ID Sought For Men Who Used Trash To Steal $4K In Electrical Breakers From Lehigh Valley Lowe’s
Recognize them? Police are seeking the public’s help identifying two men they say worked together to steal more than $4,000 worth of electrical breakers from a Lehigh Valley Lowe’s store.
The men, pictured above, put more than 100 breakers into a large trash can at the Bethlehem Township store and wheeled them out without paying around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, local police said in a release on Friday, Sept. 2.
The men then fled in a red vehicle.
Scroll down to view additional photos.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Ptl. Lindsay at 610-419-9694 or email klindsay@bethlehemtwp.com.
