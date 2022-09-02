Read full article on original website
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the CountryTravel MavenMonroe, MI
fox2detroit.com
Get into the Halloween spirit at this horror-themed arcade in Livonia
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - An arcade that recently opened in Livonia combines horror with games, making for the perfect atmosphere as you get into the Halloween spirit. Arcade 707 features retro video games, pinball, Skee-Ball, and air hockey surrounded by spooky decor. Hour play passes are $10, while a...
Detroit News
Festivals in Romeo, Franklin return in full force with bumper crop and parades
The Romeo Peach Festival returned during the Labor Day weekend in full force after being canceled and scaled back in successive years due to the COVID-19 pandemic — complete with royal courts, carnivals, marching bands and other end-of-summer pleasures. Kids scrambled to collect candy thrown by marchers Monday morning...
fox2detroit.com
Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
Summer isn't over just yet – get outside this weekend and relish the last of festival season. Fall more your thing? There's some fall-themed festivals, too. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Bourbon, Brews & BBQ. Thursday, Sept. 8 through Saturday, Sept. 10.
St Lawrence Apple Fest 2022
St Lawrence Apple Fest 2022 carnival info, live entertainment schedule, raffle and events info for the annual festival hosted by St Lawrence Catholic Church in Utica, Michigan. This year’s Apple Fest takes place Friday, September 9, 2022 through Sunday, September 11, 2022. The annual festival feature live entertainment, a...
fox2detroit.com
Ring a bell: Rosie the Riveters celebrated on Labor Day
YPSILANTI TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - At Willow Run Airport a celebration of Rosie the Riveter was held this Labor Day. "The women stepped up to do things they weren’t accustomed to doing, and a lot of people really didn’t think they could do," said Jeannette Gutierrez. Rosie...
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Northville mansion offers regency features of a castle lover's dreams
Opulence comes naturally to the palatial estate at 590 Dubuar St. The property, listed for $4.95 million in Northville, looks more like a European castle than one might expect from a home built in 2000 in a suburb of Detroit. But what sets it apart is what makes its owners love it — and what will probably win over its next owner as well.
How Michigan’s Very First Shopping Mall Fell From Grace
This may be hard to believe, but Michigan was once home to the largest shopping mall in the world. Not only was Northland Center in Southfield the largest in the world when it opened, but it was also the first mall to open in the state. Sadly, like so many other pieces of Michigan history, Northland Center is no more.
fox2detroit.com
Facebook Marketplace Charger sale becomes carjacking
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are issuing warnings about some Facebook Marketplace Sales because they can go very wrong - that’s what happened to a Detroit woman who tried to sell a Dodge Charger for $75,000. "That’s definitely a big no, no I would not suggest that," said Lt....
Funeral home offers new service -- turning ashes of loved ones into keepsake stones
SALINE, MI -- Although Dr. Diana Little died in 2021, she can still be found with loved ones all across the country -- only now as different stones. Little, who practiced obstetrics and gynecology in the Ann Arbor area -- where she and husband, Jim Mulchay lived -- died after a prolonged illness, according to her obituary.
Historic Farmington Hills home has floor-to-ceiling windows, hidden features behind walls
Near the northern end of a tree-lined, dead-end street in Farmington Hills sits a mid-century, award-winning piece of architecture known as the Arthur Beckwith House. The house at 31765 Franklin Fairway is known for its clean lines and exterior walls that are mostly glass, especially in the main living area.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Jazz Festival returns in person following a two-year hiatus
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The world's largest free jazz festival returned to Detroit this weekend for the first time following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. There are a lot of hometown artists on stage, along with names known around the world at Campus Martius and Hart Plaza. Among the...
5 great places to get a salad in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Nothing balances the last dredges of summer like a bowl full of leafy greens. With flavors ranging from classic strawberry salads to Indian-inspired greens, Ann Arbor has plenty of choices for every salad craving.
fox2detroit.com
Roseville woman arrested for driving drunk had three kids and a dog in car
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - State police arrested a Roseville woman after she appeared drunk while speeding with three children and a dog inside the vehicle. The woman was swerving wildly and driving on the shoulder of a road when police stopped her. The impaired driving arrest happened around...
For Boblo Island visitors, the boat ride was as important as the amusement park itself. What is it about the Boblo Boat?
For almost 100 years, the Boblo Island Amusement Park was a beacon of entertainment in Detroit. Now 30 years after the Boblo Boats stopped service on the Detroit River, the steamships still hold a special place in the hearts of many.
fox2detroit.com
River Rouge teen charged as adult after friend found shot to death in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A River Rouge teen is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed a friend in Detroit over the summer. Zayer Brooks, 17, is charged as an adult in connection with the death of 17-year-old Edmond Lamont Butler. Police said Butler was found dead in the...
deadlinedetroit.com
Bunny Bunny Restaurant in Detroit's Eastern Market Area Is Closing After 2 Years
The restaurant business, which never was easy, is even tougher these day with the impact of the pandemic. Jennifer Jackson and Justin Tootla, owners of Bunny Bunny, a small restaurant at 1454 Gratiot near Eastern Market, announces on social media that September will be their last full month. Oct. 3 is the actual closing date.
Teen missing over two weeks back home with family
(CBS DETROIT) - A Commerce Township teen missing for more than two weeks is back home with her family after she was found in Detroit on Saturday.Laken Elizabeth Lewis, 15, was reported missing after she left her home in the Stratford Villa mobile home park in Wixom on August 18. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office received a tip and officers eventually located Lewis in northwest Detroit in the company of several people."We appreciate the feedback we received from the public and the hard work of our Detectives that located this missing young girl and recovered her safely in Detroit," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard in a press release.
deadlinedetroit.com
One of these Detroiters is Charles Pugh. The other is 'sick of saying I am not' him.
Some lookalikes are flattered at being mistaken for a prominent person. A few play along and pretend the resemblance is real. Others tire of interruptions by strangers. At this weekend's Detroit Jazz Festival, music journalist Duante Beddingfield is "so sick of saying I am not Charles Pugh," he tweets Saturday afternoon from the downtown event.
fox2detroit.com
2 teens hurt in Flint drive-by shooting
FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two teens were shot while walking Monday in Flint. Police said the victims were walking with another teen on Ballenger Highway near Berkely Street around 5:15 p.m. when a passenger in a vehicle shot at them. One of the teens is in critical condition, while the other victim's condition was listed as good.
Founder of Specs Howard School of Media Arts dies at 96
Founder of Specs Howard School of Broadcast Arts, Specs Howard has died at the age of 96, his family confirms.
