Fatal motorcycle, car crash in Baldwin Co., US 98 now open

UPDATE (5:15 p.m.): The two-car crash was fatal according to incident command with Perdido Beach Volunteer Fire Department. The crash involved one motorcycle and another car.

UPDATE (5:10 p.m.): Both lanes on US 98 are now open.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Alabama Law Enforcement agency said a two-car crash on Friday afternoon has caused both lanes of US 98 in Baldwin County to be blocked, according to a release from ALEA.

The crash occurred at around 1:33 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2. According to the release, both lanes near Deer Acres Lane will be blocked for an “undetermined amount of time.”

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are currently on the scene investigation. Troopers will continue to monitor the situation and “provide updates accordingly.”

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.