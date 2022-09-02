ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

$250K bond set for 21-year-old charged in May homicide

By David Rees
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kiPWw_0hg3xoRf00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old man made his first appearance in court Friday after being accused of killing a 32-year-old in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood.

After being arrested on Thursday, Paul Harris III, 21, was in Franklin County Municipal Court on Friday, where a $250,000 bond was set during his arraignment, according to court documents.

Bar shooting leaves one man dead, another injured

Harris is suspected of fatally shooting 32-year-old Trey L. Glover and injuring another man in the 700 block of Gibbard Avenue on May 29, according to Columbus police. Just after 3 a.m., police arrived at the scene where they found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics with the Columbus Division of Fire pronounced Glover dead at 3:30 a.m. Glover’s death marked the 51st homicide in Columbus this year. The second victim, a 21-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Harris has posted bond, and his next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 9.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

19-year-old critical after “possible accidental” shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a shooting and a crash occurred in the Polaris area. Police say a 19-year-old was shot while in a car in the Polaris Towne Center Plaza around 7:30 p.m. on Monday. Following the incident, a crash occurred about a mile away at Polaris Parkway and South Old […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

FBI getting involved in missing Columbus woman’s case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is partnering with the Columbus Division of Police and Central Ohio Crime Stoppers to solve a local woman’s disappearance over a year ago. Crime Stoppers announced it would be offering a $10,000 reward together with the FBI for information to find Devin “Sacoya” Cooper. The 33-year-old […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

One dead in weekend shooting

COLUMBUS – Police took one person into custody but no charges had been filed early Monday in a shooting near a Northland area Dairy Queen that left a man dead. Detectives were turning information about the incident in the 1900 block of Tamarack Circle Sunday afternoon over to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office, Sgt. David Shimberg of the Homicide Unit said.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Two stable after hit-and-run in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are in the hospital after a hit-and-run collision in east Columbus overnight Tuesday, according to Columbus police. CPD state officers went to the intersection of East Livingston Avenue and Beachwood Road at 2:20 a.m. and found two people injured after a hit-and-run. One person was taken to Grant Medical […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Boy, 16, injured in Italian Village shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating a shooting near a bar in the Italian Village overnight Sunday. Police responded to the 1000 block of Mt. Pleasant Avenue at approximately 3:05 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired. A caller told police that it sounded like two different guns shooting at each other. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: Man dead in shooting outside northeast Columbus Dairy Queen

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after being shot outside a Dairy Queen on the city’s northeast side Sunday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police told 10TV dispatchers received two calls around 3:51 p.m. about someone being shot at the Dairy Queen, located at 1900 Tamarack Circle South in the Forest Park area.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Stolen motorcycle from business prompts search in Heath

HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward after a motorcycle was stolen in Heath. On July 29, the suspect stole a red and white Honda motorcycle from John Hinderer Power Store on Hebron Road, according to the Heath Division of Police. Now, Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering up […]
HEATH, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Paul Harris#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcmh Tv
10TV

3 teens injured in South Franklinton shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three teens were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in South Franklinton early Sunday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said they were dispatched to the 800 block of Greenfield Drive shortly after 1 a.m. following reports of a shooting. Once...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police look for answers in 2019 south Columbus murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is renewing efforts to solve a three-year homicide investigation stemming from a south Columbus shooting. On July 24, 2019, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Oakwood Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. after gunshots were detected, per police. As Columbus police officers drove to the scene, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Unrest in the wake of the Columbus police shooting of Donovan Lewis

The shooting, and subsequent death, of a 20-year-old Columbus man in his apartment, is getting national attention. The early morning incident involving multiple officers has raised questions about excessive force, police shootings, and stirred community outrage. We’ll discuss the latest news related to the aftermath of the Donovan Lewis shooting....
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

15-year-old girl missing from Gahanna found

UPDATE: Gahanna police said Tuesday afternoon that Lanie Starr has been located. GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old girl has been missing from her home in Gahanna for the past three days, according to police. Police say Lanie Starr left her home in the area of Stygler Road and McCutcheon Road at night on Friday, […]
GAHANNA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot eight times by 22-year-old under house arrest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 22-year-old man under house arrest is accused of shooting another man overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood in west Columbus, according to police According to Columbus police, officers responded to the 900 block of Forest Creek Drive at 1:45 a.m. and found a 36-year-old man with eight gunshot wounds. The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman, 39, missing for three days found

UPDATE: Columbus police said Tuesday morning that Tamara Wilson was found. A previous report can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 39-year-old woman has been missing for the past three days from Polaris in north Columbus, according to police. Tamara Wilson was last seen on September 2 near Polaris […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

27-year-old turns himself in after deadly northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of shooting two men, killing one of them, turned himself in Friday. Torodd Carter, 27, faces murder and felonious assault charges after 21-year-old Dermahni Hoston was fatally shot and a 25-year-old man was injured in the 6400 block of North hamilton Road just before midnight on Sept. 1.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three injured after car was shot at in South Franklinton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A vehicle with two teenage boys and one adult man was shot at overnight Sunday in the South Franklinton area of Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police say the three victims were driving just before 1:15 a.m. near the 800 block of Greenfield Drive when someone shot at the vehicle. According […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

2 men indicted in Hilltop bar shooting that killed 2, injured 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men were indicted Tuesday on multiple charges stemming from a shooting that killed two and injured two others at a Hilltop neighborhood bar on July 16. Kacee Kenner and Anthony Davis, both age 22, are being charged in the shooting at Cain's Sports Bar on Sullivant Avenue. Kenner's charges include felonious assault, inducing panic and weapon under disability, while Davis faces charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and inducing panic.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy