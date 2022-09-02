Read full article on original website
Idaho8.com
DC mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Arizona and Texas
Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public health emergency on Thursday in response to the thousands of migrants arriving in the nation’s capital by bus from Arizona and Texas. Bowser announced in a news conference a new government office tasked with the local response to arriving migrants that...
Idaho8.com
Bryan Nickels to lead new Office of Administrative Hearings
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little appointed Bryan Nickels as Chief Administrative Hearing Officer for the newly created Office of Administrative Hearings (OAH). Nickels is a partner and founding member of Scanlan, Griffiths, Aldridge + Nickels, a civil trial and litigation law firm in Boise. He is a practicing attorney with more than 20 years of experience in administrative, civil, and criminal law and is a registered civil mediator. His areas of practice include civil litigation, criminal defense, mediation, medical indigency, judicial review actions in state district court, and appellate litigation. He is a member of the Richard C. Fields American Inn of Court No. 130, and a member of the Idaho Mediation Association, American Bar Association, and Idaho State Bar Association. Nickels received bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Idaho before receiving his Juris Doctorate at Boston College Law School. Nickels also recently served as an Adjunct Professor at the University of Idaho teaching civil litigation.
Idaho8.com
Cancer claims 4-time Iditarod champion Lance Mackey
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Lance Mackey, one of mushing’s most colorful and accomplished champions who also suffered from health and drug issues, has died. His father says Mackey died Wednesday after battling cancer. The four-time Iditarod Trail Sled Dog champion was 52. Mackey overcame throat cancer to win an unprecedented four straight Iditarod races from 2007 through 2010. He also won two Yukon Quest races across Canada and Alaska during that same time. But after the string of wins, he was beset by personal problems, health scares and drug issues that prevented him from ever again reaching the top of the sport. He said cancer was found again when he was being treated after a car accident.
Idaho8.com
Southern California’s Fairview Fire has exploded in size, burning nearly 20K acres and forcing evacuations
The deadly Fairview Fire burning in Southern California has upended the lives of many Riverside County residents who said they felt blindsided by the flames that have been spreading rapidly since Monday. Norman Nielsen, 65, told CNN Thursday he and his wife were going to bed when the sheriff came...
