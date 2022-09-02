ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackfoot, ID

Feeding Frenzy: Mexican Crazy Corn serves up sweet fire dishes, fresh nachos and more at the fair

By Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
eastidahonews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastidahonews.com

Unique handcrafted coffee shop set to open soon in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Snake River Landing is anxiously awaiting the opening of Moose Ridge Coffee Co, the next business set to open in the mixed-use development. The handcrafted coffee shop broke ground early this year and will be open to the public in the fall. What makes this coffee...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Biz ‘Bite:’ Idaho Falls drive-in celebrates 75 years

The Motor Vu Drive-In in Idaho Falls celebrated 75 years in business on Aug. 27. The theater opened in 1947. In honor of the occasion, the Motor Vu showed a movie free-of-charge. The movie was Grease, with its well-known failed seduction scene between John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John at a drive-in theater. The Idaho ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Sweet, ID
Local
Idaho Food & Drinks
Local
Idaho Restaurants
City
Blackfoot, ID
Blackfoot, ID
Lifestyle
eastidahonews.com

Reinhart Park Splash Pad closing Tuesday

IDAHO FALLS – After a summer of fun, the city of Idaho Falls and the Parks and Recreation Department will close the Reinhart Park Splash Pad on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Throughout the summer, the splash pad received countless visitors and was used extensively by our community. While there is still a little warm weather left in the year, the Parks and Recreation Department needs to close next week to conduct annual maintenance on the splash pad.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Mexican Food#Sweet Corn#Restaurant Info#Nachos#Feeding Frenzy#Food Drink
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Idaho Falls

Sitting along the Snake River in eastern Idaho is Idaho Falls, a charming city with approximately 65,000 residents. Previously named one of the best places to raise kids and one of the top 100 most livable places in the U.S, there are plenty of reasons that Idaho Falls has such a good reputation.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local oral surgery specialists launch 2022’s Second Chance program, encourage individuals to apply before Sept. 22 for ‘new smile’

POCATELLO — The Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho are launching their third annual Second Chance Program that gives one individual the opportunity to win a new ‘smile’. The program offers one recipient who suffers from poor oral health the chance to receive a new permanent set of teeth through a procedure that amounts to roughly $50,000 worth of restorative work. The procedure is entirely free and the surgeons with the...
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
eastidahonews.com

Crews battling fire in Bingham County

BINGHAM COUNTY — Around 1,100 acres have burned in a fire that started Sunday afternoon near Wolverine Canyon. The Sagehen Fire broke out around 4 p.m. at Morgan’s Bridge south of Shelley along the Blackfoot River. The U.S. Forest Service, BLM, Fort Hall Fire Department and Shelley-Firth Fire...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

An old, unpaid hospital bill went from $2,700 to $3,500. What should I do?

Dave Says is brought to you by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the leading neonatal and pediatric provider in the region. EIRMC offers the most comprehensive and advanced pediatric care, as well as access to pediatric subspecialties for children from birth to 18 years old. It is the only hospital in Idaho Falls with inpatient pediatric care.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Construction will impact portion of 17th Street in Ammon beginning Tuesday

AMMON – Beginning Tuesday, September 6, a portion of 17th Street between Curlew and Avocet will be limited to one lane of travel for water line installation. Construction is expected to last through Saturday, September 10. Please use caution and choose an alternate route when possible. Thank you for...
AMMON, ID
Idaho State Journal

'THING OF NIGHTMARES': Police captain, victim and local funeral home owner reflect on Downard

POCATELLO — The grief of losing a loved one can almost feel insurmountable, but for the families affected by the alleged crimes of Downard Funeral Home owner Lance Peck, death was only the beginning of a gruesome series of events that many will never forget. The recent filing of 63 misdemeanor charges against Peck and his arrest on Aug. 30 has left many local residents hopeful that justice for his alleged disregard of trust and compassion will finally be served. But for others, the damage...
POCATELLO, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy