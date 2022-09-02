Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Related
Maxwell Place Park Playground in Hoboken NJ
Maxwell Place Park Playground in Hoboken is another one of our beautiful playgrounds situated on the waterfront. Not only can the kids get in a fun playdate at the playground but grown ups will appreciate the stunning views of the river and the New York City skyline. Tire the little...
A voter’s guide to 2022 elections in Hudson County
With summer disappearing into the rearview mirror, Election Day will soon arrive in Hudson County in November, when a number of elections ranging from the congressional midterms to local school boards will be held across the county. Here is a rundown of who is running, where they are on the ballots, and how to vote.
bestofnj.com
Casa Di Pietro Brings Innovative Italian to Kenilworth
Chef Giusppe Di Pietro spent 20 years cooking in kitchens all over New Jersey. Now he’s achieving one of his life goals with the opening of his first restaurant, Casa Di Pietro, in Kenilworth. Guests can expect traditional Italian cuisine with a blend of modern flavors. Chef Di Pietro...
Popular Bergen County French Bakery Just Keeps Expanding
An authentic French bakery serving Bergen County for nearly a decade is again expanding its reach. This time, Patisserie Florentine is headed to Fort Lee, the business announced on Instagram. The Englewood-based cafe is owned by Israeli-born and classically-trained pastry chef Tomer Zilkha. He originally wanted to open his cafe...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boozyburbs.com
NYC Diner Has Expanded with Location in North Jersey
Carnegie Diner & Cafe, the Midtown Manhattan staple, has opened its newest location in Secaucus. The “contemporary” diner and cafe offers breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, serving an all day breakfast, salads, burgers, sandwiches, pastas, entrees, desserts and more — the restaurant will also feature a full-page of plant-based options.
The freshest and friendliest coffee shop in North Jersey
I found myself in the Hackensack area this weekend visiting a friend and I remembered there is a great coffee shop not too far away in Hasbrouck Heights. The coffee shop I’m talking about is Roast’d. It has been frequently recommended to me by listeners and locals. This...
Check out NYC school calendar before class starts for 2022-2023 academic year
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Students are just days away from returning to class at New York City’s public schools. Students will return to class on Thursday, Sept. 8. Classes will run until June 27, 2023. Those already hoping for breaks for snow days are out of luck. The Department of Education plans to continue their […]
jerseydigs.com
Jersey City to Consider 1,189-Unit Development at 808 Pavonia Avenue
A stalled high-rise proposal in Jersey City’s Journal Square neighborhood could be re-born via two prominent developers as plans have emerged to revitalize a slew of properties near the Loew’s Jersey Theatre. A new application has been submitted to rejuvenate several properties with addresses of 808 Pavonia Avenue,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bayonne to hold town hall meeting on redevelopment of former Texaco site
Residents are invited to attend and participate in a town hall meeting at Bayonne High School auditorium on Wednesday, September 7, at 7 p.m., according to Mayor James Davis. The meeting is in regards to the redevelopment of the former Texaco site at the foot of the Bayonne Bridge. Togus...
hobokengirl.com
32 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week
Labor Day weekend is great news on its own but for everything else — we’ve rounded up all the news you might have missed when it comes to the goings on in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: Six26 honors transgender activist Marsha P. Johnson; Prato Bakery is expanding to Jersey City Heights; 400 people attend Hoboken’s Spaghetti Dinner Block Party; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
N.J. school principal charged with drunken driving no longer overseeing middle school, district says
A new principal is no longer in charge of a West Orange middle school following her recent arrest on drunk driving charges. Aretha Dooley-Malloy will not be serving as principal at Liberty Middle School as the school year begins, according to a note sent to the school community on Friday.
Students’ mental health goes to the head of the class for Jersey City school district
The psyche of the American student has never been more fragile, according to parents, experts and most studies on the effects of the coronavirus school shutdown on children. With that in mind, the Jersey City public school district is taking steps to help its student body bounce back strong now that a sense of normalcy has returned.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
jerseysbest.com
Food, brews and a bevy of excitement: 3 fall street festivals to note in N.J.
With summer winding down, there’s no better time than now to plan a visit to the street festivals and fairs that liven up our neighborhoods with entertainment, food and rides. Following are three events for the entire family to enjoy. Bergen Street Fest. Dates and times: Sept. 8-9 from...
Award-winning Nimbus Dance to perform next at Summer Concerts on the Hudson
Called “Astonishing in its understated intensity” by the Star-Ledger, Nimbus Dance creates a dazzling experience of artistry, romance, and virtuosity. Nimbus Dance is an award-winning contemporary dance company at the forefront of excellence in the arts and civic engagement. The company was founded in 2005 by Artistic Director Samuel Pott and is based in Jersey City. With a repertoire of over thirty works, Nimbus performs on tour nationally and throughout the greater New Jersey/New York region, impacting 16,000 people annually.
'24 Hours of Peace' hopes to keep Newark streets free of violence
There was a huge turnout of people hoping to take a break from violence for 24 hours. The 24 Hours of Peace event is meant to engage the community and encourage dialogue and conflict resolution. Starting at 6 p.m. they came together.
hudsoncountyview.com
Bayonne to hold 2nd annual tribute to slain Jersey City Police Det. Joseph Seals
The City of Bayonne is set to hold their 2nd annual tribute to slain Jersey City Police Det. Joseph Seals, a Peninsula City native who was killed during a domestic terrorism incident on December 10th, 2019. The event will take place at DiDomenico 16th Street Park on Saturday, September 17th...
New Jersey Monthly
Café 37 in Ridgewood Serves Pleasing Meals at Fair Prices
Located on a side street several long blocks from the Ridgewood railroad station and the heart of downtown, Café 37 is not a place you’re likely to happen by in a car or on foot. But there’s plenty of parking across the street from the restaurant, whose simple, glass-paneled façade glows beckoningly at night.
fox5ny.com
NYC public schools snow days are eliminated
NEW YORK - Snow days in New York City are a thing of the past according to the schools chancellor. Bad weather will not cancel learning. Instead, New York City students will have to shift to remote learning. On "Snow days" or days when school buildings are closed due to...
hudsontv.com
Hoboken Warns Residents of the Spotted Lanternfly
Hoboken is warning residents, not only from their city, but from municipalities around Hudson County, to be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly, as the insect has been scene countywide. While this invasive species might be colorful, they can harm local plant life, cause fungal growth, and attract wasps...
New York’s 6 Train Leads You to Abandoned and Untouched ‘Ghost Station’
Taking a train in New York City can be an efficient way to get from point A to point B but there is one car in particular that travels back in time to what many say is the haunted "Ghost Station" of lower Manhattan. Although the abandoned train stop underneath...
Hudson Reporter
Jersey City, NJ
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jerseyhttps://hudsonreporter.com/
Comments / 0