ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Jake Bobrowski named new Women’s Ice Hockey Head Coach at Elmira College

By Nick Ketter
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e6fuZ_0hg3uic200

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College Women’s Ice Hockey have announced the program’s 8th head coach. Former Division I Assistant Coach at Minnesota Jake Bobrowski takes reigns from Tim Crowley after his departure.

(Photo Courtesy: Elmira College Athletics)

Elmira College Director of Athletics Rhonda Faunce announced the hiring of Jake Bobrowski on Friday. Bobrowski will kick off his head coaching career with a stellar resumé as an assistant. The St. Paul native was a part of a 29-9-1 record which included a trip to the NCAA Division I Quarterfinal round. The Golden Gophers had seven players earn AHCA All-American Scholar status including Taylor Heise, who recently scored her first two goals for Team USA in the 2022 Women’s World Championships.

Before his time at Minnesota, Bobrowski spent six seasons at Hamline University, where he helped assist the Pipers to back-to-back Frozen Fours and the 2019 National Championship game as an assistant coach. Prior to Hamline, Bobrowski earned a 2014 state championship along with five tournament appearances. The longtime coach also spent time at the helm of the U12 Western Wisconsin Stars girls youth program and served as head recruiter with the team, which featured seven All-Americans and the 2019 AHCA National Player of the Year.

Bobrowski is inheriting a Soaring Eagles squad with plenty of talent. Elmira College fell in the third-place game of the NCAA Division III Tournament to Plattsburgh State. The Soaring Eagles went 25-4-1 in 2021 with a NEHC Conference title and perfect 17-0-0 conference record. Bobrowski and the Soaring Eagles will have to replace their captain Eliza Beaudin, who earned a laundry list of post-season awards in her career including Empire 8 Co-Woman of the Year.

Elmira College are still awaiting their schedule for 2023, but are sure to a be a force on the ice once again in the upcoming season.

For more on Elmira College’s new head coach check out: https://athletics.elmira.edu/news/2022/9/2/jake-bobrowski-named-head-womens-ice-hockey-coach.aspx.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

SUNY Brockport wrestling coach resigns

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A national college wrestling powerhouse is looking for a new coach. SUNY Brockport announced the resignation of new head coach Caleb Garvey who is stepping down to due family health reasons. Garvey took over as head coach July 14th. In a statement provided, Garvey provided further details on his departure. “Due […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

EC men’s hoops releases 2022-23 schedule

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Soaring Eagles will tip-off their upcoming season in just over two months. The Elmira College men’s basketball team released their 2022-23 season schedule on Monday. The Soaring Eagles begin their season on the road on Tuesday, November 8th against Pennsylvania College of Technology. Three days later the Purple & Gold […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning football season-opening game change

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning High School football team is ready to take the field. Now, the Hawks don’t have to wait an extra day to compete. The school district announced Tuesday that Corning will play visiting Newburgh Friday night at 7 pm instead of Saturday. Admission is free to attend as the Hawks […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Junior Enforcers excited for upcoming season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Junior Enforcers are getting ready to return to the ice. The Elmira Junior Enforcers held their season kickoff dinner at First Arena in Elmira on Sunday night. The Junior Enforcers have added an Elite team this season and return their Premier team. Both teams begin training camp on Tuesday […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Elmira, NY
Sports
City
Elmira, NY
WETM 18 News

18 Sports Plays of the Week – 9/5

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports Plays of the Week are back. The 18 Sports team brings you the first edition of the 18 Sports Plays of the Week of the fall season. This week’s top plays include a top shelf goal by Elmira soccer player Emily Hanrahan, a touchdown pass by Waverly’s Joey […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Women’s wrestling looking to build numbers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The sport of women’s wrestling is on the rise. Last year, Elmira College started its first women’s team which reached great success in creating their first-ever All-American. Now, local high schools in the region are starting up their very own squads. Horseheads High School will be putting a team together for […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Golf Tips: making good contact

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- For many golfers, making good contact with the golf ball seems to be an impossible task. They hit it fat or they hit it them and that just doesn’t help for an enjoyable day on the course. Do you just give up the game? Of course not. There may be some help out there to get you hitting the ball crisply much more often.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Wolverines begin season with win over Chester

