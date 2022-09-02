ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Democrats meddle in New Hampshire's GOP Senate primary to boost Bolduc

By Juliegrace Brufke
 3 days ago

S enate Majority PAC is attempting to boost far-right New Hampshire Senate candidate Don Bolduc as Democrats consider him the easier Republican to beat in the general election come November.

The super PAC, which is closely aligned with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), released an ad Friday that tries to link state Sen. Chuck Morse to the Washington establishment ahead of the Sept. 13 primary election.

GOP GOV. CHRIS SUNUNU SLAMS REPUBLICANS CAMPAIGNING AS ELECTION DENIERS

“Mitch McConnell's Washington establishment is going all in for Chuck Morse, and it's no surprise. Chuck Morse took more lobbyist money than any other New Hampshire state senator. Lobbyists are even running his campaign,” the narrator in the ad says.

“One lobbyist worked for a Chinese company owned by a Communist Party official, and Morse hired another who lobbied for a mail-order pharmacy that flooded New England with opioids. Chuck Morse, another sleazy politician,” the ad concludes.

Bolduc, a retired Army general who has come under fire for his rhetoric surrounding COVID-19 and 2020 election conspiracies, is currently seen as the front-runner in the battle for the GOP nomination, which has sparked concerns from some within the GOP as they look to unseat Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in the general election.

Morse is seen as the top contender to beat Bolduc, with White Mountain PAC dropping roughly $4 million to bolster Morse's odds ahead of the election.

GOP New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, who opted against a Senate bid, has gone so far as to say Bolduc is “not a serious candidate” and believes Republicans “would have a much harder time trying to win that seat back.”

Democrats have ramped up the tactic of boosting hard-line GOP candidates in swing districts and states as they look to retain majorities in both chambers of Congress.

The Voter Protection Project, a progressive political action committee, recently attempted unsuccessfully to boost Robert Cornicelli, who alleged that the 2020 election was stolen, seeing him as easier to defeat for Democrats than Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY). The group released an ad attempting to paint Garbarino as anti-Trump ahead of the New York primaries, a move Garbarino called “hypocritical.”

And the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee successfully boosted election denier John Gibbs, who ousted Rep. Peter Meijer (D-MI), one of 10 GOP lawmakers to vote in favor of impeachment, in his primary, dumping money into an ad linking Gibbs to Trump.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

While Democratic super PACs and the House Democrats’ campaign arm have leaned into the tactic, some Democrats have voiced frustrations, noting it’s a gamble that could lead to more extreme candidates being elected to Congress next year.

“It’s just wrong,” one Democratic congressman told the Washington Examiner .

Comments / 6

DEMSSUCKASS
2d ago

Well we all know they cheat because they sure as hell can't win on pandering and policy. They found out you have a shot at getting elected with massive pandering but they also found out that once in pandering doesn't run a Country and that is exactly why we're in the shape we are. Love America then vote Red.

Reply
2
Washington Examiner

Republicans fell far short in last night's special elections

Republicans in New York state underperformed expectations last night. It’s part of a larger pattern that the party needs to worry about. The headline results were the special House elections in New York’s old 19th and 23rd Congressional Districts. In the 19th District, Pat Ryan, a Democrat, defeated Marc Molinaro. This seat, which Democratic former Rep. Anthony Delgado abandoned to run for lieutenant governor this year, is R+4, according to FiveThirtyEight, meaning that over the last couple of elections, it was on average 4 percentage points more Republican than the national electorate. So it’s a bit alarming to have a Democrat win it by about 4 points instead. It may be that the district moved leftward in the last two years, but given that this year’s electorate is supposed to be more strongly Republican than usual, this is a pretty bad wipeout.
POLITICS
