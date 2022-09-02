ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo man pleads guilty to burglary

By Julia Soluri
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ad0Ma_0hg3tLTE00

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced on Friday that a Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to burglary.

61-year-old Edward Jackson was arrested on February 15, 2021, after unlawfully entering an apartment on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo and allegedly opening a bedroom drawer.

Jackson pleaded guilty before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case to one count of burglary in the third degree and faces a maximum of 7 years in prison as a second felony offender.

His sentencing is scheduled for October 4 at 9:30 a.m.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man held on three felonies after Tonawanda DWI

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing three felonies after he reportedly drove a Ford pickup truck on front lawns, smashed into lawn furniture and hit a tree while driving while intoxicated on Penarrow Drive in the City of Tonawanda around 10 p.m. Sunday night. Anthony Cole, 43, was charged with DWI, a […]
TONAWANDA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo police investigating 4 homicides over Labor Day weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police say four people were killed across the city of Buffalo over Labor Day weekend. The latest homicide happened early Monday morning near Glenwood avenue and Brooklyn Street. Detectives say that's where a 33-year-old man was shot. He died later at ECMC. The weekend started with...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
County
Erie County, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
Erie County, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Sentencing#Erie County Court
nyspnews.com

Cheektowaga man arrested for DWI

On September 3, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Michael P. Scherer., 49, of Cheektowaga, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on State Route 16 in the town of Elma, Scherer was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Scherer had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was arrested, transported and processed at SP Elma, where he refused to submit a chemical test. Scherer was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
2 On Your Side

Woman stabbed to death early Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A woman was stabbed to death early Sunday morning. The woman, 25, was involved in a domestic dispute with a man around 3:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Coit Street, not far from the Broadway Market. The two knew each other and stabbed each other during the dispute, a Buffalo Police spokesperson said.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

33-year-old Buffalo man killed in shooting, BPD investigating

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police responded to a call regarding a shooting around 2:20 a.m. Monday morning. A 33-year-old Buffalo man was reportedly shot outside, in the area of Glenwood Avenue and Brooklyn Street. He was taken to ECMC by ambulance, where he was later pronounced deceased. According to detectives, the shooting was likely […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police asking for assistance in finding shooting victim

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police is asking for assistance in finding a shooting victim, they said Saturday night. Police say that 23-year-old William J. Morin was shot on the 200 block of Urban Street at approximately 6 a.m. Friday morning. He was transported by civilian vehicle to ECMC, where police say he later walked […]
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Woman Charged With DWI, Accused Of Driving Wrong-way On I-86

ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – A 30-year-old Jamestown woman is accused of driving while intoxicated after allegedly fleeing police while driving the wrong-way on Interstate-86 in Chautauqua County. New York State Police arrested Jessica Keeler on Saturday. Troopers accused Keeler of driving east in the westbound lane from...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Thieves “Trade in” Bikes for Jeep in Salamanca

Two vehicle thieves decided to trade up in Salamanca, swapping their bikes for a Jeep. A vehicle owner in Salamanca reported her green Jeep stolen and two bicycles, presumably owned by the thieves, left in its place. You can see a photo of the Jeep at WESB.com. Anyone with information...
SALAMANCA, NY
WBEN 930AM

Buffalo Police investigating double homicide

Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that took place Friday afternoon that left two people dead. Police responded to the call just before 3:50 p.m. ET, where they found two males dead outside on Stevens Avenue near Northland Avenue.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy