Lima News
Putnam County court records
John M. Anders, 39, Fort Jennings, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for domestic violence. The judge suspended 173 days of the sentence and credited two days previously served. He was fined $500 which was suspended. The bond in the matter is to be returned and the civil protection order issued is terminated. He was granted work release subject to department requirements.
hometownstations.com
Lima Chapter of NAACP raises concerns with Allen County Children Services
The truth is in the facts and the Lima Chapter of the NAACP will be asking for the documents. Reverend Ron Fails and others from the NAACP gathered outside the Allen County Children Services building asking why two fathers have not been reunited with their children. The dads say they have finished all the class work and other requirements the agency asks them to do and they are still waiting to be with their kids. Both say the children were placed in foster care because of the actions of their mothers. Each father has been active in the programs to be reunited with their child but believes there is some discrimination in the process.
Sidney Daily News
Bond set in 2018 rape case
SIDNEY — A man accused of a rape in 2018 was in Shelby County Common Pleas Court Wednesday, Sept. 7. Todd T. Freeman, 42, who is currently an inmate at the Shelby County Jail, appeared before Judge Jeffrey Beigel in court. Beigel set a $200,000 bond in the case.
hometownstations.com
Lima Police Department and West Ohio Food Bank partner up for "Fill the Gap" program
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A new partnership has been formed that will help people in need that may not know there is assistance out there that they are eligible for. The West Ohio Food Bank and the City of Lima's Police Department are "Filling the Gap" for essential needs that officers may encounter when answering calls around the city. The food bank is providing the department with food, snacks, and baby necessities they can give to individuals that officers feel need the assistance. This is a first for the food bank and they hope it will reach people they may not already assist. The police department sees it as an opportunity to build better relations with those they serve and to provide them with food during the night.
hometownstations.com
Officer Mericle highlights Safety City at Lima Kiwanis meeting
The Lima Kiwanis Club learning about another service club's pride and joy. Lima Police Officer Eric Mericle telling the members about the Lima Noon Optimist's Safety City. The program has been around since the mid-70s and has seen thousands of children benefit from the classes. Safety City is located on Collett Street and is back up and running after a brief respite from the pandemic. Summer classes saw dozens of children graduating and Mericle is gearing up for the school year and the "RAD" program.
WDTN
Hit-and-run turns into chase and discovery of missing Ohio girl
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A missing girl from Toledo, Ohio was found in the strangest of ways in St. Clairsville. Police say she most likely never would have been found and freed from a pedophile if it was not for a car accident. Rebekah Mitchell’s car was struck...
hometownstations.com
Lima woman recognized for her commitment to caring for her cousin's children
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - In an effort to keep her family together, a Lima woman stepped up to take care of her cousin's children. Natalie McGee accepted a proclamation from Allen County Commissioners recognizing her commitment to these two boys. September is Kinship Care Month which brings sight to the efforts that relatives who have made a commitment to keep children in a familiar place and near people they know when they can no longer stay in the home. Allen County Children Services has 144 children in the care of relatives and thanks McGee for her love of the boys.
hometownstations.com
Allen County GOP names new county clerk
In a unanimous decision, the Allen County Republican party Central committee; officially naming a new county clerk of courts Thursday night. Republican party Chair Keith Cheney, announcing interim clerk Jennifer McBride was appointed to fill the job. She replaces Margie Murphy Miller who retired after serving in the post for 12 years. McBride has plenty of experience, having served alongside Miller as a supervisor and having been involved with the Allen County clerk of courts office for 25 years. She says she's proud to get the appointment from the Republican party and says upgrades are in the works at the Clerk’s office. Changes are underway including the electronic filing of documents and plans to upgrade their case management system. Jennifer McBride will now run for re-election to the job on the November ballot.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Daniel N. Edwards, 44, of Lima, found guilty of menacing*. Sentence: 30 days jail. 18 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of resisting arrest. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $150 fine. Sept. 2. Kadren Artis, 19, of Lima, found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 30 days jail. 27...
