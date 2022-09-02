ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, NE

Comments / 0

Related
York News-Times

Broncos and Panthers spend Labor Day weekend in Fairbury

FAIRBURY – The Centennial Broncos and the Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers joined six other teams at the Fairbury Invite on Saturday. The Panthers went 1-2 as they lost to a pair of rated teams from both Class B and Class C in Northwest (11-6) and Malcolm (10-2). The FCEMF win...
FAIRBURY, NE
York News-Times

Nebraska Christian edges Heartland 21-20

CENTRAL CITY – The Heartland Huskies and Nebraska Christian Eagles battled each other until the final seconds Friday night, but when the clock hit triple zeros it showed the hosts held the slimmest of leads in a 21-20 win. Nebraska Christian broke a scoreless tie with two touchdowns in...
CENTRAL CITY, NE
York News-Times

York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week

Last week Centennial sophomore Ella Wambold was a big reason the Broncos were able to score wins against both Central City and Milford. Wambold racked up 68 assists in two games and she was 174 of 176 setting. The sophomore has 139 set assists in six games for the Broncos this year. Wambold’s accuracy and precision led Centennial to a team hitting percentage of .297 against the Milford Eagles. She also had seven ace serves in two games, with six of those coming against Central City. The sophomore also recorded 23 digs.
YORK, NE
thebestmix1055.com

FB: Fourth Quarter Score Propels Warriors to Win in Watchorn-McLaughlin Rivalry Game

FREMONT, Neb. – Coming off an offensive outburst a week ago, Midland University had to earn everything they got on the gridiron on Saturday as they battle Hastings College in the annual Watchorn-McLaughlin Rivalry Game. The Warriors scored bookend touchdowns to prevail 14-10 in their Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) opener and retain the rivalry trophy for the seventh straight season.
FREMONT, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Wymore, NE
City
Odell, NE
City
Geneva, NE
Geneva, NE
Sports
1011now.com

NCAA Record Crowd expected for Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball match

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The attendance record for an NCAA volleyball regular season match was set by Nebraska and Creighton in 2018. The schools will likely break the record again on Wednesday. Creighton officials say over 14,000 tickets have been sold for the in-state match-up at the CHI Health Center....
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Scott Frost makes key change to Nebraska practices ahead of Week 2

Scott Frost addressed the media ahead of his Nebraska’s Week 2 bout with Georgia Southern. He said he’s made some changes in how the Cornhuskers practice. Moving forward, the 1s will practice against the 1s more often. You read that correctly. Are we absolutely sure this is Year...
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska prepares for in-state showdown at No. 17 Creighton

After beginning the season atop the national poll and breezing through its first five games in 15 sets, Nebraska volleyball will face its first ranked opponent in the form of in-state rival Creighton. Heading into this game, the No. 2 Huskers are 5-0, including wins over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Tulsa,...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Southern Diller Odell#Rbi#Fcemf
York News-Times

Slammers take two of three at Boone Central

ALBION – The Polk County Slammers took to the diamond for a trio of softball games at the Boone Central Invite on Saturday. Polk County opened with a 3-2 win over Pierce and fell to Centura-Central Valley 5-4 before rebounding with a 9-4 win over the host Cardinals to cap a 2-1 day and move to 10-4 on the season.
POLK COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
HuskerExtra.com

Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game

A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against North Dakota on Saturday. Head coach Bubba Schweigert on his team's effort: "I was pleased with our effort and our want-to." Quarterback Tommy Schuster: "We had a belief coming in that if we executed our stuff that we'd be...
LINCOLN, NE
mikefarrellsports.com

5 Reasons Why Scott Frost has Failed at Nebraska

Scott Frost to Nebraska seemed like the perfect marriage. He was coming off an undefeated season at UCF, was heavily coveted and chose to come back home to the Huskers where he was a star and link to the Tom Osborne era. Since then he’s 15-30 and can’t win a close game to save his life. But why? Here’s why.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Out of state Husker fans make the journey to Memorial Stadium for the first home game of the season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Most Husker fans can agree that the first home game of the season is always a memorable one. With fans traveling far and wide to gather at Memorial Stadium to cheer on their team with the iconic phrase, “Go Big Red,” it is understandable why they are referred to as a “Sea of Red” as they descend upon Lincoln’s University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s campus.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy