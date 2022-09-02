Read full article on original website
Nebraska Christian edges Heartland 21-20
CENTRAL CITY – The Heartland Huskies and Nebraska Christian Eagles battled each other until the final seconds Friday night, but when the clock hit triple zeros it showed the hosts held the slimmest of leads in a 21-20 win. Nebraska Christian broke a scoreless tie with two touchdowns in...
York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week
Last week Centennial sophomore Ella Wambold was a big reason the Broncos were able to score wins against both Central City and Milford. Wambold racked up 68 assists in two games and she was 174 of 176 setting. The sophomore has 139 set assists in six games for the Broncos this year. Wambold’s accuracy and precision led Centennial to a team hitting percentage of .297 against the Milford Eagles. She also had seven ace serves in two games, with six of those coming against Central City. The sophomore also recorded 23 digs.
Broncos and Panthers spend Labor Day weekend in Fairbury
FAIRBURY – The Centennial Broncos and the Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers joined six other teams at the Fairbury Invite on Saturday. The Panthers went 1-2 as they lost to a pair of rated teams from both Class B and Class C in Northwest (11-6) and Malcolm (10-2). The FCEMF win...
Seven Dukes compete at Augustana Twilight Run
SIOUX FALLS, SD – The start of the Cross Country season for a lot of teams usually comes the weekend of the Labor Day Holiday in Sioux Falls, SD. The York Dukes made their way to Yankton Trail Park where the boy’s field included 299 runners and the girls 356 runners.
Slammers take two of three at Boone Central
ALBION – The Polk County Slammers took to the diamond for a trio of softball games at the Boone Central Invite on Saturday. Polk County opened with a 3-2 win over Pierce and fell to Centura-Central Valley 5-4 before rebounding with a 9-4 win over the host Cardinals to cap a 2-1 day and move to 10-4 on the season.
Knights put up 70 points in win at Silver Lake
ROSELAND – Friday night produced another huge offensive game for the Nebraska Lutheran Knights as they cracked the 70-point barrier in their 70-50 win at the Silver Lake Mustangs. Nebraska Lutheran (2-0) got another solid game from senior quarterback Trey Richert, who was 16 of 31 passing for 296...
Frisbie’s riding, life experiences not always a smooth road
BRADSHAW — When most of us think of riding a horse, just being able to master getting up on it and not falling off is what most people would settle for. Not York senior Skylar Frisbie, who rides horses competitively in dressage, western pleasure and barrel racing. The Oxford...
Four Downs: Improvement on O-line, and three other Husker takeaways
Anthony Grant grabs Big Ten Player of the Week honors. Nebraska running back Anthony Grant grabbed Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors for his 189-yard, two-touchdown performance against Northwestern.
Cougars hit half century mark in first quarter en route to 74-16 win
STROMSBURG – The Class D1 No. 2 Cross County Cougars put up 50 points in the first quarter Friday night as they improved to 2-0 with a 74-16 shellacking of Omaha Brownell-Talbot. The Cougars racked up 300 yards on the ground as 13 players toted the pigskin at least...
Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for York
This evening in York: Clear. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
One person in critical condition after being shot in Lincoln overnight
One person was hospitalized in critical condition after an overnight shooting at a central Lincoln restaurant. Lincoln Police Capt. Jake Dilsaver said officers were called to the McDonald's at 547 N. 48th St. about 3:30 a.m. They found a person who had been shot several times. That victim was transported...
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2022 in York, NE
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 92. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Central City man accused of stealing vehicle in York
YORK – A 55-year-old Central City man is accused of stealing a vehicle and other items in York, back in April. Hugh Riley is charged with theft by unlawful taking with a value of more than $5,000, and criminal mischief with a value between $501-$1,499 – in the first of two separate cases.
Geneva man charged with six felonies related to meth
YORK – Alan Wellard, 58, of Geneva, has been charged with six felonies related to the possession of a large amount of methamphetamine and a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. His case has been bound over to District Court and arraignment proceedings are set for Sept....
City takes hail repair bids, roofs to cost $3 million
YORK – The city has signed off on two bids for replacing roofs on city-owned buildings that were damaged during this past summer’s damaging hail storm. “We have hail damage and insurance coverage,” explained York City Administrator Sue Crawford. “The city only has to pay the $5,000 deductible. We also worked with the insurance company, when looking at these bids, in order to get the most complete service and the lowest costs.”
York man pleads not guilty to weapons charges
YORK – George L. Martin, 50, of York, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. His arraignment was held and later the counts were reduced from two Class 1D felonies to a single count of attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, which is a Class 2 felony.
Jail ordered after meth’s found in stuffed animal
YORK – A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to four months jail after he was found in possession of methamphetamine hidden inside a stuffed animal in York County. This past week, Brennan J. Wycoff of Waukee, Iowa, was sentenced for the second time in York County for drug-related offenses.
York man gets probation for fleeing from deputies
YORK – Hunter Nebe, 19, of York, has been sentenced to probation for fleeing from officers. He was initially charged with two felonies– intentional child abuse and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest – after running from a York County Sheriff’s deputy. He was also charged with willful reckless driving and driving under suspension. Those were amended as part of a plea agreement which dismissed the child abuse charge and reduced the flight charge from a felony to a misdemeanor.
