York News-Times
Broncos and Panthers spend Labor Day weekend in Fairbury
FAIRBURY – The Centennial Broncos and the Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers joined six other teams at the Fairbury Invite on Saturday. The Panthers went 1-2 as they lost to a pair of rated teams from both Class B and Class C in Northwest (11-6) and Malcolm (10-2). The FCEMF win...
York News-Times
Nebraska Christian edges Heartland 21-20
CENTRAL CITY – The Heartland Huskies and Nebraska Christian Eagles battled each other until the final seconds Friday night, but when the clock hit triple zeros it showed the hosts held the slimmest of leads in a 21-20 win. Nebraska Christian broke a scoreless tie with two touchdowns in...
York News-Times
York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week
Last week Centennial sophomore Ella Wambold was a big reason the Broncos were able to score wins against both Central City and Milford. Wambold racked up 68 assists in two games and she was 174 of 176 setting. The sophomore has 139 set assists in six games for the Broncos this year. Wambold’s accuracy and precision led Centennial to a team hitting percentage of .297 against the Milford Eagles. She also had seven ace serves in two games, with six of those coming against Central City. The sophomore also recorded 23 digs.
thebestmix1055.com
FB: Fourth Quarter Score Propels Warriors to Win in Watchorn-McLaughlin Rivalry Game
FREMONT, Neb. – Coming off an offensive outburst a week ago, Midland University had to earn everything they got on the gridiron on Saturday as they battle Hastings College in the annual Watchorn-McLaughlin Rivalry Game. The Warriors scored bookend touchdowns to prevail 14-10 in their Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) opener and retain the rivalry trophy for the seventh straight season.
1011now.com
NCAA Record Crowd expected for Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball match
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The attendance record for an NCAA volleyball regular season match was set by Nebraska and Creighton in 2018. The schools will likely break the record again on Wednesday. Creighton officials say over 14,000 tickets have been sold for the in-state match-up at the CHI Health Center....
York News-Times
Cougars hit half century mark in first quarter en route to 74-16 win
STROMSBURG – The Class D1 No. 2 Cross County Cougars put up 50 points in the first quarter Friday night as they improved to 2-0 with a 74-16 shellacking of Omaha Brownell-Talbot. The Cougars racked up 300 yards on the ground as 13 players toted the pigskin at least...
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost makes key change to Nebraska practices ahead of Week 2
Scott Frost addressed the media ahead of his Nebraska’s Week 2 bout with Georgia Southern. He said he’s made some changes in how the Cornhuskers practice. Moving forward, the 1s will practice against the 1s more often. You read that correctly. Are we absolutely sure this is Year...
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska prepares for in-state showdown at No. 17 Creighton
After beginning the season atop the national poll and breezing through its first five games in 15 sets, Nebraska volleyball will face its first ranked opponent in the form of in-state rival Creighton. Heading into this game, the No. 2 Huskers are 5-0, including wins over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Tulsa,...
Corn Nation
Frosted Flakes: Nebraska vs. Creighton Volleyball is Going To Be Awesome
I am going to the Nebraska/Creighton volleyball game on Wednesday night and I cannot wait. This is will be Nebraska’s first meeting with a ranked team this season. As of this week’s standings Nebraska is ranked #2 and Creighton is #17. It is so exciting to have such...
saturdaytradition.com
Anthony Grant snaps Nebraska's dismal Player of the Week streak after Week 1 performance
Anthony Grant was a man on a mission in Nebraska’s Week 1 game against North Dakota, leading the Huskers in their first win of the season. In the win, Grant carried the ball 23 times for 189 yards and 2 touchdowns. Grant’s biggest run came on a 46-yard touchdown in the second half while averaging 8.2 yards per carry.
York News-Times
Slammers take two of three at Boone Central
ALBION – The Polk County Slammers took to the diamond for a trio of softball games at the Boone Central Invite on Saturday. Polk County opened with a 3-2 win over Pierce and fell to Centura-Central Valley 5-4 before rebounding with a 9-4 win over the host Cardinals to cap a 2-1 day and move to 10-4 on the season.
Thot Doc’s Brain Droppings on the Nebraska-North Dakota Football Game
Huskers held for a half before Hawks handled by Grant’s gains and Palmer’s paws
York News-Times
Four Downs: Improvement on O-line, and three other Husker takeaways
Anthony Grant grabs Big Ten Player of the Week honors. Nebraska running back Anthony Grant grabbed Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors for his 189-yard, two-touchdown performance against Northwestern.
HuskerExtra.com
Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game
A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against North Dakota on Saturday. Head coach Bubba Schweigert on his team's effort: "I was pleased with our effort and our want-to." Quarterback Tommy Schuster: "We had a belief coming in that if we executed our stuff that we'd be...
Scott Frost Announces Notable Change: College Football World Reacts
Scott Frost has announced a notable change for the Huskers moving forward. Following the Week 1 victory against North Dakota, Frost revealed that he's changing things up at practice. Frost will be going 1s vs. 1s more at practice, to give the defense a better look at more talent. "Scott...
KETV.com
WATCH: Huskers' Scott Frost and players talk first win of the season
LINCOLN, Neb. — Hear what head coach Scott Frost had to say about the Huskers' first win of the season at their home opener at Memorial Stadium. Listen to what players Isaac Gifford, Garrett Nelson, Casey Thompson and Anthony Grant had to say as well. You can find KETV's...
mikefarrellsports.com
5 Reasons Why Scott Frost has Failed at Nebraska
Scott Frost to Nebraska seemed like the perfect marriage. He was coming off an undefeated season at UCF, was heavily coveted and chose to come back home to the Huskers where he was a star and link to the Tom Osborne era. Since then he’s 15-30 and can’t win a close game to save his life. But why? Here’s why.
saturdaytradition.com
The B1G 10: Scott Frost isn't the answer and never will be. So why is he still Nebraska's coach?
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten. This is why you don’t deal in emotion, you strike amid the reality of the moment. This is why you don’t hope for the best, you move to find what works. At the very least,...
klkntv.com
Out of state Husker fans make the journey to Memorial Stadium for the first home game of the season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Most Husker fans can agree that the first home game of the season is always a memorable one. With fans traveling far and wide to gather at Memorial Stadium to cheer on their team with the iconic phrase, “Go Big Red,” it is understandable why they are referred to as a “Sea of Red” as they descend upon Lincoln’s University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s campus.
saturdaytradition.com
Adrian Martinez, former Nebraska QB, reminiscent of time with Huskers: 'I wish them nothing but success'
Adrian Martinez may be at Kansas State now, but he still has plenty of respect for Nebraska. He still checks up on the Cornhuskers when he can per Jimmy Watkins of the Omaha World-Herald. Martinez had 53 yards passing in his debut with Kansas State. The Wildcats went on to...
