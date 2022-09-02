ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Does thunder scare your dog? We have some ways you can help

By Bill Burton
WFPL
WFPL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Da7SB_0hg3tUAX00 Astraphobia. That’s the fear of thunder and lightning. It’s something that can plague people, but our dogs can be affected by it, too. On the latest edition of “Science Behind the Forecast” with WAVE 3 meteorologist Tawana Andrew , she explains why dogs can have astraphobia.

“For our dogs, noise anxiety is pretty common,” she said. “That’s why when you hear fireworks and things like that, your dog might get a little bit agitated. But with thunderstorms it can become more severe because their ears are so sensitive. So what seems like a quiet rumble of thunder to us can be way louder and way scarier for them.”

So what’s one of the best ways to help your dog during a thunderstorm? Andrew explains.

“Stay calm. They can sense our fear and unease, so if we’re a little bit more neutral and calm and we have like a matter of fact attitude, that helps them to relax,” she said. “Another one I saw that was super interesting to me is when they’re acting afraid, don’t comfort them. You can actually reinforce that bad behavior. Instead, play with them.”

You can listen to the entire latest episode of “Science Behind the Forecast” with WAVE 3 meteorologist Tawana Andrew in the media player below.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Plague
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy