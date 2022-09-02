ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mistrial Declared for Suspect in the Murder of ODU Student Christopher Cummings

The trial of one of the men accused of killing ODU student Christopher Cummings has ended in a mistrial after the jury could not reach a unanimous decision. Jovan Doyle took the stand on Aug. 24, more than 10 years after Cummings’ death. A mistrial was declared on Aug. 29, after the jury deliberated for more than 10 hours. Norfolk Commonwealth Attorney Ramin Fatehi told the Virginian-Pilot that they plan to re-try the case against Doyle as soon as possible.
