Read full article on original website
Related
Man arrested on abduction, second-degree murder charges in Suffolk, police say
SUFFOLK, Va. — A man was arrested and now faces multiple charges from two separate incidents in Suffolk, city officials said. Dispatchers got a call from a person who had seen a woman being assaulted by a man in a car near Pitchkettle Road on Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to a news release from the city.
Neighbor who helped fallen officer, gun evidence presented in trial of man charged with attempted murder
The jury in the attempted murder trial of Will Patterson, Jr. heard Thursday from a neighbor who lived on the next street over from Hickory Street, where Officer Angelina Baaklini was trying to detain Patterson as a runaway and take him home.
Eyewitness testifies against a man accused of killing ODU student
One of the men accused of killing Old Dominion University student, Chris Cummings, is on trial.
Mathews County man said he killed his parents in 'a fit of rage,' investigator testifies
MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. — The case against a Mathews County man accused of killing his parents is headed to a grand jury. Jonathan Moore was charged in the stabbing death of his parents back in June. On Wednesday morning, Moore appeared in court and could be seen crying throughout the hearing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jurors hear opening statements, first witnesses in trial for man accused of killing ODU student in 2011
NORFOLK, Va. — The trial for the man accused of killing an Old Dominion University student in 2011 began Wednesday morning. Jury selection took nearly three hours in the case of Rashad Dooley. During opening statements, Norfolk Deputy Commonwealth Attorney Cynthia Collard told jurors investigators revived this cold case...
Man arrested on robbery, firearm charges in Virginia Beach
Vosper is charged with robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by convicted felon grand larceny (vehicle) and false ID.
WAVY News 10
Suffolk murder suspect arrested after pursuit; abducted woman jumped from car, police say
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The suspect in the murder of a man in Suffolk was arrested Wednesday after a police pursuit in the area of Pitchkettle Road. During the pursuit, police say a woman who’d been abducted and assaulted by the suspect jumped from the moving vehicle. Police...
Man who confessed to Hampton Roads killing spree to face 9 additional charges
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The man accused of a murder spree across Hampton Roads is facing nine new charges. In a jailhouse interview with 13News Now, Cola Beale, 31, confessed to killing three people back in March. In Virginia Beach, Beale faces charges for the deaths of his girlfriend,...
Portsmouth man on trial for second time for trying to kill officer
The re-trial got underway Wednesday for Will Patterson, Jr., charged with attempted aggravated murder of a police officer in a November 2017 shooting on Hickory Street in Portsmouth.
Fugitive barricaded in Newport News apartment complex prompts tactical operation
Police are currently on the scene of a tactical operation in Newport News Wednesday afternoon.
Norfolk residents focused on curbing crime in wake of house party mass shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — Neighbors in the Highland Park section of Norfolk demand change, following a deadly mass shooting outside a home on Killam Avenue over the weekend. The incident left two people dead and five people wounded, according to Norfolk police. That particular act of violence during a party...
Hampton Police Division: Stabbing on N Roger Peed Dr. leaves two hurt
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a stabbing that left two men hurt Friday morning. According to dispatch, police were called to the scene on the 2100 block of N Roger Peed Drive at 4:35 a.m. That's in the Buckroe Beach area of the city. When...
Norfolk man arrested in connection to fatal W. Mercury Blvd. crash
25-year-old Michael Carter was arrested and charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter, one count of felony hit and run, one count of reckless driving and one count of no insurance.
Man accused of deadly Downtown Norfolk shooting over a spilled drink has his preliminary hearing pushed back
NORFOLK, Va. — A preliminary hearing for the man accused of shooting five people in Downtown Norfolk got pushed back on Tuesday. Antoine Legrande Jr. had been lined up for the hearing in Norfolk General District Court, but the prosecution team said they needed more time to subpoena a witness.
Family located after police find toddler on Bizzone Circle in Virginia Beach
According to police, a small child was found around 5 p.m. in the 2200 block of Bizzone Circle.
maceandcrown.com
Mistrial Declared for Suspect in the Murder of ODU Student Christopher Cummings
The trial of one of the men accused of killing ODU student Christopher Cummings has ended in a mistrial after the jury could not reach a unanimous decision. Jovan Doyle took the stand on Aug. 24, more than 10 years after Cummings’ death. A mistrial was declared on Aug. 29, after the jury deliberated for more than 10 hours. Norfolk Commonwealth Attorney Ramin Fatehi told the Virginian-Pilot that they plan to re-try the case against Doyle as soon as possible.
Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office to hold active-shooter training for local church
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Recent mass shootings across the country have sheriff's deputies in Virginia Beach preparing people for the worst. “I just knew that we needed something," said Investigator Chasta Mangum. "They needed some type of knowledge.”. That knowledge is understanding how to respond to an active-shooter situation...
Suffolk Police investigate after weapon found on student at elementary school
Suffolk Police are investigating the incident involving a student with a weapon on the campus of Oakland Elementary in the 5000 block of Godwin Blvd.
Man charged in connection to fatal Hampton crash on W Mercury Boulevard
A Norfolk man has been charged in connection to a fatal crash that took place in Hampton on August 21.
WAVY News 10
3 teenage girls arrested after shooting into air near Hampton church, police say
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Three teenage girls were arrested Sunday after Hampton police say they fired shots into the air near a church on Fox Hill Road. Hampton police say they were dispatched to the 400 block of Fox Hill Road near Community Presbyterian Church just after 3 p.m. Sunday for a shots fired call.
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 2