North Bergen, NJ

Jersey Family Fun

Maxwell Place Park Playground in Hoboken NJ

Maxwell Place Park Playground in Hoboken is another one of our beautiful playgrounds situated on the waterfront. Not only can the kids get in a fun playdate at the playground but grown ups will appreciate the stunning views of the river and the New York City skyline. Tire the little...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

A voter’s guide to 2022 elections in Hudson County

With summer disappearing into the rearview mirror, Election Day will soon arrive in Hudson County in November, when a number of elections ranging from the congressional midterms to local school boards will be held across the county. Here is a rundown of who is running, where they are on the ballots, and how to vote.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
bestofnj.com

Casa Di Pietro Brings Innovative Italian to Kenilworth

Chef Giusppe Di Pietro spent 20 years cooking in kitchens all over New Jersey. Now he’s achieving one of his life goals with the opening of his first restaurant, Casa Di Pietro, in Kenilworth. Guests can expect traditional Italian cuisine with a blend of modern flavors. Chef Di Pietro...
KENILWORTH, NJ
Daily Voice

Popular Bergen County French Bakery Just Keeps Expanding

An authentic French bakery serving Bergen County for nearly a decade is again expanding its reach. This time, Patisserie Florentine is headed to Fort Lee, the business announced on Instagram. The Englewood-based cafe is owned by Israeli-born and classically-trained pastry chef Tomer Zilkha. He originally wanted to open his cafe...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Entertainment
boozyburbs.com

NYC Diner Has Expanded with Location in North Jersey

Carnegie Diner & Cafe, the Midtown Manhattan staple, has opened its newest location in Secaucus. The “contemporary” diner and cafe offers breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, serving an all day breakfast, salads, burgers, sandwiches, pastas, entrees, desserts and more — the restaurant will also feature a full-page of plant-based options.
SECAUCUS, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Jersey City to Consider 1,189-Unit Development at 808 Pavonia Avenue

A stalled high-rise proposal in Jersey City’s Journal Square neighborhood could be re-born via two prominent developers as plans have emerged to revitalize a slew of properties near the Loew’s Jersey Theatre. A new application has been submitted to rejuvenate several properties with addresses of 808 Pavonia Avenue,...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hobokengirl.com

32 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week

Labor Day weekend is great news on its own but for everything else — we’ve rounded up all the news you might have missed when it comes to the goings on in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: Six26 honors transgender activist Marsha P. Johnson; Prato Bakery is expanding to Jersey City Heights; 400 people attend Hoboken’s Spaghetti Dinner Block Party; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Award-winning Nimbus Dance to perform next at Summer Concerts on the Hudson

Called “Astonishing in its understated intensity” by the Star-Ledger, Nimbus Dance creates a dazzling experience of artistry, romance, and virtuosity. Nimbus Dance is an award-winning contemporary dance company at the forefront of excellence in the arts and civic engagement. The company was founded in 2005 by Artistic Director Samuel Pott and is based in Jersey City. With a repertoire of over thirty works, Nimbus performs on tour nationally and throughout the greater New Jersey/New York region, impacting 16,000 people annually.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

Café 37 in Ridgewood Serves Pleasing Meals at Fair Prices

Located on a side street several long blocks from the Ridgewood railroad station and the heart of downtown, Café 37 is not a place you’re likely to happen by in a car or on foot. But there’s plenty of parking across the street from the restaurant, whose simple, glass-paneled façade glows beckoningly at night.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
fox5ny.com

NYC public schools snow days are eliminated

NEW YORK - Snow days in New York City are a thing of the past according to the schools chancellor. Bad weather will not cancel learning. Instead, New York City students will have to shift to remote learning. On "Snow days" or days when school buildings are closed due to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsontv.com

Hoboken Warns Residents of the Spotted Lanternfly

Hoboken is warning residents, not only from their city, but from municipalities around Hudson County, to be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly, as the insect has been scene countywide. While this invasive species might be colorful, they can harm local plant life, cause fungal growth, and attract wasps...
HOBOKEN, NJ
