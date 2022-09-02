Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollarsJ.R. Heimbigner
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
A Street Festival Was Held on Kensington Avenue in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
Related
RUMOR: Knicks collateral damage in Jazz’s alleged ‘payback’ against Donovan Mitchell
The Utah Jazz’s decision to trade Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers has been the subject of discussions and several speculations as of late. The New York Knicks were considered the favorite landing spot for Mitchell, so it came as a surprise that the Salt Lake City franchise sent him to the Cavs instead. Not […] The post RUMOR: Knicks collateral damage in Jazz’s alleged ‘payback’ against Donovan Mitchell appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 Clippers player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp
The Los Angeles Clippers are one of the deepest teams in the NBA right now. Coach Tyronn Lue worked his magic by leading his squad to the eighth seed despite the absence of both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The Clippers failed to get past the play-in tournament, but there were many revelations who stepped up as the go-to guys, namely Marcus Morris Sr. and Reggie Jackson.
Marcus Smart gets brutally honest on harsh reality Celtics face after Danilo Gallinari injury
One of the biggest moves the Boston Celtics made in the offseason was nabbing Danilo Gallinari from the Atlanta Hawks. The Italian forward had a bit of a resurgence in the last few years, proving he’s still a capable piece to a winning team. Boston was counting on him to provide a different look for their frontcourt in the 2022 – 2023 season.
‘He smoked me’: Michael Jordan gets personal on JR Smith trash talk that wasn’t even during basketball
As fans of the NBA know all too well, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan takes everything personally. While most of Jordan’s peers receive the brunt of his competitive fire on the basketball court, especially during the 1990s when Jordan led the Bulls to two separate three-peats, he is just as ruthless off the court. And JR Smith, a two-time NBA champion in his own right, had to learn this the hard way when he played golf with the 59 year-old Hall-of-Famer assumed by most to be the greatest basketball player of all time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stephen Curry’s ex-Warriors teammate, 3x champ hoping for another shot at NBA
Last season, Patrick McCaw played in just five games for the Toronto Raptors. The 6-foot-7 swingman saw himself fall down the pecking order in Toronto before eventually getting waived in April. At this point, however, the former Golden State Warriors champ is trying to do everything he can to make an NBA comeback. McCaw is […] The post Stephen Curry’s ex-Warriors teammate, 3x champ hoping for another shot at NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James reacts to Deion Sanders’ son going OFF with 5 TDs in season debut
Shedeur Sanders enjoyed his greatest game as a Jackson State football player, tossing for five touchdowns in a near-perfect effort to kick off the 2022 season. No less than NBA superstar LeBron James took notice of how well Shedeur, son of NFL great Deion Sanders, performed. Shedeur Sanders completed 29-of-33 passes for 323 yards as […] The post LeBron James reacts to Deion Sanders’ son going OFF with 5 TDs in season debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I still have the fire’: LeBron James’ ex-Heat teammate, 2x NBA champ sounds off on potential NBA comeback
Team USA is currently taking part in the FIBA AmeriCup tournament in Brazil which started on Friday. Unlike in other more prestigious international tournaments, however, this iteration of the national squad does not contain any NBA superstar. Instead, it has a good mix of young talent and ex-NBA players, who for their part, are also […] The post ‘I still have the fire’: LeBron James’ ex-Heat teammate, 2x NBA champ sounds off on potential NBA comeback appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Marcus Smart drops truth bomb on Celtics’ NBA Finals loss to Warriors
Marcus Smart is not hiding the fact that the Boston Celtics’ loss to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals was tough, but he is assuring everyone they have learned their lesson. Of course Smart didn’t wish to learn that lesson the “hard way,” but it has already...
RELATED PEOPLE
Karl-Anthony Towns has questions after NBA 2K23 three-point ratings release
Minnesota Timberwolves star big man Karl-Anthony Towns shared his reaction to NBA 2K23’s three-point ratings release on Tuesday. NBA 2K revealed the top 5 three-point shooters in the game, and Towns was surprised to not see his name on the list. Naturally, Stephen Curry leads the way with a...