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Waverly began their season on the High School gridiron with a win at home on Saturday. The Waverly football team began their season with a 31-13 win against Chester in front of a large crowd at Waverly Memorial Stadium in their season opener. Junior quarterback Joey Tomasso connected with Isaiah Bretz […]
WAVERLY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Women#Women S Ice Hockey Head#Elmira College Athletics#Ahca All American Scholar#Team Usa#Hamline University#Wisconsin Stars#Soaring Eagles#Plattsburgh Stat
WETM 18 News

Defending state champs Tioga roll in opener

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The defending state champs in Class D are off to a good start this season. The Tioga football team began their season with a 48-20 win against Marlboro at Waverly Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Quarterback Caden Bellis connected with Valentino Rossi who made a diving catch in the opening drive of […]
WAVERLY, NY
WETM 18 News

18 Sports Blitz dedicates season to Mike D’Aloisio

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports Blitz football edition returns Friday night at 11. This season will hold even bigger significance. When The Blitz returns Friday night, it will be with very heavy hearts. It will mark the first season without longtime Elmira Notre Dame coaching legend Mike D’Aloisio. Coach D passed away this […]
ELMIRA, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Parents sue State College school district, claiming Title IX violation over ice hockey

State College, Pa. — A group of parents sued the State College school district in federal court, claiming the district violated Title IX discrimination laws when their daughters were denied the opportunity to play ice hockey. The suit was filed in Williamsport on Aug. 25 by parents of three students. According to court documents, the girls wanted to participate in the State College Ice Hockey Club (SCIHC), which is run by a parent booster group and competes in the Laurel Mountain Hockey League. ...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WETM 18 News

George Gilbert honored before Horseheads game Friday

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A local coaching legend is coming back home. On Friday night, Horseheads will honor legendary football player and coach George Gilbert. The former Horseheads High School defensive coordinator and USFL Football World Champion will be a part of the coin toss before Friday night’s home game against Cicero-North Syracuse at 6 […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

Big turnout for Waverly Game Day

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Wolverines kicked off their fall sports season in style on Saturday. The first Waverly Game Day was held in downtown Waverly on Saturday as the Wolverines kicked off their fall sports season. A parade of Waverly athletes was held on Broad Street in front of a big crowd. The event […]
WAVERLY, NY
WETM 18 News

J.D. McDuffie Day celebrated

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – J.D. McDuffie’s legacy is alive and well. McDuffie, a NASCAR pioneer who battled as an underdog on the circuit for years, was celebrated Monday in his hometown of Sanford, North Carolina. An official proclamation was created to honor the life of McDuffie, who sadly died while competing at Watkins Glen International […]
SANFORD, NC
WETM

Watkins Glen officer wins New York SRO of the Year

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Watkins Glen Central School District announced that School Resource Officer, Jamie Coleman, has been named 2021-2022 New York State School Resource Officer of the Year. The school made this announcement through its social media accounts. According to the post, Officer Coleman is a...
WATKINS GLEN, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: September 5, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, this is Labor Day, and the Endicott Johnson workers’ reunion at Ideal Park brought the biggest crowd that Endicott has ever seen. The reunion was provided by George F. Johnson. The new $10,000 organ,...
BINGHAMTON, NY
whcuradio.com

Tioga County districts to kick off school year

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — School starts this week for districts in Tioga County. Some districts like Spencer-Van Etten and Owego-Apalachin begin classes on Wednesday. Other areas like Candor and Waverly start on Thursday. The county advises students stay up-to-date on their vaccinations.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

BU wins $64 million competition

Senator Chuck Schumer announced today that he has helped secure $63.7 million for Binghamton via a highly competitive regional challenge to make the Southern Tier America's next major battery research and manufacturing hub.
BINGHAMTON, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Flood Advisory issued for part of Central New York

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — The National Weather Service in Binghamton issued a Flood Advisory on September, 5th at 9:04PM EDT until September, 5th at 11:15PM EDT. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected in a portion of central New York, including the following counties, Chenango, Madison and Otsego. Minor...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy