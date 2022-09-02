Read full article on original website
Youngstown rape conviction reversed
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man who was convicted of raping two girls under 10 years old has had his conviction reversed. Todd Perkins was indicted in 2019 on eight counts of rape and gross sexual imposition. In 2021, he pleaded no contest to two counts of rape and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
2022 Canfield Fair wraps up
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – As the Labor Day weekend comes to a close, the last day of the Canfield Fair is just about to wrap up. Thousands of people came out – including Gov. Mike DeWine, a lot of John Fogerty fans and even one man all the way from Florida.
Football Falls In Season Opener At Slippery Rock
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. -- The Wayne State University football squad began its 2022 campaign with a 42-10 setback at 23rd-ranked Slippery Rock Saturday evening at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium. The Rock scored touchdowns on their first four drives to open a 28-3 advantage. SRU drove 42 yards after the opening kickoff aided...
Hotline targets all services for those in crisis
(WKBN) – In July, 988 was launched as the three-digit National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number. Suicide is currently ranked 10th as the cause of death among all ages. The Help Network of Northeast Ohio has been around for over 50 years. It provides assistance for individuals in Ashtabula, Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties. CEO Vince Brancaccio said the staff is trained to handle a crisis.
Arrests Made at Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 11 people including eight juveniles were arrested at the Canfield Fair in Mahoning County on Saturday night. All are charged with at least disorderly conduct after fights broke out on the fairgrounds, and a 14-year-old allegedly fired shots out in the parking area.
Shots allegedly fired at Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio — A shooting happened at the Canfield Fair on Saturday night, according to reports from NBC affiliate station WFMJ. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Authorities confirmed to WFMJ that shots were fired...
Warren city prosecutor fired
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren City Prosecutor placed on unpaid leave due to an “ongoing investigation” has been fired. Nicholas Graham was terminated as of last week. Graham was notified in a letter dated September 2 from City Law Director Enzo Cantalamessa. Graham had been on...
Newton Falls police worker accused of double dipping pay
A member of the Newton Falls Police Department has been accused of receiving pay for time not worked.
Local OSU, Notre Dame fans go all-out with tailgate
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — Neighbors on Lake Shore Drive in Columbiana came out to support Ohio State or Notre Dame. They had a tailgate at 3 p.m. Saturday. It’s the first time they’ve done something this size. One Notre Dame fan even had a historical artifact from...
11 Investigates: Another COVID outbreak at Brighton Rehab
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — 11 Investigates has learned that Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver County is again experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak. The nursing home, the site of one of the worst COVID outbreaks in the state during the pandemic, has been dealing with this latest outbreak for at least the past couple of weeks.
Boil water advisory affecting thousands in Beaver County
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A large water main broke in Beaver Falls at the intersection of 26th Street and 10th Avenue around 2:30pm on Labor Day. A 24-inch main line leaked, impacting about 8,000 people in the area. “When the leak occurred, we went to zero pressure in the...
11 people arrested after shooting at Ohio fair
Eleven people were arrested Saturday night after fights broke out and shots were fired at the Canfield Fair in eastern Ohio.
10 arrested after shooting at the Canfield Fair
MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio,, Ohio (WOIO) - Canfield police increased security at the Canfield Fair after a fight led to a shooting on the fairgrounds Saturday night. According to Mahoning County Sherriff Jerry Greene, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday. Sherriff Greene said seven of the people arrested are juveniles.
explore venango
WEATHER ALERT: Flood Watch Issued for Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Flood Watch has been issued for Venango County and surrounding areas. exploreVenango.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following weather alert at 3:04 a.m. on Monday, September 5, 2022:
Allen P. Coleman, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Allen P. Coleman will be held Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Coleman departed this life August 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. The family will...
Building struck by tornado gets repairs
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Even though it’s Labor Day — there was plenty of work to do to start fixing the damage from the tornado. Most of the damage was near the corner of California and York avenues to a small shopping plaza. High winds ripped off shingles and plywood. Water damage caused drywall and insulation to fall onto the floor.
Meadville woman arrested for child labor trafficking
A Meadville, Pennsylvania woman has been arrested for her alleged part in a labor trafficking scheme in Mifflin County. State attorney general Josh Shapiro announced that 44-year-old Ellen Cummings ran Tip Top Resources/Go2Detailing, a car detailing business, with her boyfriend, Scott Mogel, who died in 2020. An investigation conducted by...
One dead in Mercer County head-on crash
Multiple crews were called to State Route 58 in Delaware Township around 11:40 p.m.
Authorities Investigating Theft in Grove City
Police in neighboring Mercer County are investigating the theft of a firearm that took place last month. According to Grove City Police, this theft took place from a residence in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue sometime between July 25th and August 25th. A black Remington 380 semi-automatic handgun was...
Man accused of assault at Boardman gas station
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man was arrested Saturday after police said that he assaulted another man in the GetGo parking lot in Boardman. Anthony Defrance, Jr., 22, is charged with felonious assault. Police were called to the GetGo gas station on Boardman Poland Road and saw a...
