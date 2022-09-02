ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Details emerge in arrest of six Angelo State football players

By Jeff Caldwell
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3waDZz_0hg3urJL00

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Documents filed in Tom Green County reveal new details about the arrest of six Angelo State football players for robbery this week.

According to affidavits filed by the Angelo State University Police Department, D’Koreion Hammond, Kameren Kirkwood, Roy Morris, Brenton Frizell, Stilton McKelvey and Michael Murphy were directly involved in an on-campus robbery on Monday, August 26, 2022.

Six ASU football players arrested for robbery

On-campus surveillance footage and additional footage provided by one of the defendants show Hammond, Morris and Frizell assaulting a man by “striking him in the head and upper torso with their closed fists and feet.” The footage also shows Frizell with some of the victim’s belongings in his possession.

More: Tom Green County jail logs, September 1, 2022 More: Tom Green County jail logs: September 2, 2022

Police say the assault and robbery happened in the lower academic parking lot, P-40, located at 2500 Dena Dr. Surveillance footage recorded ten minutes later shows Frizell, Murphy and Miller carrying those belongings at Texan Hall.

Murphy, Morris, Hammond, Kirkwood and Frizell were arrested on Wednesday, August 31st by university police. McKelvey was arrested by the San Angelo Police Department on Thursday, September 1st.

All six men were signed to the Angelo State football team in February of this year. According to university officials, all six men have been suspended from the team.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

Blowout causes a rollover on Houston Harte

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A tire blowout causes a rollover crash on the Houston Harte Expressway. Police state that a red truck was traveling east on Houston Harte when they experienced a blowout that caused them to roll over. No injuries were reported, the driver was wearing a seatbelt and no citations were given out.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Belles earn 2-1 victory over Colorado Mesa

SAN ANGELO, TX — Cindy Rodriguez’s goal in the 61st minute lifted Angelo State to victory over Colorado Mesa, 2-1 Thursday night at ASU Soccer Field. The Belles would get on the board first, as Hadley Coronado found the back of the net just before the half hour mark of the match. Mesa would respond […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Friday Night Football Week 1 edition

SAN ANGELO, Texas — In case you missed it, here is the week one edition of Friday Night Football. Highlights and recaps from the first week of the Texas high school football season from teams across the Concho Valley.
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Angelo, TX
Tom Green County, TX
Crime & Safety
San Angelo, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Tom Green County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KLST/KSAN

Man arrested for shaking; throwing 3-month-old child

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A local man was arrested today and has been arrested and charged with injury to a child. WARNING: The following can be graphic in nature to some readers According to the affidavit, a three-month-old child was in the care of Samuel Benjamin Jeter on Aug. 17, while at a residence located […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

National Night Out

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is hosting National Night Out. National Night Out is an annual event designed to strengthen community and law enforcement relationships. this event is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW) and co-sponsored locally by the San Angelo Police Department. This event is designed to […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DAILY LIVE! | A Search Warrant Uncovers Cockroach Infested House in North San Angelo!

SAN ANGELO- Today on LIVE!, Charlotte Anderson sits with Matt Trammell to discuss Keep San Angelo Beautiful. Also, a search warrant after a 3-month-old was seriously injured uncovered "disgusting" living conditions and a cockroach infested house, the Animal Shelter is discussed at the City Council, gas has dropped below $3, Taste of San Angelo is back, and the Wall Hawks take on the Jim Ned Indians in what should be a great football game.
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Green
KLST/KSAN

Six ASU football players arrested for robbery

(Update: 3:30 p.m., September 2, 2022) SAN ANGELO, Texas — Documents filed in Tom Green County detail the investigation undertaken by the Angelo State University Police Department and an alleged assault that police say took place on campus on August 26, 2022. According to police affidavits, video footage provided by one of the defendants shows […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Players#Hammond Morris#Dena Dr Surveillance
conchovalleyhomepage.com

North San Angelo home demolished after fire

(Update: September 7, 2022, 2:52 p.m.) — The home near the intersection of North Armstrong and East 24th streets has been almost completely demolished following a fire that appears to have destroyed most o the structure. Concho Valley Homepage staff captured these photos of the house being demolished on...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Manny’s Birthday Bash raises over $3,700 for ASU baseball

SAN ANGELO, TX — Baseball season officially begins Sunday for Angelo State, however, over the weekend, Manny Campos held his annual ‘Birthday Bash’ that raised $3,750 for the program. The event, located at the House of FiFi DuBois was one of the best they have had, said Campos. The money raised from the bash goes […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Week 2: Inside the Game

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Week 2 is officially in the books for high school football right here in Texas. We have you covered here with highlights from all your teams across the Concho Valley in case you missed it.
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLST/KSAN

Angelo State ranked a ‘Best College’ in national review

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University has been listed by The Princeton Review as a ‘Best College’ for the 14th consecutive year. An honor that goes to only about 14 percent of the nation’s more than 2,700 four-year colleges. The education services company features ASU in the 2023 edition of its annual college guide, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Running with the Bulls Fun Run

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Goodfellow Airforce Base is hosting Running with the Bulls Fun Run in honor of Hispanic Heritage month. Participants are asked to wear red and units are encouraged to dress up golf carts as bulls. The best-decorated cart wins Matador Muleta. The event will take place on September 15 at 6:30 p.m. […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Belles McNeme transitioning to new role on team

SAN ANGELO, TX — Former Belles soccer All-American Avery McNeme is now transitioning from a standout on the pitch, to a coaching role with the team. McNeme, who broke many program records during her five years wearing the gold and blue for ASU, is now a graduate assistant pursuing her master’s degree in coaching, hoping […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy