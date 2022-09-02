Read full article on original website
Related
Gov. Newsom signs landmark law for fast food workers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a nation-leading measure giving more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, despite the objections of restaurant owners who warned it would drive up consumers’ costs. The landmark law creates a 10-member Fast Food Council...
SFGate
California governor signs landmark law for fast food workers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a nation-leading measure giving more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, despite the objections of restaurant owners who warned it would drive up consumers’ costs. The landmark law creates a 10-member Fast Food...
The Surprising Failure of a Strict Handgun Law on California Legislature’s Final Day
The California Legislature rarely passes up an opportunity to place new restrictions on firearms, or stick a finger in the eye of the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority. But in one of the final acts of the 2022 legislative session, lawmakers declined to do either early Thursday when they...
California's latest stupid reason for attacking recall elections
"The Legislature is stripping power from the voters."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opinion: Sacramento Shortchanges San Bernardino County — Maybe It Should Secede
Did you know San Bernardino County gets less in return for the tax dollars we send to Sacramento than the state’s major urban centers?. On the Nov. 8 ballot, the Fair-Share Initiative will give San Bernardino County voters an opportunity to direct the Board of Supervisors to determine whether our communities are getting our fair share of state resources and to pursue means of ensuring that our county gets the most for our tax dollars.
californiaglobe.com
Bill To Give Additional Education Funds To Lowest Performing Subgroup Halted Over Prop 209 Violations
A bill proposing to give additional funding to students in the lowest performing subgroup was pulled only hours before voting ended early Thursday due to Governor Gavin Newsom dropping support over concerns that it would violate state law under Proposition 209 over affirmative action policies. Assembly Bill 2774, authored by...
A discussion with California Senate Minority Leader Scott Wilk
(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — California Senate Minority Leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo for a wide-ranging conversation surrounding his role as minority leader. Senator Wilk talks about the “uphill battle” Republicans face within the democratic-controlled legislature, and the challenges former President Donald Trump has presented for Republicans here in […]
piedmontexedra.com
LAUSD, CSBA and others call on Newsom to veto bill requiring schools to buy mostly US-grown food
One day after the California Legislature passed Senate Bill 490, a bill requiring California K-12 schools, community colleges and California State Universities to purchase mostly U.S.-grown food for school-provided meals, Los Angeles Unified superintendent Alberto Carvalho, the California School Boards Association and others are calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto it.
RELATED PEOPLE
California lawmakers decline to reform state's cash-bail system
California lawmakers balked at a scaled-back attempt at reforming the state's cash bail system Wednesday, a year after a more expansive effort also stalled amid headlines over a gruesome killing.
California lawmakers reject bill to curb farms’ water pumping
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. California lawmakers punted on a proposal to rein in agricultural groundwater pumping as drought continues to grip California and more than a thousand domestic wells have run dry. A bill by Assemblymember Steve Bennett, a Democrat from Santa Barbara,...
Lassen County News
State takes aim at the judge — requests ‘expedited ruling’ by noon Wednesday, Sept. 7 in CCC case, threatens Court of Appeal action
If state attorneys win the day at the next as yet unannounced proceeding in Lassen Superior Court, the city’s lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation et al will finally be over. According to a Sept. 2 filing, the state attorneys suggest the case has continued as long as it has in order to address concerns raised by the judge himself and they ask the court to “immediately dissolve the injunction and immediately dismiss this case.”
Car-less people in California to get $1K incentive if Newsom signs this bill
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bill that would provide a $1,000 incentive to car-less Californians is now awaiting Governor Gavin Newsom’s signature. If approved, SB457 written by State Senator Anthony J. Portantino (D – Burbank) would provide a rebate for each person without a car in their household. The goal is to reduce Californian’s dependency […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
17 states weigh adopting California's electric car mandate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Seventeen states with vehicle emission standards tied to rules established in California face weighty decisions on whether to follow that state's strictest-in-the nation new rules that require all new cars, pickups and SUVs to be electric or hydrogen powered by 2035. Under the Clean Air Act,...
'I've lived it, I've seen it' | Latinas face gender and racial disparities in the U.S. labor force
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Each year, Labor Day is observed on the first Monday in September. It's all about celebrating the social and economic achievements of workers in the U.S. However, America's workforce still comes with systemic inequities, like racial and gender pay gaps, especially for Latinas and Hispanic women....
How Flex Alerts really do make a difference
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With a heat wave far from over, state energy officials anticipate more Flex Alerts through the week ahead. Reducing energy use during a Flex Alert is voluntary, but experts say everyone doing their part is a proven way of avoiding power outages. Let’s start with your...
SFGate
Blackouts possible as California power grid declares emergency as usage, conservation climb
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Staring at the possibility of Labor Day blackouts, managers of California’s power grid issued an extended Flex Alert for Monday afternoon and evening but warned that voluntary conservation might not be enough to keep the lights on. The Independent System Operator, which runs the grid,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
California lawmakers pass bill creating statewide heatwave ranking system
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In a somewhat ironic twist of fate, on the final day of the session and on the first day of a major heatwave, the California legislature passed AB 2238, which will establish a heatwave ranking system. The idea behind this bill – introduced by assembly members...
California braces for another round of blackout chances, power conservation | Update
CALIFORNIA, USA — Update 11:15 p.m. California managed to get through one of the most intense parts of an unrelenting heat wave without rotating power outages Monday. Chances for the rotating outages were the highest they'd been since the heat wave started, and the state's power grid was tested by high demand. However, California has more scorching days ahead with flex alerts extended to Friday.
Generators in Roseville, Yuba City help state’s power grid
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Power generators in Roseville and Yuba City helped California’s power grid make it through the Labor Day heat wave, the Department of Water Resources said. The power generators were brought online at the request of the California Independent System Operator. The four generators were deployed by the DWR in Roseville and […]
'It's frightening' | How extreme heat impacts people with disabilities
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California and the western U.S. continues to experience extreme heat. According to the National Weather Service, parts of California could get hit with record-high temperatures over the Labor Day weekend, including the Greater Sacramento region. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency to temporarily increase...
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0