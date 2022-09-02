Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
CI Hero: Marigold Festival Grand Marshal humbled by honorary title
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — This year’s marigold festival grand marshal reflects on his decades spent in the Pekin community. Jim Fairchild said he’s proud of the honorary title. “Becoming the Grand Marshal is very humbling to me,” said Jim Fairchild. “I didn’t feel like that was something...
WAND TV
Springfield High School Band to perform at Busch Stadium
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield High School Marching Senators performed at the Cardinals vs. Cubs game this past weekend at Busch Stadium. Instrumental Music Instructor, Lucy Boucher says this event is something the students have worked extremely hard for. “Students are excited about that. They are ready to get...
Watch People Stuck on Skylift During Storm at Illinois State Fair
Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Last week at the Illinois State Fair, a storm came in fast leaving 2 people trapped on the skylift in the middle of the deluge. This new video was just shared out of Springfield, Illinois with this brief backstory:
hoiabc.com
Family raises money for softball team at Manito Popcorn Festival
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - As a part of a years-long family tradition, Joy Goolesby and her family gave away popcorn at the Manito Popcorn Festival in exchange for donations. All proceeds go to a different cause every year. This time they’ll benefit the Midwest Spirit girl’s softball team...
channel1450.com
All-Access: Ribbon Cutting at Williamsville’s Paul Jenkins Field
Prior to gates opening for the first Williamsville home game this season the school district and Jenkins family celebrated the renovations at Paul Jenkins Field with a ribbon cutting. We talked to Liz Kunz (daughter of Jenkins) and WCUSD15 superintendent Tip Reedy about the occasion. Every all-access video is brought...
wmay.com
Weekend Rain Impacts Some Holiday Weekend Events
Wet weather has put a damper on some Labor Day weekend events. The Springfield Mile races at the Illinois State Fairgrounds were canceled Sunday because heavy rains made the dirt track unsuitable for racing. Ticketholders can check the Springfield Mile Facebook page for information on refunds. Meanwhile, a cardboard boat regatta to benefit Special Olympics was also washed out by Sunday’s rain.
nprillinois.org
Springfield festivals in September
September is traditionally one of the busiest months in Springfield, and after two years with canceled or pared-down festivals due to COVID-19, 2022 has a full slate of events on tap this month. Springfield Oyster and Beer Festival (Sept. 3) The event will feature over 50 brands of craft beers...
World’s 1st Corn Dog on Stick Came From Famous Illinois Drive-In
Whatever you do, DON'T call it a corn dog. The Cozy Dog Drive-In located in Springfield, Illinois claims that they are the ones that invented the corn dog on a stick. However they call their famous dogs a cozy dog, and if you order a corn dog at the drive-in (which is still open) you will get a funny stare down.
foxillinois.com
Becker Library at Benedictine University vandalized
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Another vandalism incident took place Thursday night at Benedictine University in Springfield's Becker Library. Benedictine University in Springfield has suffered from broken windows, graffiti art, and copper thefts over the past couple of years. Property owner Tony Libri said Becker Library was tagged Thursday night.
Niantic, September 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Warrensburg-Latham High School football team will have a game with Sangamon Valley High School on September 05, 2022, 15:45:00. Warrensburg-Latham High SchoolSangamon Valley High School.
wjbc.com
Victim identified in Bloomington pedestrian-motorcycle crash
BLOOMINGTON – The McLean County Coroner has identified the man who was killed in a traffic crash Friday night. 37-year-old John Grisham of Bloomington was pronounced dead just before 10:00 p.m. at a local hospital, according to a news release. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was multiple...
Man dead in motorcycle vs. pedestrian collision
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Bloomington died over the weekend after he was hit by a motorcycle as a pedestrian. The collision happened on Friday in the area of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street. Officers were dispatched there just before 9:30 p.m. and found two victims: the driver of the motorcycle and the […]
kchi.com
Illinois Man Injured In Accident And Arrested
An Illinois man was injured in a rollover accident in Linn county and later arrested by state troopers. At about 12:01 am Saturday (today), 58-year-old Robert B Grieme of Taylorville, IL was injured when he ran off the road. State Troopers report Grieme was northbound on Jewel Drive, north of Brookfield, when he ran off the road and went down an embankment, causing his vehicle to overturn into a ravine. Grieme was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital and later to a Columbia hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was also arrested by troopers for alleged DWI and Careless and Imprudent Driving.
WAND TV
Man shot outside Unique's Bar & Grill in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Someone was shot outside of Unique's Bar & Grill early Monday. Springfield police officers who were in the area heard shots being fired in the parking lot around 1 a.m. A man in his 40s was shot in the leg. His injury was described as non-life-threatening.
channel1450.com
All-Access: Trojan Army Takes Us Through Week Two
We gave our all-access camera to the Trojan Army, Maroa-Forsyth’s student section for Week Two’s matchup with Auburn. All Access videos are brought to you by SIU Medicine.
wmay.com
Juvenile Wounded In Springfield Shooting
Springfield police are investigating a shooting that wounded a juvenile Friday night. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert near Pope and Spruce around 9:30pm Friday, and found the victim. Newschannel 20 reports the juvenile’s injuries were not life-threatening. There was no other immediate information available about the incident or...
nprillinois.org
Comedian Jeremy Nunes explains how a joke led him to become Mayor of Dawson | Community Voices
Jeremy Nunes is a local comedian living in Riverton. He spoke to Community Voices about pursuing a career as a comedian, and how a joke led to his role as Mayor of Dawson, Ill.
WAND TV
Pet bird flies 150 miles from home, reunites with owner
CERRO GORDO, Ill. - (WAND) The power of social media has reunited a Naperville family with their pet bird, after he flew over 150 miles to central Illinois. Last week, Brandon Walker of Cerro Gordo found a bright blue parakeet in his backyard. “I reached down and picked him up...
southernillinoisnow.com
Nokomis man injured in single-car wreck north of Sandoval
A 35-year-old Nokomis man was injured in a single car crash north of Sandoval Friday afternoon. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say 35-year-old James LeMarr told them he fell asleep while traveling on US 51 near the Boone Street Road intersection. He ran off the east side of the road, went down an embankment, hit a culvert, and then a stop sign at the south entrance to the rest area.
Coroner identifies Jacksonville man found dead in car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified a Jacksonville man who was found dead in a car on Wednesday. Allmon said the man is 42-year-old Nickolas Stambaugh. An autopsy performed on Thursday revealed minor blunt force injuries from a car crash and “significant” natural disease process. The cause of death is […]
