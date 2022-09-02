ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Knicks collateral damage in Jazz’s alleged ‘payback’ against Donovan Mitchell

The Utah Jazz’s decision to trade Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers has been the subject of discussions and several speculations as of late. The New York Knicks were considered the favorite landing spot for Mitchell, so it came as a surprise that the Salt Lake City franchise sent him to the Cavs instead. Not […] The post RUMOR: Knicks collateral damage in Jazz’s alleged ‘payback’ against Donovan Mitchell appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

1 Clippers player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp

The Los Angeles Clippers are one of the deepest teams in the NBA right now. Coach Tyronn Lue worked his magic by leading his squad to the eighth seed despite the absence of both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The Clippers failed to get past the play-in tournament, but there were many revelations who stepped up as the go-to guys, namely Marcus Morris Sr. and Reggie Jackson.
ClutchPoints

‘He smoked me’: Michael Jordan gets personal on JR Smith trash talk that wasn’t even during basketball

As fans of the NBA know all too well, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan takes everything personally. While most of Jordan’s peers receive the brunt of his competitive fire on the basketball court, especially during the 1990s when Jordan led the Bulls to two separate three-peats, he is just as ruthless off the court. And JR Smith, a two-time NBA champion in his own right, had to learn this the hard way when he played golf with the 59 year-old Hall-of-Famer assumed by most to be the greatest basketball player of all time.
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry’s ex-Warriors teammate, 3x champ hoping for another shot at NBA

Last season, Patrick McCaw played in just five games for the Toronto Raptors. The 6-foot-7 swingman saw himself fall down the pecking order in Toronto before eventually getting waived in April. At this point, however, the former Golden State Warriors champ is trying to do everything he can to make an NBA comeback. McCaw is […] The post Stephen Curry’s ex-Warriors teammate, 3x champ hoping for another shot at NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

LeBron James reacts to Deion Sanders’ son going OFF with 5 TDs in season debut

Shedeur Sanders enjoyed his greatest game as a Jackson State football player, tossing for five touchdowns in a near-perfect effort to kick off the 2022 season. No less than NBA superstar LeBron James took notice of how well Shedeur, son of NFL great Deion Sanders, performed. Shedeur Sanders completed 29-of-33 passes for 323 yards as […] The post LeBron James reacts to Deion Sanders’ son going OFF with 5 TDs in season debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

‘I still have the fire’: LeBron James’ ex-Heat teammate, 2x NBA champ sounds off on potential NBA comeback

Team USA is currently taking part in the FIBA AmeriCup tournament in Brazil which started on Friday. Unlike in other more prestigious international tournaments, however, this iteration of the national squad does not contain any NBA superstar. Instead, it has a good mix of young talent and ex-NBA players, who for their part, are also […] The post ‘I still have the fire’: LeBron James’ ex-Heat teammate, 2x NBA champ sounds off on potential NBA comeback appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant calls out Ronnie 2K on Twitter for ‘laughable’ rating

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is a frequent Twitter user and when the NBA2K23 ratings came out on Tuesday, the future Hall of Famer wasn’t pleased with his 96 rating from Ronnie 2K, publicly calling him out: Aye @Ronnie2K I’m gonna need an explanation on why I’m not a 99? This has become laughable https://t.co/oySQUtcDP2 […] The post Kevin Durant calls out Ronnie 2K on Twitter for ‘laughable’ rating appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s dad goes off in wild Twitter rant over comparisons

The Atlanta Hawks are poised for a big season in the heavily competitive Eastern Conference after acquiring Dejounte Murray to pair with Trae Young, forming one of the most dynamic backcourts in the entire NBA. But even without Murray, Trae has managed to do some impressive things in his NBA career so far. Ray Young, the father of the Hawks guard, is tired of people comparing his son to others in the league and went on a wild Twitter rant to express himself:
ClutchPoints

NBA 2K23 Release Date: When is NBA 2K23 coming out

We now finally have the NBA 2K23 release date and information on who the NBA 2K23 cover athlete is. Pre-orders open July 7, 2022. NBA 2K23 Release Date: September 9, 2022 NBA 2K23 will be coming out on September 9, 2022. 2K Sports announced that the game will be coming out on September 9, 2022, and […] The post NBA 2K23 Release Date: When is NBA 2K23 coming out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The real reason why ‘everybody wants’ Lakers’ 2027, 2029 picks, revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers’ two first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 have been the talk of town as of late, and for good reason. During the Donovan Mitchell trade saga, the Lakers had been mentioned as a potential third team to help facilitate the deal. Utah Jazz boss Danny Ainge was reportedly coveting those two picks from LA, so much so that they were even willing to take Russell Westbrook and the financial hit that comes with him if those assets were involved.
ClutchPoints

2 way too early trades Celtics need to pull off

The Boston Celtics came way too close in bringing home their franchise’s 18th title back in June, but unfortunately ran out of steam against the humming well-oiled machine that was the Golden State Warriors led by Stephen Curry. The dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown rose to the occasion and dispatched Kevin Durant […] The post 2 way too early trades Celtics need to pull off appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Stephen A Smith drops hot take on Joel Embiid-Nikola Jokic debate

The Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid debate has been a popular conversation amongst NBA fans. ESPN’s Stephen A Smith recently shared his hot take on the matter, per ahnfiredigital.com. “If it’s numbers, we’re going with Jokic,” Smith said. “If it’s talent, I’m going with Embiid.”...
ClutchPoints

