrance with a trampoline. * T-Bar picked...
