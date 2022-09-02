ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

College Football Playoff expansion: Board agrees to 12-team field with aim to implement as soon as possible

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cjA2m_0hg3vjWy00

The College Football Playoff's Board of Managers on Friday voted to expand the playoff field to 12 teams and implement the format as soon as possible, sources tell CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd.

The 12-team bracket, which the board wants to begin as early as the 2024 season, will have the six highest-ranked conference champions as automatic qualifiers along with the six highest-ranked at-large teams following the season.

It is now up to the 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, those who comprise the CFP Management Committee, to oversee implementation.

The committee is scheduled to meet on Thursday.

They will discuss when to begin implementing the 12-team field. It could be put in as soon as 2024 or as late as the 2026 season once the CFP's 12-year contract with ESPN expires.

"My response in general is, if people are willing [to do it], anything can happen," said Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson, one of the four key members of that subcommittee alongside Sankey, Bowlsby, and Swarbrick.

The post College Football Playoff expansion: Board agrees to 12-team field with aim to implement as soon as possible appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory

First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
IOWA CITY, IA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy