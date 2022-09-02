Smoke heads to the booth for the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

Read full article on original website
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Performance Sunday
Dale Earnhardt Jr. continues to impress inside of the broadcasting booth. Sunday night, Dale Jr. was on the call for the latest Cup Series race. Following the evening, Dale Jr. took to social media to weigh in on the evening. "Last night was awesome @TooToughToTame . The crowd was into...
NASCAR World Reacts To Cool Richard Petty Moment Sunday
Sunday at the 2022 Cook Out Southern 500 was a huge day for Richard Petty as his Petty GMS Motorsports team scored their first win of the season. No. 43 Erik Jones, who had not won a race since 2018, won the race to give Petty his first win in that car in eight years. Afterwards, Jones was all smiles as he talked about what the win meant for Petty.
gmauthority.com
McLaughlin Races To Dominant IndyCar Win For Chevy At Portland: Video
Scott McLaughlin raced to his third victory of the 2022 NTT Data IndyCar Series season at Portland on Sunday, continuing the strong form the hugely talented Kiwi has shown throughout his sophomore season in the American open-wheel championship. McLaughlin started on pole position for the 110-lap Grand Prix of Portland...
NHRA cuts 2023 schedule to 21 events; Houston, Virginia gone, but Chicago is back
Phoenix to host last race in 2023, while series returns to Chicago for first time since 2019
NHRA: McGaha family has high hopes for U.S. Nationals Pro Stock upset
Dad Chris and son Mason are both shooting for "a Wally" in the biggest drag race of the year, this weekend in suburban Indianapolis
SpotOn To Sponsor NASCAR Xfinity Series Start For Derek Griffith at Kansas Speedway
HUDSON, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- Derek Griffith and Sam Hunt Racing announced today that SpotOn will sponsor Griffith’s No. 26 Toyota GR Supra in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway on Saturday, September 10. The start will mark the fourth of the season for the New Hampshire native in the Xfinity Series, all with Sam Hunt Racing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906006018/en/ Derek Griffith and Sam Hunt Racing announced today that SpotOn will sponsor Griffith’s No. 26 Toyota GR Supra in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway on Saturday, September 10. (Photo: Business Wire)
racer.com
Capps wins Callout; Force, Capps, Anderson, Sampey qualify No. 1 at NHRA US Nationals
Ron Capps won the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout on Sunday at this weekend’s prestigious 68th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, beating Matt Hagan in the final round to take the $80,000 top prize in the bonus event at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Brittany...
FOX Sports
Erik Jones delivers victory for Petty GMS Racing in NASCAR playoff opener
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Erik Jones saw the two strongest cars in the Southern 500 go to the garage in the final 35 laps Sunday, and as a driver on a 109-race winless streak, he got a feeling that he hadn’t had recently. "It was my race to lose,"...
Speedway Digest
