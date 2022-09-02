Feeding Frenzy: Mexican Crazy Corn serves up sweet fire dishes, fresh nachos and more at the fair

IDAHO FALLS – After a summer of fun, the city of Idaho Falls and the Parks and Recreation Department will close the Reinhart Park Splash Pad on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Throughout the summer, the splash pad received countless visitors and was used extensively by our community. While there is still a little warm weather left in the year, the Parks and Recreation Department needs to close next week to conduct annual maintenance on the splash pad.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 20 HOURS AGO