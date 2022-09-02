ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

ABC10

Gov. Newsom signs landmark law for fast food workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a nation-leading measure giving more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, despite the objections of restaurant owners who warned it would drive up consumers’ costs. The landmark law creates a 10-member Fast Food Council...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California governor signs landmark law for fast food workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a nation-leading measure giving more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, despite the objections of restaurant owners who warned it would drive up consumers’ costs. The landmark law creates a 10-member Fast Food...
Times of San Diego

Opinion: Sacramento Shortchanges San Bernardino County — Maybe It Should Secede

Did you know San Bernardino County gets less in return for the tax dollars we send to Sacramento than the state’s major urban centers?. On the Nov. 8 ballot, the Fair-Share Initiative will give San Bernardino County voters an opportunity to direct the Board of Supervisors to determine whether our communities are getting our fair share of state resources and to pursue means of ensuring that our county gets the most for our tax dollars.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

A discussion with California Senate Minority Leader Scott Wilk

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — California Senate Minority Leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo for a wide-ranging conversation surrounding his role as minority leader.  Senator Wilk talks about the “uphill battle” Republicans face within the democratic-controlled legislature, and the challenges former President Donald Trump has presented for Republicans here in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
piedmontexedra.com

LAUSD, CSBA and others call on Newsom to veto bill requiring schools to buy mostly US-grown food

One day after the California Legislature passed Senate Bill 490, a bill requiring California K-12 schools, community colleges and California State Universities to purchase mostly U.S.-grown food for school-provided meals, Los Angeles Unified superintendent Alberto Carvalho, the California School Boards Association and others are calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

California lawmakers reject bill to curb farms’ water pumping

CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. California lawmakers punted on a proposal to rein in agricultural groundwater pumping as drought continues to grip California and more than a thousand domestic wells have run dry. A bill by Assemblymember Steve Bennett, a Democrat from Santa Barbara,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lassen County News

State takes aim at the judge — requests ‘expedited ruling’ by noon Wednesday, Sept. 7 in CCC case, threatens Court of Appeal action

If state attorneys win the day at the next as yet unannounced proceeding in Lassen Superior Court, the city’s lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation et al will finally be over. According to a Sept. 2 filing, the state attorneys suggest the case has continued as long as it has in order to address concerns raised by the judge himself and they ask the court to “immediately dissolve the injunction and immediately dismiss this case.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

17 states weigh adopting California's electric car mandate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Seventeen states with vehicle emission standards tied to rules established in California face weighty decisions on whether to follow that state's strictest-in-the nation new rules that require all new cars, pickups and SUVs to be electric or hydrogen powered by 2035. Under the Clean Air Act,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

How Flex Alerts really do make a difference

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With a heat wave far from over, state energy officials anticipate more Flex Alerts through the week ahead. Reducing energy use during a Flex Alert is voluntary, but experts say everyone doing their part is a proven way of avoiding power outages. Let’s start with your...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

California braces for another round of blackout chances, power conservation | Update

CALIFORNIA, USA — Update 11:15 p.m. California managed to get through one of the most intense parts of an unrelenting heat wave without rotating power outages Monday. Chances for the rotating outages were the highest they'd been since the heat wave started, and the state's power grid was tested by high demand. However, California has more scorching days ahead with flex alerts extended to Friday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Generators in Roseville, Yuba City help state’s power grid

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Power generators in Roseville and Yuba City helped California’s power grid make it through the Labor Day heat wave, the Department of Water Resources said.  The power generators were brought online at the request of the California Independent System Operator.  The four generators were deployed by the DWR in Roseville and […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

'It's frightening' | How extreme heat impacts people with disabilities

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California and the western U.S. continues to experience extreme heat. According to the National Weather Service, parts of California could get hit with record-high temperatures over the Labor Day weekend, including the Greater Sacramento region. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency to temporarily increase...
CALIFORNIA STATE
