Wake County, NC

Wake County high school student seriously injured in crash: police

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN)—A high school student was seriously injured after a Monday night crash in Holly Springs, according to police. This happened around 10:40 p.m. near Avent Ferry Road and Holly Meadow Drive. Police said when they arrived at the scene, first responders found a single vehicle that...
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
Man found dead in Harnett County pond, deputies say

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead in a Harnett County pond Tuesday morning and authorities there are investigating. Sheriff Wayne Coats says the body of Otis Ray Covington, 39, of Coats, was found face down in the pond near Massad Pond Road on Tuesday between 15 and 20 feet from the edge of the water.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
2-decade-old shooting ordinance to be revisited in Wake County

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County is considering changes to its longtime shooting ordinance after the county commissioners’ office told CBS 17 neighbors in Knightdale have complained about stray bullets hitting too close to home. The current ordinance says you can’t fire a gun within 100 yards...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Hoke County woman arrested after car chase, shooting in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested a Raeford woman accused of shooting a knife-wielding woman in the hip following a car chase. The Fayetteville Police Department said Tuesday that Ashley Marika King, 21, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and was being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $10,000 secured bond.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Woman dead in Moore County mobile home shooting, sheriff says

ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead following a shooting in a neighborhood Saturday night, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday at approximately 10 p.m., deputies responded to a report of someone going door to door in the area of Sunset mobile home park in Robbins.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Suspect wanted after 3 shot in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police are searching for the suspect they said shot three people at an oyster bar early Saturday. Police responded just before 2 a.m. to a report of shots fired at Heroes Sports Oyster Bar and Grill at 3009 East Ash St. They found Kewon R’Kell Swinson, 27, with a gunshot […]
GOLDSBORO, NC

