If state attorneys win the day at the next as yet unannounced proceeding in Lassen Superior Court, the city’s lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation et al will finally be over. According to a Sept. 2 filing, the state attorneys suggest the case has continued as long as it has in order to address concerns raised by the judge himself and they ask the court to “immediately dissolve the injunction and immediately dismiss this case.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO