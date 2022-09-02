Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Steam's Most-Played Steam Deck Game Costs Less Than $3
Valve's Steam Deck device has a ton of verified, playable Steam games by now, and if you're wondering which among them is currently the most popular, you don't have to wonder any longer. Another rundown of the most-played Steam Deck games ranked in terms of the hours spent playing them was shared this week, and if you want to be among those playing the most-played Steam Deck game right now, all you need is around $3.
Everyone is using their Steam Deck like a better Nintendo Switch
August's most played Steam Deck games make the distinction clear.
Diablo Immortal players are facing massive 'orb debt' after Blizzard cracks down on resellers
Players who purchased cheap eternal orbs from third-party resellers are suddenly deep in the hole.
dotesports.com
Some Diablo Immortal players now have negative Eternal Orbs values after Blizzard cracks down on third-party site usage
Diablo Immortal is one of Blizzard’s hottest mobile free-to-play games, allowing players to take on a hero in the Diablo universe. Like other free live-service games, Diablo Immortal makes all of its money from players who buy in-game currencies or bundles. But many users who went through third-party sites to get cheaper Eternal Orbs are now seeing their accounts going into Orb debt.
FINISH HIM: Fighting Kangaroo Pulls Wild Move Right Out Of A Video Game
Two mad marsupials went at it in a Canberra nature reserve.
Since Microsoft Started Purchasing Activision, The PlayStation Version Of Call Of Duty Has Been In Jeopardy
The shoot-em-up game will be available for several more years on your Sony platform, according to Microsoft, which is good news for PlayStation Call of Duty enthusiasts. According to The Verge, previously this year, Microsoft’s Xbox chief Phil Spencer promised PlayStation head Jim Ryan in a written message that Call of Duty wouldn’t be removed from the PlayStation marketplace anytime soon if Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is authorized by authorities.
The Rings of Power crew are as confused as you by Lord of the Rings' new owners
The Rings of Power's chief creative team "can't say" how they'll be impacted by the sale of The Lord of the Rings IP. Speaking exclusively to TechRadar at The Rings of Power's UK junket, executive producer Lindsey Weber revealed that she, as well as showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, were in the dark over Embracer Group's acquisition of The Lord of the Rings IP from The Saul Zaentz Company.
digg.com
Microsoft Lets Sony Have ‘Several More Years’ Of Call Of Duty, As A Treat
Call of Duty's future on PlayStation has been in doubt since Microsoft began acquiring Activision.
Torchlight: Infinite is in open testing on the Play Store for the next two weeks
We've known for some time that Torchlight: Infinite would make its way from TapTap to the Play Store for pre-registration in the buildup to the game's global launch. Lo and behold, there's a fresh Play Store listing for Torchlight: Infinite, complete with pre-registration so you can receive a release announcement the day it launches, but there's also a second Play Store listing that offers access to an open beta that's rolling out right now. The beta is expected to last for two weeks ahead of the game's October launch, so if you've been curious to see how Torchlight: Infinite is shaping up and whether it will be a worthy competitor to Diablo Immortal, today's the day, you can install the beta directly from the Play Store right now.
One Unfortunate Elden Ring Player Comes Close To Defeating The Godskin Duo, One Of The Game’s Most Challenging Bosses, Only To Be Let Down
Everybody in the gaming community, fans, creators, and critics has praised Elden Ring for exceeding their expectations. As a result, numerous media outlets and experts deem the FromSoftware game the strongest contender for Game of the Year accolades. Additionally,. Elden Ring, the best-selling Game in 2022, is still a commercial...
IGN
Call of Duty Will Become Part of Xbox Game Pass, But Launch on PlayStation on the Same Day
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has confirmed that Call of Duty - along with the likes of Diablo and Overwatch - is eventually coming to Game Pass but it'll still be released on PlayStation on the same day. Announced in a Microsoft blog post, Spencer confirmed that Activision Blizzard's library of...
How to link Amazon Prime on Twitch
AMAZON Prime has redefined our way of online shopping and its reach doesn't end there. Not only does Amazon Prime provides its members with free shipping, but it also grants access to streaming. How can I link Amazon Prime on Twitch?. By simply being a member of Amazon Prime, you...
PC gamers can now grab an open world classic for free on Steam
Mafia has been made available as a free game on Steam, for those who missed out on this classic, in celebration of its 20th anniversary on PC. For the uninitiated, Mafia is an open world third-person shooter with a compelling storyline that’ll keep you hooked. Thanks to that, and...
Grand Theft Auto 5, Which Has Played A Significant Role In The Gaming Industry For Almost Ten Years, Seems To Be Being Replaced By The Corporation
Grand Theft Auto 5 launched on the PS3 and Xbox 360 back in 2013, and it has since been successful across three console generations. Since then, it has ranked second only to Minecraft in terms of overall video game revenue. Over the previous nine years, it has earned its position at the top or close. However, most people would agree that it’s time to move on, and while the following installment is being created, Rockstar seems prepared to end development on GTA 5.
ComicBook
Steam Games Set New Milestone on Steam Deck
Steam Deck manufacturer Valve has revealed that its handheld PC platform has reached a major new milestone with games that are playable via Steam. Since first releasing the Steam Deck earlier this year, Valve has been hard at work to ensure that a vast number of titles on Steam are accessible on the platform. And while that library has continued to expand at a steady rate, Valve has now announced that it has surpassed a notable total that should make it that much more enticing to future Steam Deck purchasers.
ComicBook
New PlayStation Plus Free Games for September Now Available
The new PlayStation Plus free games for September 2022 have finally arrived. These are just the regular monthly free games as the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium game catalog update will arrive later in September. As previously revealed, the new titles available at all levels of PlayStation Plus from Essential up through Premium this month include Need for Speed Heat, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Toem.
Sony PS Vita emulator on the Valve Steam Deck demonstrated
Vita3K is the world’s first functional PlayStation Vita emulator and can be used with the new Valve Steam Deck handheld console to enjoy a variety of different games previously only available on the Sony PS Vita handheld. Originally designed as an experimental open-source PlayStation Vita emulator for Windows and Linux, the purpose of the emulator is not to enable illegal activity but to run both commercial and homebrew games if you own the original. Vita3K is licensed under the GPLv2 license. This is largely dictated by external dependencies, most notably Unicorn.
ComicBook
How to Watch the Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire Livestream
In case you somehow missed it, CD Projekt Red announced last week that it would host a special episode of Night City Wire today, September 6th. While it has been a minute since the last Night City Wire livestream, historically these have been an opportunity for the developer to showcase upcoming content for the video game Cyberpunk 2077 and other spinoff properties like the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime.
ComicBook
New PS5 Console and Controller Colors Revealed by PlayStation
Sony has today unveiled that it will be releasing a new PlayStation 5 color scheme for both the console and DualSense controller in a little over a month. Since the PS5 launched at the end of 2020, Sony has slowly been releasing new DualSense controller colors to go along with swappable covers for the console itself. Now, Sony will be letting loose a whole new collection later this fall that will also include a variant of the PS5's wireless headset.
Y'all know about these huge lists of free, open-source game clones, right?
There are lots of classic favorites out there in free games land. It might surprise you to learn that there are very many free games that don't fit the modern free-to-play model. I say that because every time somebody posts a link to some impressive, public, open-source game project that minutely recreates some abandoned classic people seem shocked.