hometownstations.com
Law enforcement is investigating a shooting on Elijah Parkway in Lima
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - One person was shot during an incident on the west side of Lima this morning. Lima police officers were called to 3011 Elijah Parkway just before 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. The police haven't released any details, but they are investigating it as an accidental shooting during a domestic incident. According to scanner traffic, the suspect drove the victim to the hospital. It is unknown how serious the victim's injuries are or what charges the suspect is facing.
hometownstations.com
Hancock Junior Fair participants get rewarded for their hard work during auction
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - During the final day at the Hancock County Fair, the junior fair participants getting to take one more turn in the ring to see how their long hours and dedication pays off. Our Sartaj Singh has more from the junior fair auction. “Today is like...
Prison ordered for Lima man who lied during drug trial
LIMA — A Lima man who provided false testimony in the drug trafficking trial earlier this year of Anthony Brown was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison for his lies while on the witness stand. Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser sentenced Hunter Doenges, 21, for...
hometownstations.com
Lima’s Lincoln Park Railroad Exhibit open house, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022
Press Release from Wayne York: From 1 to 3 pm this Sunday, there will be an OPEN HOUSE at Lima’s Lincoln Park Railroad Exhibit, one block northwest of Lima Memorial Hospital. Volunteers will be stationed to assist with your visit. Lima’s amazing railroad heritage is featured at Lincoln Park...
Fox 19
Butler County homebuilder killed in 9-vehicle crash on I-75 near Lima
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A prominent Butler County homebuilder was killed at the scene of a nine-vehicle crash that injured 21 people on Interstate 75 near Lima over the Labor Day holiday weekend, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Joseph Schwarz, 64, was a rear-seat passenger in a 2019 Chevrolet...
West Ohio Food Bank to hold special hours
LIMA — The West Ohio Food Bank will have special hours this week. WOFB is normally open Monday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. This Thursday the food bank will be open from 8 a.m. to noon and on Friday the food bank will be open from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to host the United Way Day of Caring. Volunteers from Mercy Health-St. Rita’s will assist the food bank with several projects.
wktn.com
Nine Vehicles Involved in Fatal Allen County Crash
One person was killed and 21 others were injured in a crash involving 9 vehicles on Interstate 75 in Allen County this past Sunday afternoon. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 75 year old Dale Anglin was operating semi south on 75 and and failed to stop in time to avoid a collision with several vehicles that were slowed due to a separate crash.
hometownstations.com
Free one-year memberships available at the Lima YMCA for foster and kinship families
LIMA, OH (WLIO) -Two additional agencies teaming up to provide fun and healthy options for foster and kinship families living in Allen County. The Lima Family YMCA and Allen County Children Services are working to provide one-year memberships to the "Y" for certified foster and kinship relative homes. The program will help program families benefit from exercise and family time together.
East Toledo stabbing early Wednesday results in one arrest
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 39-year-old woman was arrested around 1 a.m. Wednesday after a man was stabbed in an east Toledo home, according to a report released by Toledo police. Police responded to a call on the 200-block of Milford Street early Wednesday. Upon arrival, crews found a 42-year-old man bleeding from multiple stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital for his injuries, which police said in a report were non-life threatening.
hometownstations.com
Lima police provides update on Sunday morning shooting
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department has released the names of the victims from the Sunday morning shooting. Sisters 39-year-old Tenea Wilson and 44-year-old Tania Wilson were shot while they were sitting in a car in the driveway at 425 North Jameson Avenue. Tenea is currently in serious condition and Tania is in critical condition. During the investigation, detectives learned that the suspect fired numerous shots across Jameson and hit the vehicle around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
hometownstations.com
Pioneer Days celebrates its 150th year in style in Kalida
Kalida will be buzzing with activity as Pioneer Days makes its return to the area. The event also celebrates a major milestone, 150 years of bringing fun and more. A milestone that leads the state of Ohio when it comes to an overall event.
