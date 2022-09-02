Read full article on original website
WATCH: Oklahoma WR Drake Stoops Interview
Oklahoma wide receiver Drake Stoops met with the media on Monday night ahead of the Sooners' Week 2 matchup with Kent State.
Oklahoma football: First impressions of 2022 Sooner football
They don’t award championship trophies after one game, but this new edition of Oklahoma football looks primed and ready for all challengers. All offseason we read and heard reports that the 2022 season could be a step back by Oklahoma standards before things get a lot better under new and first-time head coach Brent Venables. That the Sooners were building for the future and for their eventual conference move to the SEC. OU fans were being advised not to set their expectation for the 2022 season too high.
Oklahoma football: Will Sooners move up, down or what this week in rankings?
With a 17th straight Oklahoma football season-opening win up on the board and already a couple of top-10 teams going down in Week 1, where will OU come out when the new rankings come out on Tuesday?. Brent Venables and practically every other college head coach will tell you that...
Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Addresses Tempo Issues with Balance, 'Complementary Football'
The Sooners got out to a fabulously fast start against UTEP, but when the offense got a bit sideways, he recognized the defense needed a break and slowed things down.
Oklahoma football: Realignment has ruined one OU rivalry and soon may shutter another
The musical chairs game, otherwise known as conference realignment, is creating further division between the haves and the have-nots in college football and changing many of the things that fans of all allegiances, including Oklahoma football fans, once held near and dear. There are no geographical boundaries anymore. The Big...
Oklahoma football: One big thing from Sooners’ Week 1 win
From a fan’s perspective — and, I’m sure, from the Oklahoma football coaches and players, as well — it feels really good to get the first game of the new season under your belt. The buildup to the opening game is always high in hype and...
Brent Venables, Lincoln Riley shine in OU, USC coaching debuts
Brent Venables and Lincoln Riley are each perfect in their new head-coaching positions. Oklahoma — which saw Riley leave after last season and Venables take over — got out to a thundering 21-0 first-quarter lead against UTEP on Saturday, helping them cruise to a 45-13 win. Venables, who...
WATCH: Oklahoma's Reggie Grimes Postgame Interview
Watch Oklahoma Sooners defensive end Reggie Grimes meet the press after OU's 45-13 win over UTEP on Saturday.
College Football Official Suffers Unfortunate Moment
One umpire caught himself in the line of fire in college football's opening weekend. In the Week 1 matchup between Wyoming and Tulsa, Golden Hurricane's DB Jaise Oliver was trying to break towards the open receiver, but ended up colliding with an official. The referee took a shot, but to...
Sooners, Cowboys Stay Home For Week 2 Of Big 12 Football
The Sooners and the Cowboys are gearing up for week two of Big 12 Football. Next Saturday, the Sooners stay home and take on Kent State. The Cowboys will stay home to play Arizona State. The Sun Devils picked up a home victory Friday night over Northern Arizona, winning 40-3.
Sooner fans take on heat during first game of season
NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma Sooner fans took on the heat during the first game of the season. OU football played their first game on Saturday. Even though the Sooners came away with a win, the heat became a factor in fan support quickly. The fans weren’t strangers to the...
Video: Guthrie routs Woodward to open up Jelsma Stadium
The game was never in doubt after the second quarter as the Guthrie High School football program improved to 2-0 on the season. The Jays jumped out to a 7-0 lead after a quarter but erupted in the next quarter for 28 points on their way to a 50-0 win for the first game of the season inside of historic Jelsma Stadium.
30 BEST Restaurants in Tulsa, Oklahoma (Something For Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you live in Tulsa or are headed that way for business with a bit of pleasure, you might be on the lookout for the best restaurants in town. From pizzerias to fine dining, gastropubs to real deal creole, and even a bistro or two, we have the 30 best restaurants in Tulsa, along with what patrons say are the best dishes on offer. You’ll find mouthwatering dishes, delectable desserts, spectacular cocktails, and the best spots for local and Irish droughts.
Oklahoma doctors recommend updated COVID-19 booster
The latest boosters are designed to target both the original strain of Coronavirus and the new Omicron variants that most people are catching right now, and the arrival comes after the CDC approved an updated shot for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on September 1.
15 Highest Paid Superintendents in Oklahoma 2022
Oklahoma City is a large city with a rich Western history and a warm Southern welcome. If you’re considering relocating to Oklahoma, you’ll be thrilled to know that it’s a fantastic place to work and live. It is, without a doubt, one of the best states to...
Oklahoma Music Minutes for September 5-9: Music you should hear this week
The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. Jarvix is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at jarvix.net. Tuesday, September 6. Heartspace is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/itsheartspace. Wednesday, September 7.
Ryan Walters wants to revoke Norman teacher’s certification, after her resignation over HB 1775
Education Secretary and candidate to become Oklahoma’s State Superintendent, Ryan Walters, signed a letter looking to take away the teaching license of a Norman High School teacher who resigned in opposition to House Bill 1775. Wednesday Walters asked the Oklahoma State Board of Education to revoke Summer Boismier’s certificate,...
Oklahoma assistant professor on leave after accused of trying to meet underage girl
NORMAN, Okla. — An assistant professor at the University of Oklahoma was placed on leave after being accused of trying to meet an underage girl for sex. New documents show Dr. Imran Hasnat Palash sent explicit pictures to a 14-year-old girl and tried to meet up with her. OU...
Ragin Cajun opens in Lower Bricktown
Just opened on the canal in Bricktown, Ragin Cajun offers a wide variety of chicken, snow crab, shrimp, catfish, oysters, and crawfish all served with a choice of 9 sauces. Also grits, jambalaya, gumbo, hushpuppies, cornbread and other sides. Hours: Mon – Thu 11 AM to 8 PM. Fri &...
Oklahoma AG: Formerly appointed insurance company examiner facing embezzlement charges
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Attorney General John O'Connor filed a felony embezzlement charges against a man who is a CPA previously appointed as an examiner of insurance company finances for state insurance departments. Nestor Romero is accused of taking $1.2M from Red Rock Insurance Company's receivership accounts and transferring...
