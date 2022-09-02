ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students' math and reading scores plummeted drastically through the pandemic, but those who had more access to remote learning materials performed better, report shows

Elementary school

  • A national standardized test showed the largest decrease in math and reading scores since 1990.
  • Age 9 students lost five points in reading and seven points in math in 2022 compared to 2020.
  • Remote learners who had access to greater access to resources performed much better on the test than those who did not.

A report from the National Assessment of Education Progress showed that children's math and reading scores showed the largest drop on average since 1990 throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NAEP is a national standardized test that has been in administered since the 1970s. It's given to 9, 13, and 17-year-olds periodically at a national level and tracks performance in math and reading.

The most recent test evaluated students who were age 9, usually in the third and fourth grade. It showed drastic drops in reading and math scores, with average reading scores for the students dropping by five points and average math scores dropping by seven points when compared to 2020, according to the report .

Alison Socol, vice president of The Education Trust, told Insider the pandemic exacerbated long-term problems with the education system and longstanding inequities among students. The Education Trust, a Washington D.C.-based education nonprofit, advocates for equitable education through analysis and research.

"The scores that we're seeing are the result of a history of systemic racism and long-standing educational inequities that have meant that many students, particularly students of color and low-income backgrounds, haven't gotten the resources and support that they need to succeed," Socol said.

According to the report, Black students' math scores decreased by 13 points, while white students' math scores decreased by five points. The decrease in scores widened the gap between both groups from 25 points in 2020 to 33 points in 2022, the report found.

The report also found that children took part in remote learning and had access to resources performed significantly better on the test than those who learned remotely and had lesser access to resources.

Eighty-three percent of remote learners who scored above the 75th percentile said they had access to a computer all the time and 43% said they had access to high-speed internet some of the time. In contrast, only 58% of remote learners who scores fell below the 25th percentile said they had constant access to a computer, and only 26% said they had access to high-speed internet.

Socol said she hopes the results of the NAEP assessment can be used to help education leaders get funding for evidenced-based strategies like targeted intensive tutoring and additional resources for students in need.

"I really do believe that if we meet this moment, and give the schools that serve those students the resources and support that they need, that we can turn around these trends," Socol said.

Comments / 81

Bruce Sturm
3d ago

2 days ago after hearing about this Whitehouse spokesperson blamed Donald Trump and Republicans for the school closures. Can u tell any bigger lie than that, yet no fact checkers to call the liars out! I'm disgusted with our government!

Reply(11)
43
Heather F.
3d ago

I don’t even want to hear about it. I was called a racist and a science denier for two years for pointing that out. I’m sick of half of this country by this point.

Reply(2)
34
D Tops
3d ago

Let's just put it like this ..the pandemic was a learning curve for the whole country. Let's just not make the same mistakes the next time that we made this time?

Reply
9
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Learning#Mathematics#K12#Naep#The Education Trust
