Read full article on original website
Related
wyo4news.com
Saturday area high school sports results
Green River Invitation #2 Team Scores – 1. Green River 310, 2. Campbell County 273, 3. Rock Springs 159, 4. Cheyenne East 141, 5. Kemmerer 138, 6. Rawlins 129, 7. Sublette County 101, 8. Evanston 84. Meet Highlights – 200 Yard Freestyle: 1. Tanith Smith (GR), 50 Yard Freestyle:...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather for September 6, 2022
September 6, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Today – Widespread haze before 3 pm, then widespread haze after 5 pm. Areas of smoke between noon and 2 pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, becoming north northwest in the afternoon.
wyo4news.com
Vincent Johnson gets his motorcycle ride
Rock Springs- On Sunday, September 5 in the early hours of the morning, Vincent Johnson finally had his years-long dream of riding a motorcycle come true. His grandmother, Susan Nay spent months trying to find someone who could fulfill her grandson’s wish, and finally, after several Facebook posts, scheduling errors, and lots of conversations, Susan got in touch with Jay Weisgerber, a man from Nebraska who happened to have a motorcycle with a sidecar.
sweetwaternow.com
The 1885 Chinese Massacre—Not Rock Springs’ Finest Hour: Part 2
ROCK SPRINGS — There are many good sources of information about the white miners’ attack on their Chinese co-workers on September 2, 1885. They generally agree on the details. One of the best sources is an unpublished Master of Arts thesis dating from 1967 by University of Wyoming...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wyo4news.com
Recreation Centers closed Monday but splash pads are open
September 4, 2022 — With Monday being Labor Day, the Rock Springs Family Rec Center, Rock Springs Civic Center, and Green River Recreation Center will be closed for the day. Also, all City of Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County offices are closed for the holiday. The White...
wyo4news.com
Rock Springs and Green River City Council Agendas for September 6, 2022
September 6, 2022 – The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will meet in regular session tonight at 7 p.m. at their respective City Halls. Here are the links to see the complete agendas for each meeting:
county17.com
Smoke is on the horizon, and it’s likely to become more visible on Labor Day
GILLETTE, Wyo. — If you think you’re seeing a haze of smoke around the horizon, it’s because you are. Smoke from western wildfires has been drifting over the western U.S. since Friday, and with the region’s clear skies, it’s become easy to see, especially at the horizon.
county17.com
Labor Day will be hot, but relief may come by week’s end
GILLETTE, Wyo. — It’s the Labor Day holiday, and Mother Nature has planned a near picture-perfect day weather-wise. High pressure continues to dominate the Rocky Mountain region, and that means Wyoming will continue to see sunny and hot conditions today and through most of this week, according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wyo4news.com
Open Auditions for “Floyd Collins and the White Angels of Sand Cave” by Robert P. Arthur
Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] (PRESS RELEASE) Rock Springs– Actors’ Mission will hold open auditions for the first play of its twentieth season beginning Thursday, September 8 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. in Room 1302 at Western Wyoming Community College. Auditions will continue on Friday, September 9 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, September 10 from 12:00-4:00 p.m at the Broadway Theater. 5 male and 2 female roles are available and all ages are welcome. No experience or advance preparation is necessary.
Phony $20 Bills Reported In Wyoming
Police in Rock Springs have received reports of someone passing phony $20 bills at local businesses. That's according to a post on the RSPD Facebook page. According to the post. Police began getting calls on August 30, with several bills being passed at the Rock Springs Walmart store. A photo...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 5 – September 6, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Deadman’s Curve’ Takes Another Victim In Fiery Crash; WYDOT Launches Safety Campaign
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There’s a section of mountain highway just west of Buffalo in the Bighorns known locally as “Deadman’s Curve” that is aptly named, especially for out-of-state “flatland” drivers unaware or unbelieving of the dangers. Even with multiple safety measures in place, it continues to claim lives as authorities seek better accident prevention on the steep grade.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. (9/2/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Friday, Sept. 2:. At 5:15 a.m. to Wrangler Court for an emergency medical response. Firefighters provided patient care on scene. At 8:33 a.m. to Parkside Circle for an emergency medical response. Firefighters provided patient care...
Comments / 0