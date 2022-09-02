We've known for some time that Torchlight: Infinite would make its way from TapTap to the Play Store for pre-registration in the buildup to the game's global launch. Lo and behold, there's a fresh Play Store listing for Torchlight: Infinite, complete with pre-registration so you can receive a release announcement the day it launches, but there's also a second Play Store listing that offers access to an open beta that's rolling out right now. The beta is expected to last for two weeks ahead of the game's October launch, so if you've been curious to see how Torchlight: Infinite is shaping up and whether it will be a worthy competitor to Diablo Immortal, today's the day, you can install the beta directly from the Play Store right now.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO