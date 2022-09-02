Beloved Roxbury Community Organizer ID'd As Man Killed Near Jackson Square

Thomas J. Ruffen died early Thursday morning, Sept. 1, after a 54-year-old Hyde Park man drove into him near the Jackson Square MBTA station, authorities said. Police charged the driver with murder. Photo Credit: Thomas J. Ruffen Facebook

A community in Boston is reeling after one of its most prominent and beloved residents was killed when a 54-year-old man "knowingly" ran over him outside of an MBTA station early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Thomas Ruffen had just left his Jackson Square home around 4:30 a.m. when security video showed he had trouble walking and fell several times onto Columbus Avenue near the intersection with Ritchie Street, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office said. It's unclear why he fell or if he was conscious on the pavement.

Maximo Mazanett stopped his 2011 Ford Explorer in front of Ruffen at a red light, where several witnesses told him about the situation, the prosecutor's office said. Despite this, Mazanett reversed his SUV several feet, waited for the light to turn green, and drove over the 39-year-old's body, dragging him across four lanes of traffic before he stopped with Ruffen dead beneath the 4,500-pound vehicle, authorities said. Several witnesses said they tried to lift the car off of the man but couldn't.

Mazanett, who said he was driving to his job as an MBTA bus driver, told police that he didn't see Ruffen on the road before he hit him, according to WCVB. But witnesses say he's lying.

An Orange Line shuttle bus driver who stopped to help said she yelled at Mazanett to stop because someone was in the street, the report said. He reportedly yelled back, "F**k you, I work for the city!" before he drove over Ruffen, the report continued. Other witnesses also told police they heard Mazanett curse before he drove over Ruffen.

Mazanett said he had his windows up and did not hear anyone yell at him to stop, according to the news station.

Prosecutors charged Mazanett with murder Friday, authorities said. A judge ordered him held on a $250,000 bond. Mazanett must also hand in his passport and agree not to drive while waiting for his trial, the DA's office said.

Ruffen, a Boston native, was a community organizer with The Mel King Institute for Community Building, according to Facebook, and the founder of the Massachusetts Creating Community Power Association. He was active in several nonprofits that worked to help young people.

"I’m passionate about youth, community building, organizing money, and organizing people," Ruffen said in June during an interview with the Boston Foundation, where he was a neighborhood fellow. "… I really feel like giving back to the community because of what was given to me. When I was a youth, I was encouraged to be the best I could be. So, I want to be that vehicle. I want to show them that avenue. I want to be that pavement for them. Because living where I live, I see poverty. And I see every day they’re lacking that person to be able to help — or that system — in any way. ... To be able to change them so they can be successful, I think that's a really good thing."

Dozens of people posted memorials to him on social media to praise his efforts to lift his community. Union Capital Boston, where he was a founding member, announced Ruffen's death on Facebook.

We are deeply saddened to share tragic news that Thomas Ruffen died yesterday morning. Thomas was a founding member of UCB and helped us truly grow into the organization we are today. He believed in the power of people first and foremost. Founding Massachusetts Creating Community Power Association (MCCPA) he created programming to share knowledge & actions of voting, civic and political rights. He also helped organize and secure a major win and multi-million dollar commitment for the redevelopment of Mildred Hailey. An amazing person whose impact has touched many in our community. He will be greatly missed!

Funeral arraignments for Ruffen have not been announced.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.