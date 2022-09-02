ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CultureMap Dallas

These are the 8 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

Rum is having a moment. There are not one but two rum events this week featuring libations using the island-inspired spirit. This week also offers a three-day chocolate festival and a plant class paired with wine. End the week with high tea celebrating the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival, otherwise known as the Moon Festival. Want to look ahead to the best food and drink events of fall? Find that big list here.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Sam Moon Group to open plush new Marriott hotel by Dallas Arts District

A new hotel is coming to Dallas' Arts District: Called the JW Marriott Dallas Arts District, it's scheduled to open in spring 2023 at 800 N. Harwood St., in downtown Dallas. According to a release, this will be the first JW Marriott hotel in Dallas. JW Marriott Hotels are the chain's the most select and significant properties. The release describes it as a luxurious and artistically inspired respite.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
City
Plano, TX
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
State
Louisiana State
City
Southlake, TX
City
Frisco, TX
CultureMap Dallas

These are the 17 hottest concerts rocking Dallas-Fort Worth in September

The summer of 2022 was the first time in three years that Dallas-Fort Worth had seen a full slate of big-name concerts, but if you thought there were a lot to choose from then, just wait until you see what's in store for the last four months of the year. There are so many, in fact, that we've had to break the list down into individual months to give each of them their just due.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Brees
Person
Tom Gaglardi
CultureMap Dallas

Cafe at Dallas' AT&T District from famous Food Network chef closes

A downtown Dallas cafe from celebrity chef Amanda Freitag has closed: Rise & Thyme, which served as a linchpin of the buzzy AT&T Discovery District, closed on August 31. Freitag is the acclaimed chef and Food Network regular who has battled Bobby Flay on Iron Chef America, competed for the title of America's Next Iron Chef, and serves as a judge on Chopped.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Bar Info#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Sports Bars#School Sports#Food Drink#The Dallas Stars#Canadian
CultureMap Dallas

Prosperous Dallas neighbor ranks as No. 1 Texas magnet for movers in 2022

Prosper, whose population soared more than 200 percent from 2010 to 2020, is prospering as the state’s most popular destination for movers so far this year. The Collin County city ranks first in moveBuddha’s new list of the Texas cities where the share of people seeking to move in outweighs the share of people seeking to move out. From January 1 to July 5, Prosper saw the highest ratio (253-to-100) of move-in queries vs. move-out queries on the moveBuddha website of any Texas city.
PROSPER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CultureMap Dallas

These are the 10 best things to do in Dallas this Labor Day weekend

Labor Day weekend can sometimes be light on events as people take one last opportunity for summer vacation, but this weekend across Dallas features a nice slate. There will be five big concerts, a trio of new local theater productions, a music festival featuring a Dallas favorite, and the end of an exhibition celebrating a renowned animal conservationist.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

CultureMap Dallas

Dallas, TX
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CultureMap Dallas is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://dallas.culturemap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy