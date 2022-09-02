Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington, Missouri has over 500 buildings listed on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsWashington, MO
The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, MissouriCJ CoombsDefiance, MO
The Rotunda in Hermann, Missouri is a historical building once used in wine competitions and horticultural exhibitsCJ CoombsHermann, MO
Related
Washington Missourian
Washington school district focusing on sports complex, but eyeing future building projects
Washington School District’s building boom may not be finished, as school district officials said this week they are taking a preliminary look at how they can expand the Four Rivers Career Center (FRCC) within the next five to 10 years. The “very early discussions” come as enrollment at FRCC...
Steelworkers voice frustrations during Granite City Labor Day Parade
GRANITE CITY, Ill. — The Granite City Labor Day Parade brought Metro East union workers together with their families to celebrate the hard work that means so much to them. “Showing our strength within our jobs, fighting for what's fair for workers within the community. I'm part of Local 2887 out of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, I'm the President. And it's very important to stand up for workers' rights. Workers aren't always treated fairly and we are the backstop to that,” Julie Latempt-Brazier said.
Washington Missourian
Field painting rules changing in Union
The city of Union is raising the price for painting lines on its soccer fields for rentals. The city has charged $40 to paint new lines for soccer teams renting the field, but it costs $90 to paint each field, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said at the August Park Advisory Board meeting.
Sullivan, September 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The DeSoto High School football team will have a game with Sullivan High School on September 06, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Missourian
ECC president: Discussions on electric vehicle chargers ongoing, no decisions have been made
East Central College President Dr. Jon Bauer wants to clear up “misunderstandings” after discussions about the school’s potential interest in electric vehicle charging stations at a Union city committee meeting. “We don’t have any plans in place to purchase EV charging stations,” Bauer told The Missourian....
Parents outraged over hateful remarks by Missouri school board member
Parents and officials in the Rockwood School District are demanding an apology after a school board member is accused of making hateful statements in a video posted on social media.
suntimesnews.com
COVID-19: Ste. Gen Co. is now a high community level county
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 8,626 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending August 31. That’s 10 percent more than the previous week’s new cases. That is 675 or 8.4 percent more than the number of new cases reported...
Missouri school bus driver killed in crash south of St. Louis
A school bus driver was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Perryville, Missouri.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rockwood removes director from committee for ‘hateful comments’
Parents and teachers at the Rockwood School District spoke out Thursday against a school board director at a public meeting.
Washington Missourian
County to consider Ozark byway designation for Highway 185
Franklin County could get a piece of a new scenic byway designation. The Ozark Run Scenic Byway will start in St. Louis and go 375 miles to the southwest, taking existing roads through the St. Francois Mountains, the Ozark National Scenic Riverways and passing Bull Shoals Lake before ending near Branson, according to the website for the proposed route (ozarkrun.org).
Bolyard’s Meat and Provisions in St. Louis’ only whole animal butcher
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis’ only whole animal butcher has a ton of variety! From hot meals and catering to lessons on how to handle cuts at home like a pro. Chris Bolyard the owner of Bolyard’s Meat and Provisions had details on what a customer can expect to experience. Click here for more information.
Washington Missourian
County officials want Washington, Pacific and Sullivan to pay up for 911 services
Franklin County officials are considering charging the cities of Washington, Pacific and Sullivan for use of its emergency dispatch lines. With 911 costs exceeding tax revenue, the county has been trying to convince the cities to contract with it for use of the recently expanded emergency dispatch center at the Franklin County jail. While Union and St. Clair contract with the county, Washington, Pacific and Sullivan have their own public safety answering points (PSAP). New Haven contracts with Washington.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fight over silica mine rekindles fears about Missouri’s Old Lead Belt
Pickle Creek runs two miles through Ste. Genevieve County’s sandstone valleys. It carries some of Missouri’s cleanest water, but residents worry that could change if NexGen Silica gets full approval to mine sandstone on a 249-acre plot of land along nearby Highway 32. They don’t have to look...
You’re about to see many more Club Car Wash locations in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — Club Car Wash will take over many Express Car Washes in St. Louis. Many former Tidal Wave Express locations in the St. Louis area will be rebranded as Club Car Wash sites, bringing the total number of Club Car Washes to 23 in St. Louis. Three...
Washington, Missouri has over 500 buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places
The Thias House was listed on the NRHP in 1984.Jon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Founded in 1839, Washington is the largest city located in Franklin County, Missouri. The 2020 Census recorded the population as 14,500.
Downtown St. Louis lofts to be brought before nuisance hearing this week
This action follows months of short term rentals problems that turned violent and included a 16-year old being shot and killed in March.
KMOV
3 wounded in downtown St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teen and two men were wounded in a shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis early Sunday morning. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near the intersection of Washington and Tucker around 2:00 a.m. A 17-year-old boy, a 34-year-old man and a 42-year-old man were shot.
Washington Missourian
Beaufort teen hospitalized after UTV crash in Gasconade County
A Beaufort teenager was taken to a St. Louis area hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a UTV crash in rural Gasconade County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 4, an unidentified 13-year-old Hermann girl was driving a UTV...
advantagenews.com
Limited hazardous waste collections resume in Madison County
The State of Illinois recently put a hold on household hazardous waste collections, as an incinerator in Ohio that dealt with much of the waste went offline after a fire. Madison County has worked out a process whereby they will be able to resume limited collections at its facility in Wood River.
Comments / 0