Buffalo man pleads guilty to burglary

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced on Friday that a Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to burglary.

61-year-old Edward Jackson was arrested on February 15, 2021, after unlawfully entering an apartment on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo and allegedly opening a bedroom drawer.

Jackson pleaded guilty before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case to one count of burglary in the third degree and faces a maximum of 7 years in prison as a second felony offender.

His sentencing is scheduled for October 4 at 9:30 a.m.