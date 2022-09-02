ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee's Summit, MO

Lee’s Summit man charged in deadly shooting of his father

By Brian Dulle
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YLoAS_0hg3wFHV00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 23-year-old Lee’s Summit, Missouri man is facing charges for the deadly shooting of his father on Wednesday, August 31.

Jackson County prosecutors on Friday charged Michael E. Hamilton with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court documents, Lee’s Summit police officers responded to a death investigation just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday near SW Wysteria Drive and SW Arbofair Drive.

Neighbor helps subdue axe-wielding suspected KC shooter

The deceased victim, identified as Robert Hamilton, was found lying on the kitchen floor with a family member lying on top of him crying, court records state.

A family member told police that the suspect had been living in the residence recently. She had driven to the residence and had found the victim inside on the floor in blood.

She could not locate the suspect.

Lee’s Summit police pinged Michael Hamilton’s phone. He was eventually located in Cooper County, Missouri.

Officers took him into custody and found weapons, including a 9 mm handgun. The Kansas City Police Department’s crime lab quickly concluded that a spent bullet recovered from the victim was fired from the 9 mm handgun recovered from the suspect.

Prosecutors have requested a $300,000 cash bond.

