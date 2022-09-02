Read full article on original website
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
After WWII, American Parents Sold Their Children for As Low as $2Andrei TapalagaChicago, IL
Despite my readers advising me against it, I visited Chicago for the first time. This is my experienceNarda MarenChicago, IL
As Macy’s Plans to Close 125 Stores, They Are Also Shuttering a Bloomingdale’s Location Beginning on September 6Joel EisenbergSkokie, IL
This Illinois Hike Leads to an Abandoned CemeteryTravel MavenMidlothian, IL
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Racy Outfit Admission
Bodysuits are apparently a no-go for Erin Andrews moving forward... Andrews, FOX's No. 1 sideline reporter for the National Football League, opened up about her bodysuit struggles during a recent preseason game. The former Florida Gators dancer has a "long torso" which can, well, cause some issues with the bodysuit...
Where Bears Rate in the NFC North
The Bears earn all the respect normally accorded teams in rebuilding years as FanNation's NFC North writers project final division standings and each team's strength and major weakness.
Cowboys Close To Big Signing: NFL World Reacts
Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are reportedly set to make a big move in free agency. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are closing in on a major free agent move this weekend. "The #Cowboys are working toward a deal for former #Eagles star and...
NFC Insiders: How Lions Rank Among NFC North Teams
FanNation NFL reporters help preview the NFC North division, ahead of the start of the 2022 season.
UCLA sets embarrassing record in home opener
UCLA may be off to a 1-0 start this season, but they set an embarrassing record in Saturday’s home opener. UCLA’s attendance for their game against Bowling Green was said to be 27,143, which is a record-low mark for the Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Here is a...
‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Slam Series as ‘Terrible’ Without This Beloved Character
It’s been almost a full year since Chicago Fire fans bid goodbye to longtime cast member Jesse Spencer. Spencer played the beloved character Captain Matt Casey for an impressive 10 seasons. The show continues to carry on, but many fans believe the isn’t the same as it was without Casey. Some have even deemed it “terrible.”
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
Mike Tyson Health Details Revealed: Sports World Reacts
Legendary boxer Mike Tyson was recently spotted in a wheelchair at the airport. Naturally, sports fans were pretty concerned about the longtime heavyweight champion. Tyson was spotted in a wheelchair at the Miami airport. Fans were concerned about Tyson's health. "Hopefully it's just a back or hip," one fan wrote.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Yardbarker
The Yankees need to bench 2 players permanently
The New York Yankees lineup struggled yet again last night, putting up just one run. They have lost three straight and six of seven. In the AL East, they have now seen their lead drop to just four games. Some changes in the lineup should be made to try and...
How many seats would Bears' proposed Arlington Heights stadium have?
At this point, the expectation is the Chicago Bears will be moving to the suburbs to build a new stadium in Arlington Heights. The city of Chicago is doing everything it can to keep the Bears at Soldier Field, but it seems like a long shot. The Bears will unveil...
New Cowboys O-Lineman Jason Peters Signs; Will He Practice On Monday?
Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys NFL News, Rumors and Transaction Tracker, on the roster-building effort and more ...
Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans
The Chicago Bears roster is filled with multiple players who have much to prove in the coming season, including linebacker Nicholas Morrow. The Bears are slated to roll out a 4-3 base defense this year, with Roquan Smith set to once again lead the team’s linebacker group. He will tag along with a few new […] The post Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: 49ers, Bears, Cowboys
49ers GM John Lynch said during a recent radio interview that the team is committed to QB Trey Lance as their starter, but many feel that doesn’t mean that QB Jimmy Garoppolo won’t be looming throughout the season if Lance doesn’t perform well. “Kyle [Shanahan] makes those...
Cowboys rookie sensation issued Tony Romo's No. 9 jersey this season
When undrafted free agent, USFL MVP, and preseason sensation KaVontae Turpin finally takes the field in an NFL game that counts, he’ll be wearing the number made iconic by another longshot who also emerged from relative obscurity, one who went on to become a fan favorite, a household name, and a Cowboys legend.
Report: Cowboys close to signing 9-time Pro Bowler
The Dallas Cowboys were dealt a major blow when starting left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a significant knee injury in practice on Aug. 24, and they may have found a replacement. The Cowboys are nearing an agreement with veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. While...
Washington BREAKING: Ryan Kerrigan Hired to Coach Commanders
Kerrigan, 34, has been spending time at training camp with the Commanders as a contributor to the coaching staff.
thecomeback.com
Eagles fans react to Jason Peters news
There is no love lost between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles but the news that former Eagles star Jason Peters is signing with their arch nemesis is sure to kick things up a notch this season. Given how badly the Cowboys needed help at offensive tackle after starting left...
Yardbarker
Bears say new suburban stadium would be enclosed
The Chicago Bears confirmed that a new stadium in suburban Arlington Heights would be domed -- if it ever gets built. The team released a statement Tuesday updating the status of its proposed purchase of the former Arlington Park horse racing track. "We envision a multi-purpose entertainment district anchored by...
