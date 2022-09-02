Read full article on original website
IGN
Daily Deals: Score a Nintendo Switch 512GB Memory Card for Only $47, or 256GB for $19.99 (Samsung Evo MicroSDXC), and More
Check out the new hot daily deals for today, including the lowest ever prices on 512GB and 256GB Micro SDXC memory cards for the Nintendo Switch, up to $500 off 2022 Hisense gaming TVs with HDMI 2.1, 50% off the Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED wireless gaming headset, an Acer Nitro Intel Core i7 Alder Lake RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop for under $1500, and more.
Nintendo Switch deals 2022: The best discounts on consoles and bundles in September
Since the original console launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been incredibly popular with gamers of all ages and, as such, Switch deals are extremely hard to come by.With the ability to bring everything from Pokémon and Animal Crossing to Mario and Zelda to life in your hands, the Switch is undoubtedly one of the brand’s most successful launches ever.But with consistently good sales for a number of years, followed by fluctuating stock levels due to an even greater surge in demand during the pandemic, it makes sense that the brand would be reluctant to offer any major...
Eve Shutter Switch smart controller automates their opening and closing for ease
Elevate your home’s comfort and security with the Eve Shutter Switch smart controller. This smart home gadget has impressive on-device intelligence. In fact, it stores your location, the date, and the window’s orientation. Simply hold your phone with the Eve app against the window. Then, Eve automatically programs the shutter to respond to sunlight autonomously using Apple Home automations. Can you imagine your shutters rolling down automatically as the sun begins to set? Otherwise, you could choose to have the switch follow autonomous schedules. Meanwhile, the Eve Shutter Switch is future proof, supporting both Thread and Bluetooth for the most convenient setup. Finally, you can even control this gadget using Siri voice commands. Keep your home comfortable and save energy with smart shading from this device.
The PlayStation 5 Has Backwards Compatibility — Does It Work for PS3 Games?
For most modern gamers, playing the newest games on the most recent consoles is usually the goal. When it comes to the PlayStation 5, anyone who's lucky enough to get their hands on this console amid ongoing shortages is most certainly looking forward to new and highly anticipated titles like God of War: Ragnarok, Spider-Man 2, and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth. But sometimes, we want to be able to play some of our favorite older games on new machines too.
Raspberry Pi Radio Controller Doubles as Handheld Gaming Rig
Maker and developer Leon, aka Leoneq at Reddit, is using a Raspberry Pi to power a handheld radio controller that runs RetroPie (or any other OS).
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077 Is Getting a New Update Today, Based on the Edgerunners Anime
CD Projekt Red has announced that Cyberpunk 2077 is getting DLC based on the Cyberpunk Edgerunners Netflix series later today. The developer kicked off its Cyberpunk Edgerunners edition of its Night City Wire livestream by announcing the DLC and its release today, September 6. The DLC will seemingly be a...
How to link Amazon Prime on Twitch
AMAZON Prime has redefined our way of online shopping and its reach doesn't end there. Not only does Amazon Prime provides its members with free shipping, but it also grants access to streaming. How can I link Amazon Prime on Twitch?. By simply being a member of Amazon Prime, you...
Huge Android 13 update released today – full list of phones that can download it
ANDROID 13 has officially gone live and the newly-released software emphasizes customization and interoperability with other gadgets. Google's annual update to the Android interface smooths out personalization tools and pops out of the phone with improved multitasking across devices. Android 13 is accessible to users with select Google Pixel phones...
komando.com
7 annoying Android problems and how to fix them
You love your Android smartphone, right? There’s a lot to like. The operating system is fast, flexible and usually safe. It’s also highly customizable when compared to iOS. The latest Android OS includes more customization options, better privacy and security features and more compatibility with other devices. And...
Oculus Quest 2 128GB vs. 256GB: Which should you buy?
The Oculus Quest 2 has 128GB or 256GB of storage options, but is it worth paying more to get the extra storage? We're here to help you decide.
