Feeding Frenzy: Mexican Crazy Corn serves up sweet fire dishes, fresh nachos and more at the fair

Feeding Frenzy: Outlaw Catering Company offering Country Fries and a twist on their popular Bullseye Burger
BLACKFOOT — For 12 years, Tyler and Courtney Archibald have been feeding Eastern Idaho State Fairgoers delicious treats with Outlaw Catering Company. This year, they have added a pair of new items to go along with the popular — and intriguingly tasty — Bullseye Burger. The Bullseye...
Feeding Frenzy: C.R. Fish offers delicious smoked salmon bagel and huckleberry topped churro donuts
BLACKFOOT — It’s a Feeding Frenzy at the Eastern Idaho State Fair and EastIdahoNews.com is here to taste it all!. Over the next week, we’ll be showcasing local vendors serving up delicious food at the fairgrounds. Today, we’re stopping by C. R. Fish. The business has been...
Unique handcrafted coffee shop set to open soon in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Snake River Landing is anxiously awaiting the opening of Moose Ridge Coffee Co, the next business set to open in the mixed-use development. The handcrafted coffee shop broke ground early this year and will be open to the public in the fall. What makes this coffee...
Biz ‘Bite:’ Idaho Falls drive-in celebrates 75 years
The Motor Vu Drive-In in Idaho Falls celebrated 75 years in business on Aug. 27. The theater opened in 1947. In honor of the occasion, the Motor Vu showed a movie free-of-charge. The movie was Grease, with its well-known failed seduction scene between John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John at a drive-in theater. The Idaho ...
Fire burns 1,275 acres east of Ft. Hall
A brush fire discovered Sunday afternoon east of the Ft. Hall Indian Reservation has burned over 700 acres. The post Fire burns 1,275 acres east of Ft. Hall appeared first on Local News 8.
Reinhart Park Splash Pad closing Tuesday
IDAHO FALLS – After a summer of fun, the city of Idaho Falls and the Parks and Recreation Department will close the Reinhart Park Splash Pad on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Throughout the summer, the splash pad received countless visitors and was used extensively by our community. While there is still a little warm weather left in the year, the Parks and Recreation Department needs to close next week to conduct annual maintenance on the splash pad.
Foster home needed for mama dog, four puppies and Great Pyrenees recovering from surgery
A new mama and her four puppies at the Snake River Animal Shelter are in need of a foster home for the next two months. Shunka had three boys and one girl on August 26. They are at the shelter but the entire family needs to go to one home together.
Family and friends honor 23-year-old who died in shooting
Family and friends are coming together to honor Nikolas Bird, the 23-year-old victim from the shooting that happened on September 3. The post Family and friends honor 23-year-old who died in shooting appeared first on Local News 8.
20 Things To Do In Idaho Falls
Sitting along the Snake River in eastern Idaho is Idaho Falls, a charming city with approximately 65,000 residents. Previously named one of the best places to raise kids and one of the top 100 most livable places in the U.S, there are plenty of reasons that Idaho Falls has such a good reputation.
Moose Fire active in Arnett Creek and Rapps Creek
Red flag warning making conditions active at the Moose Fire. Crews still working to put out the flames. The post Moose Fire active in Arnett Creek and Rapps Creek appeared first on Local News 8.
Local oral surgery specialists launch 2022’s Second Chance program, encourage individuals to apply before Sept. 22 for ‘new smile’
POCATELLO — The Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho are launching their third annual Second Chance Program that gives one individual the opportunity to win a new ‘smile’. The program offers one recipient who suffers from poor oral health the chance to receive a new permanent set of teeth through a procedure that amounts to roughly $50,000 worth of restorative work. The procedure is entirely free and the surgeons with the...
The men behind Labor Day and how the first Monday in September became a national holiday
IDAHO FALLS – Labor Day weekend typically marks the unofficial end of summer. School is back in session, soaring summer temperatures begin to gradually cool down and many use the three-day weekend to bookend their summer vacation with a final hurrah to tide them over until Halloween. Labor Day...
Part of Capital Ave. in Idaho Falls to close for railroad track removal
The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls. A section of S Capital Avenue, near Idaho Falls Power and the Idaho Falls Public Library, will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 6 starting at 7 a.m. Barring unforeseen conditions, the roadway will reopen by the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Idaho Falls Power to conduct routine inspection of power poles on the west side of Idaho Falls
Idaho Falls Power will begin a routine process to test the structural integrity of power poles on the west side of Idaho Falls on Thursday, Sept. 8. The post Idaho Falls Power to conduct routine inspection of power poles on the west side of Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
Crews battling fire in Bingham County
BINGHAM COUNTY — Around 1,100 acres have burned in a fire that started Sunday afternoon near Wolverine Canyon. The Sagehen Fire broke out around 4 p.m. at Morgan’s Bridge south of Shelley along the Blackfoot River. The U.S. Forest Service, BLM, Fort Hall Fire Department and Shelley-Firth Fire...
An old, unpaid hospital bill went from $2,700 to $3,500. What should I do?
Dave Says is brought to you by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the leading neonatal and pediatric provider in the region. EIRMC offers the most comprehensive and advanced pediatric care, as well as access to pediatric subspecialties for children from birth to 18 years old. It is the only hospital in Idaho Falls with inpatient pediatric care.
Construction will impact portion of 17th Street in Ammon beginning Tuesday
AMMON – Beginning Tuesday, September 6, a portion of 17th Street between Curlew and Avocet will be limited to one lane of travel for water line installation. Construction is expected to last through Saturday, September 10. Please use caution and choose an alternate route when possible. Thank you for...
'THING OF NIGHTMARES': Police captain, victim and local funeral home owner reflect on Downard
POCATELLO — The grief of losing a loved one can almost feel insurmountable, but for the families affected by the alleged crimes of Downard Funeral Home owner Lance Peck, death was only the beginning of a gruesome series of events that many will never forget. The recent filing of 63 misdemeanor charges against Peck and his arrest on Aug. 30 has left many local residents hopeful that justice for his alleged disregard of trust and compassion will finally be served. But for others, the damage...
