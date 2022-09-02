Read full article on original website
Dallas Cowboys debut nachos and more new snacks at Arlington stadium
The Dallas Cowboys 2022-2023 season at AT&T Stadium is about to begin, and they've unfurled a slate of new foods to go-with. These new culinary creations will debut on Sunday, September 11 at the home opening game when the Cowboys play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The menu is from Legends...
Magnetic Dallas suburb pulls top spot in this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. Prosperous Dallas neighbor ranks as No. 1 Texas magnet for movers in 2022....
These are the 8 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Rum is having a moment. There are not one but two rum events this week featuring libations using the island-inspired spirit. This week also offers a three-day chocolate festival and a plant class paired with wine. End the week with high tea celebrating the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival, otherwise known as the Moon Festival. Want to look ahead to the best food and drink events of fall? Find that big list here.
Sam Moon Group to open plush new Marriott hotel by Dallas Arts District
A new hotel is coming to Dallas' Arts District: Called the JW Marriott Dallas Arts District, it's scheduled to open in spring 2023 at 800 N. Harwood St., in downtown Dallas. According to a release, this will be the first JW Marriott hotel in Dallas. JW Marriott Hotels are the chain's the most select and significant properties. The release describes it as a luxurious and artistically inspired respite.
H-E-B sets opening date for first supermarket in Dallas-Fort Worth
Mark it on your calendar in red: Texas supermarket chain H-E-B has finally set a date for the opening of its new store in Frisco, which will also be the first H-E-B location in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Drumroll:. H-E-B will open the doors to its flagship store in Frisco...
Sing karaoke with Kelly Clarkson this weekend and more Dallas news
This roundup of news around the city of Dallas includes the city's new budget for next year, two lawsuits, and an awesome subversive campaign to challenge a dumb Texas law. A famous book about Dallas is free for the taking during September, and last but not least, you can sing karaoke with Kelly Clarkson this weekend.
These are the 17 hottest concerts rocking Dallas-Fort Worth in September
The summer of 2022 was the first time in three years that Dallas-Fort Worth had seen a full slate of big-name concerts, but if you thought there were a lot to choose from then, just wait until you see what's in store for the last four months of the year. There are so many, in fact, that we've had to break the list down into individual months to give each of them their just due.
Competition gives amateur Dallas musicians a crack at the big time
Amateur musicians in Dallas hoping to go pro are getting a shot with an annual audition coming up in October. Called DFW Icon, it's a vocal competition for youth and original songwriters founded in 2015 by Jonathan George, Dallas native and winner of Ed McMahon's Next Big Star. DFW Icon...
Top vegan Dallas chef to open restaurant in former Richardson bakery
One of Dallas' top vegan chefs is opening a restaurant in Richardson. Chef Troy Gardner will open TLC Vegan Kitchen, the restaurant concept he founded in 2020, in a space with great vegan karma: the former home of Reverie Bakeshop, at 1930 Coit Rd., well known for its vegan and gluten-free treats.
Dallas has a new Master Sommelier wine expert and more restaurant news
This roundup of Dallas dining news has lots of fodder including five new restaurant openings, six new menus, and two new pumpkin lineups. In news for snobby foodie types, Dallas just got one new Master Sommelier and one new executive chef. Here's what's happening in restaurant news around Dallas:. Monarch...
Longtime annual Deep Ellum Arts Festival pulls the plug after 28 years
An annual arts tradition in Deep Ellum is calling it quits: The Deep Ellum Arts Festival, which has been a staple of Dallas' spring festival circuit for 28 years, will not return. According to a statement on its website from founder and owner Stephen Millard, the festival did not have...
Cafe at Dallas' AT&T District from famous Food Network chef closes
A downtown Dallas cafe from celebrity chef Amanda Freitag has closed: Rise & Thyme, which served as a linchpin of the buzzy AT&T Discovery District, closed on August 31. Freitag is the acclaimed chef and Food Network regular who has battled Bobby Flay on Iron Chef America, competed for the title of America's Next Iron Chef, and serves as a judge on Chopped.
Booming Texas region could rival Dallas-Fort Worth as ‘next great U.S. metroplex,’ mayor says
Look out, Dallas-Fort Worth. Austin Mayor Steve Adler wants Austin-San Antonio to become the “next great U.S. metroplex.” Experts believe they're already well on their way toward that status. In his last State of the City address as Austin’s mayor on August 25, Adler touched on the burgeoning...
Rare loft in Dallas' Cedars District on market for first time since 1993
There's a rare loft for sale in Dallas' Cedars District, situated a mere five blocks from Dallas City Hall. It's located at 1311 S. Akard St., just south of I-30, and is on the market for the first time since 1993. It's listed by Admora Partners for $1,399,000. Admora Partners...
Prosperous Dallas neighbor ranks as No. 1 Texas magnet for movers in 2022
Prosper, whose population soared more than 200 percent from 2010 to 2020, is prospering as the state’s most popular destination for movers so far this year. The Collin County city ranks first in moveBuddha’s new list of the Texas cities where the share of people seeking to move in outweighs the share of people seeking to move out. From January 1 to July 5, Prosper saw the highest ratio (253-to-100) of move-in queries vs. move-out queries on the moveBuddha website of any Texas city.
Vintage trolley from old Dallas Spaghetti Warehouse has new (temporary) home
A vintage Dallas streetcar has found a temporary new home: The trolley, once tucked inside the Spaghetti Warehouse in Dallas' West End, will find a safe and secure berth at Orr Reed Architectural Co., a salvage store located a few miles south of downtown Dallas, which will provide temporary quarters while the vehicle gets renovated in preparation for its final home.
Italian restaurant in Dallas' Expo Park closes following epic flood
Following a series of calamities including a recent flood, an Italian restaurant in Dallas has closed: Tarantino's Cicchetti Bar & Record Lounge, which persevered through the pandemic, threw in the towel after three years. The restaurant was located in Expo Park, among the areas in Dallas that experienced heavy flooding...
New Dallas alcohol delivery startup Lollidrop does it cheap and fast
If you're a "support local" kind of person, then you can add a new Dallas delivery service to your list of preferred vendors. It's called Lollidrop, and it's a streamlined alcohol delivery service started by four Dallas entrepreneurs who are pooling their smarts into a new venture. They launched the...
These are the 10 best things to do in Dallas this Labor Day weekend
Labor Day weekend can sometimes be light on events as people take one last opportunity for summer vacation, but this weekend across Dallas features a nice slate. There will be five big concerts, a trio of new local theater productions, a music festival featuring a Dallas favorite, and the end of an exhibition celebrating a renowned animal conservationist.
Massive arcade with pinball and cocktails joins mix at Dallas' Trinity Groves
There's something new coming to Trinity Groves in West Dallas, and for once it's not a restaurant: It's Free Play, a popular local arcade chain, which will open at 3015 Gulden Rd., in the former 3015 at Trinity Groves event space. Free Play made its DFW debut with a first...
