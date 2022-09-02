ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma football: First impressions of 2022 Sooner football

They don’t award championship trophies after one game, but this new edition of Oklahoma football looks primed and ready for all challengers. All offseason we read and heard reports that the 2022 season could be a step back by Oklahoma standards before things get a lot better under new and first-time head coach Brent Venables. That the Sooners were building for the future and for their eventual conference move to the SEC. OU fans were being advised not to set their expectation for the 2022 season too high.
stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: One big thing from Sooners’ Week 1 win

From a fan’s perspective — and, I’m sure, from the Oklahoma football coaches and players, as well — it feels really good to get the first game of the new season under your belt. The buildup to the opening game is always high in hype and...
FOX Sports

Brent Venables, Lincoln Riley shine in OU, USC coaching debuts

Brent Venables and Lincoln Riley are each perfect in their new head-coaching positions. Oklahoma — which saw Riley leave after last season and Venables take over — got out to a thundering 21-0 first-quarter lead against UTEP on Saturday, helping them cruise to a 45-13 win. Venables, who...
The Spun

College Football Official Suffers Unfortunate Moment

One umpire caught himself in the line of fire in college football's opening weekend. In the Week 1 matchup between Wyoming and Tulsa, Golden Hurricane's DB Jaise Oliver was trying to break towards the open receiver, but ended up colliding with an official. The referee took a shot, but to...
KOCO

Sooner fans take on heat during first game of season

NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma Sooner fans took on the heat during the first game of the season. OU football played their first game on Saturday. Even though the Sooners came away with a win, the heat became a factor in fan support quickly. The fans weren’t strangers to the...
guthrienewspage.com

Video: Guthrie routs Woodward to open up Jelsma Stadium

The game was never in doubt after the second quarter as the Guthrie High School football program improved to 2-0 on the season. The Jays jumped out to a 7-0 lead after a quarter but erupted in the next quarter for 28 points on their way to a 50-0 win for the first game of the season inside of historic Jelsma Stadium.
townandtourist.com

30 BEST Restaurants in Tulsa, Oklahoma (Something For Everyone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you live in Tulsa or are headed that way for business with a bit of pleasure, you might be on the lookout for the best restaurants in town. From pizzerias to fine dining, gastropubs to real deal creole, and even a bistro or two, we have the 30 best restaurants in Tulsa, along with what patrons say are the best dishes on offer. You’ll find mouthwatering dishes, delectable desserts, spectacular cocktails, and the best spots for local and Irish droughts.
KFOR

Oklahoma doctors recommend updated COVID-19 booster

The latest boosters are designed to target both the original strain of Coronavirus and the new Omicron variants that most people are catching right now, and the arrival comes after the CDC approved an updated shot for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on September 1.
kiiky.com

15 Highest Paid Superintendents in Oklahoma 2022

Oklahoma City is a large city with a rich Western history and a warm Southern welcome. If you’re considering relocating to Oklahoma, you’ll be thrilled to know that it’s a fantastic place to work and live. It is, without a doubt, one of the best states to...
kosu.org

Oklahoma Music Minutes for September 5-9: Music you should hear this week

The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. Jarvix is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at jarvix.net. Tuesday, September 6. Heartspace is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/itsheartspace. Wednesday, September 7.
okctalk.com

Ragin Cajun opens in Lower Bricktown

Just opened on the canal in Bricktown, Ragin Cajun offers a wide variety of chicken, snow crab, shrimp, catfish, oysters, and crawfish all served with a choice of 9 sauces. Also grits, jambalaya, gumbo, hushpuppies, cornbread and other sides. Hours: Mon – Thu 11 AM to 8 PM. Fri &...
