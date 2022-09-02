ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ID Sought For Men Who Used Trash To Steal $4K In Electrical Breakers From Lehigh Valley Lowe’s

By Valerie Musson
 3 days ago
The men pictured above put more than 100 breakers into a large trash can at the Bethlehem Township store and wheeled them out without paying, local police said in a release on Friday, Sept. 2. Photo Credit: Bethlehem Township Police Dept. via Facebook

Recognize them? Police are seeking the public’s help identifying two men they say worked together to steal more than $4,000 worth of electrical breakers from a Lehigh Valley Lowe’s store.

The men, pictured above, put more than 100 breakers into a large trash can at the Bethlehem Township store and wheeled them out without paying around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, local police said in a release on Friday, Sept. 2.

The men then fled in a red vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ptl. Lindsay at 610-419-9694 or email klindsay@bethlehemtwp.com.

