Ana Monroe
3d ago

I can't wait for the new season of Yellowstone to start! I love it!!! I will not pay attention to politics or semantics related to a show that allows me an hour to escape to the beautiful Montana! Plus I love me some Kevin Costner and Cole Hauser!!🤭💯❤️😁

Carol Mitchell
3d ago

Will never watch Yellowstone again. The way he back Liz Cheney. Thought he was better then... That's thousands that they where going Boycott... And only then when maybe they'll appreciate things.Buy Buy Buy....

Jill Slabbaert
3d ago

Kevin can back a donkey all day long, I'm still watching because it's not his production, it's Taylor Sheridan's!

Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser’s Son Is His Spitting Image in New ‘Business’ Pics

It looks like Cole Hauser‘s oldest son Ryland went to homecoming recently, judging by the recent photos he posted of himself and his date all dressed up. Hauser’s wife Cynthia recently shared that their son started his senior year of high school this year. And, like any parent suddenly shocked at how time has flown and how their children are growing up, she tagged the photo with the hashtag “#Doesn’tSeemReal.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon’s Season 5 Set Pic Gets Rare Reaction From Kelly Reilly

“Yellowstone” actress Jen Landon has been posting behind-the-scenes looks at filming for season 5 recently, especially when it comes to any work with the horses. She posted one photo of herself braiding a horse’s mane, expressing her gratitude for the experiences they all get in their downtime. Additionally, she also posted a photo of herself and a horse all decked out for filming, with a lasso hanging off the saddle for roping cattle.
TV SERIES
105.5 The Fan

This Hollywood Superstar Has Been Hiding in Boise for Days

When it comes to celebrities "hanging out", there are few places more densely populated with them outside of Calabasas, Hollywood, Los Angeles, or New York. Here in Idaho--you might spot some stars in Sun Valley or Coeur d'Alene but even if you do, it's a "big deal" and not a super regular occurrence.
BOISE, ID
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Neal McDonough Lands New Role

Neal McDonough just landed a huge role in an upcoming sports drama. In a movie billed as similar to Remember the Titans, McDonough of Yellowstone and Casey Cott of Riverdale both headline the upcoming sports drama Black Spartans. Production on the film starts this fall in Atlanta. The film directed...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

10 ‘Yellowstone’ characters, ranked by likability

It’s time to don your best pair of work boots and slip into your tightest Wranglers and flannel because we’re taking you to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, and it’s all dirt, grit, and romance. Paramount’s Yellowstone is a love letter of sorts — sprinkled with notes of loyalty, power dynamics, and an eternal fight for dominion.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Alaskan Bush People' Stars Reportedly No Longer Live in Rumored $2.7 Million Mansion?

Alaskan Bush People fans might be surprised to learn that the Brown family allegedly don't always rough it in the woods as the show claims. The lifestyle portrayed in Alaska and featured on the Discovery staple stands in contrast to what many consider the reality, especially as the family attempts to return for another season. These rumors are only amplified with the headlines the family grabs due to horrifying accidents, police interactions and romantic entanglement. And now with a war of words between the stars and the locals in Alaska, new light is shined on their homestead situation.
TV & VIDEOS
Whiskey Riff

Drunk Yellowstone Tourist Bothers Cow Elk Until It Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Him

Well, they just don’t stop. Everywhere you look there’s a different video coming from Yellowstone National Park that shows someone who thinks they know something about wildlife. Time and time again they think it’s the right decision to approach an animal that weighs two to three times more, in some cases even five times. They should just have their own network that air morons of Yellowstone 24/7. Enjoy the views from afar and remember that these roads were built to […] The post Drunk Yellowstone Tourist Bothers Cow Elk Until It Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Him first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Taste of Country

‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Shares Heartbreaking Family Loss [Picture]

Yellowstone star Brecken Merrill turned to social media to share a difficult family loss, asking fans to help honor his great-grandfather, who has died. The 14-year-old actor, who plays Tate Dutton on the smash hit Paramount Network show, posted a picture of himself and his great-grandfather on his Instagram page on Saturday (Aug. 20), writing, "Today was my Great Grandpa Robin’s funeral, and tomorrow is his celebration of life."
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows

While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
TV SHOWS
AOL Corp

'Yellowstone' Fans, Brace Yourselves for This Season 5 News

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Yellowstone's long-awaited season 4 brought in huge ratings, with the finale garnering 15 million viewers. The beloved show's devoted fans can't get enough of the Dutton family drama. The show has also inspired a whopping three spinoffs, 1883, the upcoming 6666, and 1923, which premieres in December. But we can't get enough of the original series, which leads us to wonder if the show is coming back for a fifth season. Here's what we know!
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

WATCH: Montana Man Covered in Blood Details Grizzly Bear Attack in Shockingly Calm Video

What would you do if you got mauled by a grizzly bear? That is if you survived… Whatever your answer I’m sure it isn’t filming a selfie video. However, for one Montana man, that’s exactly what he did after not just being mauled by a bear but having to hike three miles back to his vehicle afterward. In the meantime, he decided to record his attack, for posterity’s sake, I’m sure.
MONTANA STATE
ComicBook

Yellowstone Season 5 Debuts First Teaser Trailer

It's time to get excited about new episodes of Yellowstone! The record-breaking Paramount Network series is returning for its fifth season in November, and fans have been anxiously awaiting the first footage from the new episodes. That footage arrived on Sunday night during the Video Music Awards on MTV. Paramount Network revealed the very first teaser trailer for Yellowstone Season 5 during the awards show, and it gave fans a very ominous feeling going into the new season.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Fury as tourists caught trespassing on Yellowstone’s Grand Prismatic Spring: ‘Unrepairable damage’

To enjoy some of the most incredible sights the US has to offer, tourists need only pay to access the national parks and follow a few simple rules – leave no trace, don't get close to the animals and stay on the trail. And yet so many often don't. A video showing a pair of tourists ignoring the simple rules went viral, stirring disappointment, exasperation and outrage on social media. In the clip, which was posted to the "Tourons of Yellowstone" — "touron" being a combination of the words tourist and moron — Instagram, a pair of tourists can be...
TRAVEL
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