IGN
Mohgwyn Palace Map
The Mohgwyn Palace Map can only be accessed either by following Varre's Questline or finding the secret Waygate teleporter in the Consecrated Snowfield. It's a Key Item in Elden Ring. Description. Map of Mohgwyn Palace and environs. In the lightless depths lies the grave of an ancient civilization. It is...
ComicBook
Steam's Most-Played Steam Deck Game Costs Less Than $3
Valve's Steam Deck device has a ton of verified, playable Steam games by now, and if you're wondering which among them is currently the most popular, you don't have to wonder any longer. Another rundown of the most-played Steam Deck games ranked in terms of the hours spent playing them was shared this week, and if you want to be among those playing the most-played Steam Deck game right now, all you need is around $3.
IGN
How to Catch Shiny Elgyem and Beheeyem
Shiny Elgyem and its evolved form, Shiny Beheeyem, are now available to catch in Pokemon Go after Shiny Elgyem was added in the Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular Event 2022. Elgyem and its Shiny variant can be caught in the wild, but Beheeyem and its Shiny counterpart can only be obtained via evolution. Here's how to obtain Shiny Elgyem and Beheeyem in Pokemon Go.
IGN
How to Get New Characters
Disney Dreamlight Valley is all about spending quality time and having fun alongside your favorite Disney characters, but only a few remain in the village at the beginning of your journey. So how do you get more?. Look no further, as this page has all you need to know about...
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Is the First Expansion, Won't Be on Last-Gen Consoles
CD Projekt Red has announced that Cyberpunk 2077's first major expansion is called Phantom Liberty and will only be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC. Announced during its Night City Wire livestream the expansion marks the first major addition of new content to Cyberpunk 2077 outside of its various patches that fixed the game following its disastrous launch on consoles.
The Windows Club
Best Router settings for PC Gaming; Optimize Router for better Gaming
Gaming over Wi-Fi is quite popular due to the lack of wires. But let’s be honest, using an Ethernet port will always be the better option to deliver a stable connection consistently. However, using Wi-Fi makes it possible for some even to consider the better option. With that in mind, then, we are going to explain ways that can deliver optimal gaming performance where your router is concerned. With modern routers, it shouldn’t be too difficult for them to deliver quality connections, but there are times when things do not work according to plan. If you want to optimize your Router for better Gaming, these are the best Router settings for PC Gaming, in our opinion.
IGN
New World Next Update September 2022
The latest update to New World is nearly upon us; Brimstone Sands, introducing a brand new zone, weapon, expedition, gameplay mechanics, and much more. For a full breakdown of the exciting new content coming to the game, look no further than this page!. New World Brimstone Sands. Brimstone Sands is...
IGN
Psychic Spectacular 2022
The popular Psychic Spectacular Event is returning to Pokemon GO, with exciting Pokemon to add to your collection, all centered around those pesky Psychic-types. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the starting time of the event, what Pokemon you can acquire and how, and much more!. Psychic Spectacular...
IGN
The Last of Us Part 1 Reportedly Features Easter Eggs About Naughty Dog’s Next Project
Fans of Naughty Dog seem to believe a new IP is in the works at the Santa Monica-based studio because of some easter eggs in the recently released remake of The Last of Us. The Last of Us Part 1 finally arrived in the hands of PlayStation 5 users last week, and recent playthroughs seem to showcase all the signs that point towards a new fantasy title in the making.
makeuseof.com
Upgrade Your Dumb TV With the Mecool KA1 All-in-One Android TV and Smart Speaker
With a useful USB 3.0 port, the Mecool Android TV box proves that video streaming devices don’t have to be tiny. While Google smart assistant is built-in and you can control your robot vacuum and lights, some apps are curiously missing, other well-known services are unstable, and ultimately, you might wish you’d opted for an HDMI streaming stick instead.
