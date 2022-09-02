ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westland, MI

fox2detroit.com

Get into the Halloween spirit at this horror-themed arcade in Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - An arcade that recently opened in Livonia combines horror with games, making for the perfect atmosphere as you get into the Halloween spirit. Arcade 707 features retro video games, pinball, Skee-Ball, and air hockey surrounded by spooky decor. Hour play passes are $10, while a...
LIVONIA, MI
Detroit News

Festivals in Romeo, Franklin return in full force with bumper crop and parades

The Romeo Peach Festival returned during the Labor Day weekend in full force after being canceled and scaled back in successive years due to the COVID-19 pandemic — complete with royal courts, carnivals, marching bands and other end-of-summer pleasures. Kids scrambled to collect candy thrown by marchers Monday morning...
ROMEO, MI
fox2detroit.com

Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

Summer isn't over just yet – get outside this weekend and relish the last of festival season. Fall more your thing? There's some fall-themed festivals, too. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Bourbon, Brews & BBQ. Thursday, Sept. 8 through Saturday, Sept. 10.
DETROIT, MI
Oakland County Moms

St Lawrence Apple Fest 2022

St Lawrence Apple Fest 2022 carnival info, live entertainment schedule, raffle and events info for the annual festival hosted by St Lawrence Catholic Church in Utica, Michigan. This year’s Apple Fest takes place Friday, September 9, 2022 through Sunday, September 11, 2022. The annual festival feature live entertainment, a...
UTICA, MI
fox2detroit.com

Ring a bell: Rosie the Riveters celebrated on Labor Day

YPSILANTI TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - At Willow Run Airport a celebration of Rosie the Riveter was held this Labor Day. "The women stepped up to do things they weren’t accustomed to doing, and a lot of people really didn’t think they could do," said Jeannette Gutierrez. Rosie...
YPSILANTI, MI
US 103.1

How Michigan’s Very First Shopping Mall Fell From Grace

This may be hard to believe, but Michigan was once home to the largest shopping mall in the world. Not only was Northland Center in Southfield the largest in the world when it opened, but it was also the first mall to open in the state. Sadly, like so many other pieces of Michigan history, Northland Center is no more.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

Facebook Marketplace Charger sale becomes carjacking

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are issuing warnings about some Facebook Marketplace Sales because they can go very wrong - that’s what happened to a Detroit woman who tried to sell a Dodge Charger for $75,000. "That’s definitely a big no, no I would not suggest that," said Lt....
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit Jazz Festival returns in person following a two-year hiatus

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The world's largest free jazz festival returned to Detroit this weekend for the first time following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. There are a lot of hometown artists on stage, along with names known around the world at Campus Martius and Hart Plaza. Among the...
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Bunny Bunny Restaurant in Detroit's Eastern Market Area Is Closing After 2 Years

The restaurant business, which never was easy, is even tougher these day with the impact of the pandemic. Jennifer Jackson and Justin Tootla, owners of Bunny Bunny, a small restaurant at 1454 Gratiot near Eastern Market, announces on social media that September will be their last full month. Oct. 3 is the actual closing date.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Teen missing over two weeks back home with family

(CBS DETROIT) - A Commerce Township teen missing for more than two weeks is back home with her family after she was found in Detroit on Saturday.Laken Elizabeth Lewis, 15, was reported missing after she left her home in the Stratford Villa mobile home park in Wixom on August 18. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office received a tip and officers eventually located Lewis in northwest Detroit in the company of several people."We appreciate the feedback we received from the public and the hard work of our Detectives that located this missing young girl and recovered her safely in Detroit," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard in a press release.
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

One of these Detroiters is Charles Pugh. The other is 'sick of saying I am not' him.

Some lookalikes are flattered at being mistaken for a prominent person. A few play along and pretend the resemblance is real. Others tire of interruptions by strangers. At this weekend's Detroit Jazz Festival, music journalist Duante Beddingfield is "so sick of saying I am not Charles Pugh," he tweets Saturday afternoon from the downtown event.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 teens hurt in Flint drive-by shooting

FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two teens were shot while walking Monday in Flint. Police said the victims were walking with another teen on Ballenger Highway near Berkely Street around 5:15 p.m. when a passenger in a vehicle shot at them. One of the teens is in critical condition, while the other victim's condition was listed as good.
FLINT, MI

