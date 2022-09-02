Read full article on original website
‘A lot of wrong has been done’: Family of fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd blasts sheriff, seeks transparency
The family of fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd is calling on Sheriff Gerald Baker to answer some of their questions after they say the family was lied to, and other deputies were retaliated against.
Wake County high school student seriously injured in crash: police
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN)—A high school student was seriously injured after a Monday night crash in Holly Springs, according to police. This happened around 10:40 p.m. near Avent Ferry Road and Holly Meadow Drive. Police said when they arrived at the scene, first responders found a single vehicle that...
Man found dead in Harnett County pond, deputies say
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead in a Harnett County pond Tuesday morning and authorities there are investigating. Sheriff Wayne Coats says the body of Otis Ray Covington, 39, of Coats, was found face down in the pond near Massad Pond Road on Tuesday between 15 and 20 feet from the edge of the water.
2-decade-old shooting ordinance to be revisited in Wake County
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County is considering changes to its longtime shooting ordinance after the county commissioners’ office told CBS 17 neighbors in Knightdale have complained about stray bullets hitting too close to home. The current ordinance says you can’t fire a gun within 100 yards...
Wake County family wants answers after they say teacher hit 16-year-old on head with textbook
A Wake County family wants to raise awareness after they said a teacher hit their 16-year-old son in the head with a textbook.
Johnston County teacher given $1 million bond, makes 1st appearance on rape, indecent liberties charges
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Johnston County high school English teacher appeared in court Tuesday morning after being charged for statutory rape of a child under 15. Amanda Doll, 37, is facing charges of statutory rape of a child under the age of 15, sex act with a student, and indecent liberties with a child.
Hoke County woman arrested after car chase, shooting in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested a Raeford woman accused of shooting a knife-wielding woman in the hip following a car chase. The Fayetteville Police Department said Tuesday that Ashley Marika King, 21, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and was being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $10,000 secured bond.
'No racial profiling:' Ex-Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison reverses position on ICE collaboration
Former Sheriff Donnie Harrison, who is running for his old job in November, explains why he's had a change of heart on a controversial immigration practice.
K-9 helps Nash County deputy recover from gunshot wounds
Toney, 49, gives a lot of credit for his recovery to this point to his on-the-job partner, Chase, a 7-year-old German shepherd-Belgian Malinois mix.
A ‘B’ grade for Waffle House: Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Sept. 6)
Dirty kitchen equipment was a common problem for Triangle restaurants this week.
Apex man stabbed to death at Atlantic Beach: police
Atlantic Beach Police and the State Bureau of Investigation are continuing to investigate the death of an Apex man killed on a trip to Atlantic Beach.
Family of pregnant Rocky Mount woman question why she was shot in the stomach
Rocky Mount, N.C. — The family of a pregnant woman who was shot in the stomach in Rocky Mount said she is still in the hospital fighting for the life of her unborn son. Jessica Moore’s cousin says said family is shattered and trying to understand how this tragedy could have happened.
Woman dead in Moore County mobile home shooting, sheriff says
ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead following a shooting in a neighborhood Saturday night, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday at approximately 10 p.m., deputies responded to a report of someone going door to door in the area of Sunset mobile home park in Robbins.
Major crash closes US-701 in Johnston County, 4 injuries reported
Four Oaks, N.C. — A major crash has closed U.S. Route 701 in both directions in Johnston County near Keen Road. Traffic is expected to be backed up in the area until around 8 a.m. According to officials, four people were injured in the crash. Two tractor-trailers caught on...
Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker responds to shake-up within sheriff's office, late deputy Ned Byrd funeral document
Raleigh, N.C. — WRAL Investigates obtained a document that raises questions about the handling of the late Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd’s funeral. Byrd was shot to death last month in the line of duty. The document appears to show the Wake County Sheriff’s Office asking a funeral...
Police: Driver trying to pass stopped traffic in Raleigh dies after hitting car head-on
Raleigh, N.C. — One driver was killed in a crash on Monday at around 1 p.m. in Raleigh. Authorities say Gabriel James Jacobs, 41, was traveling on Six Forks Road when he tried to pass traffic stopped at the red light at Newton Road. He was driving in the southbound lane, but went into the northbound lane to pass traffic, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
Fayetteville pimp accused of holding toddler, 3 adults in hotel room for hours convicted on kidnapping charges
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville pimp and drug dealer accused of holding a 2-year-old and three adults in a hotel room against their will for hours because he said they stole his money has been convicted on kidnapping and other charges. The U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday...
Raleigh man arrested for trespassing on rail road tracks after vehicle fire
Raleigh, N.C. — A Raleigh man was arrested for trespassing on train tracks after being seen near a vehicle fire on the tracks. Police were called to the scene of the vehicle fire around midnight Monday at the 900 block of North West Street. Khalid Abdalzies Ahmed, 30, was...
Intoxicated man drove on Raleigh train tracks, then escaped car explosion: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police responded to a call of a burning car late Sunday night in the 900 block of N. West Street, sometime after 11 p.m. When a CBS 17 crew spoke to officers early Monday morning they said a male driver was intoxicated and pulled his car onto the train tracks.
Suspect wanted after 3 shot in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police are searching for the suspect they said shot three people at an oyster bar early Saturday. Police responded just before 2 a.m. to a report of shots fired at Heroes Sports Oyster Bar and Grill at 3009 East Ash St. They found Kewon R’Kell Swinson, 27, with a gunshot […]