Kevin Durant calls out Ronnie 2K on Twitter for ‘laughable’ rating
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is a frequent Twitter user and when the NBA2K23 ratings came out on Tuesday, the future Hall of Famer wasn’t pleased with his 96 rating from Ronnie 2K, publicly calling him out: Aye @Ronnie2K I’m gonna need an explanation on why I’m not a 99? This has become laughable https://t.co/oySQUtcDP2 […] The post Kevin Durant calls out Ronnie 2K on Twitter for ‘laughable’ rating appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dirk Nowitzki fires back at Gilbert Arenas’ comments on Giannis Antetokounmpo
Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas previously criticized Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. His comments received backlash from all over the sports world. Former Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki is the latest person to react to Arenas’ Antetokounmpo comments. “He (Giannis Antetokounmpo) is one of the best players in the...
Trae Young’s dad goes off in wild Twitter rant over comparisons
The Atlanta Hawks are poised for a big season in the heavily competitive Eastern Conference after acquiring Dejounte Murray to pair with Trae Young, forming one of the most dynamic backcourts in the entire NBA. But even without Murray, Trae has managed to do some impressive things in his NBA career so far. Ray Young, the father of the Hawks guard, is tired of people comparing his son to others in the league and went on a wild Twitter rant to express himself:
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: LeBron James takes new Lakers recruit under his wing in latest offseason training video
The Los Angeles Lakers have not pulled the trigger on any major offseason moves this summer. Nevertheless, team talisman LeBron James appears to be particularly interested in one of the Lakers’ newest recruits. A clip of LeBron putting in the work with the Lakers’ free-agent signing Troy Brown Jr....
NBA 2K23 Release Date: When is NBA 2K23 coming out
We now finally have the NBA 2K23 release date and information on who the NBA 2K23 cover athlete is. Pre-orders open July 7, 2022. NBA 2K23 Release Date: September 9, 2022 NBA 2K23 will be coming out on September 9, 2022. 2K Sports announced that the game will be coming out on September 9, 2022, and […] The post NBA 2K23 Release Date: When is NBA 2K23 coming out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The real reason why ‘everybody wants’ Lakers’ 2027, 2029 picks, revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers’ two first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 have been the talk of town as of late, and for good reason. During the Donovan Mitchell trade saga, the Lakers had been mentioned as a potential third team to help facilitate the deal. Utah Jazz boss Danny Ainge was reportedly coveting those two picks from LA, so much so that they were even willing to take Russell Westbrook and the financial hit that comes with him if those assets were involved.
2 way too early trades Celtics need to pull off
The Boston Celtics came way too close in bringing home their franchise’s 18th title back in June, but unfortunately ran out of steam against the humming well-oiled machine that was the Golden State Warriors led by Stephen Curry. The dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown rose to the occasion and dispatched Kevin Durant […] The post 2 way too early trades Celtics need to pull off appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ESPN poll names top NBA player today and 5 years from now … and it’s not Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic
Stephen Curry has just won the 2021-22 NBA title and Finals MVP while Luka Doncic has been largely considered the future face of the NBA, but despite that, coaches, scouts and execs don’t think the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter is the best player in the league today and that the Dallas Mavericks guard will be the best five years from now.
Ja Morant, Zion Williamson’s NBA 2K23 dunk ratings will leave players salivating
NBA 2K23 released some of their official player ratings on Tuesday. Giannis Antetokounmpo was rated as the highest overall player with a mark of 97. But Ja Morant and Zion Williamson checked in as the highest rated dunkers in the game. Both Williamson and Morant were rated as 97 overall...
Stephen A Smith drops hot take on Joel Embiid-Nikola Jokic debate
The Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid debate has been a popular conversation amongst NBA fans. ESPN’s Stephen A Smith recently shared his hot take on the matter, per ahnfiredigital.com. “If it’s numbers, we’re going with Jokic,” Smith said. “If it’s talent, I’m going with Embiid.”...
‘They forget about what really happened’: Tim Hardaway drops truth-bomb on Heat culture origins
Tim Hardaway Sr., the legendary guard most famously known for his stints with the Run TMC Golden State Warriors and the late 90s Miami Heat, has waited long enough for his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and on September 11, he will finally receive the plaudits his illustrious career deserves.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
197K+
Followers
108K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0