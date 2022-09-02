ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheltenham Township, PA

Cheltenham School District parents frantically search for 5-year-old son after he's dropped off at wrong bus stop, parents say

By Natasha Brown
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WzBRS_0hg3tIp300

CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) - The Cheltenham School District is investigating how a 5-year-old boy got dropped off at the wrong bus stop on his second day of school.

"Daddy was scared daddy was scared," 5-year-old Cameron Nelson said.

Cameron is still frightened after his parents say he was dropped off at the wrong bus stop on his second day of school. It was his first day riding the school bus.

"We got to the bus stop and once I saw Cameron didn't get off, my heart just dropped," mother Shaquis Davenport said.

Davenport says at the end of the school day she returned to Wagner Way and John Russell Circle in the Lynnewood Gardens Complex to pick up her son, he never stepped off the bus so her husband began the frantic search to find him.

"I was running for approximately a half a mile trying to see where my son was," father Isaiah Nelson said.

By then neighbors had joined the search of the sprawling complex. A few blocks away, 10 to 15 minutes later Nelson spotted his son, shaken but safe.

"I finally I saw a kid with a black shirt and red shorts, I knew that was my son. He was with two strangers that looked like they had gotten out of their car. I just broke down," Nelson said.

"I was crying about it and daddy was crying," Cameron said.

"Those moments, it felt like forever," Davenport said. "I was thinking I wasn't gonna see my son anymore. I was thinking that was it. Cause she couldn't tell me where she specifically dropped him off. She wasn't even aware he was on that bus."

Cameron's parents want answers as to how this could have happened. They want Cheltenham school officials to hold the transportation company accountable and account for every child in their care.

"What I want is to at least have a reevaluation of something sitewide, schoolwide," Nelson said.

The Cheltenham School District superintendent sent CBS3 this statement in reference to the incident, it reads in part:

"Upon learning of this most unfortunate incident, our team responded immediately by opening an investigation with our bus contractor, Cheltenham transportation. We are also reviewing protocols and policies with our transportation partners to identify where updates might be warranted."

Comments / 91

Jimmy Flahart
3d ago

I’m a bus driver and I can’t recall a time when I was permitted to let a 5 year old off of the bus without parents. Although, anyone could stand at a bus stop and claim responsibility for the child, but, usually if someone differently than usual is caring for the child, a note is given and passed through the transportation offices.

Reply(5)
36
Steven Martin
4d ago

Thank GOD and for all parties who helped. I remember as a child I got lost on a school bus....it is a memory my mother and I rememebr 35yrs later! 🙌🏾 Yes their are errors...but when ur dealing with children. Errors are costly!

Reply
35
Donna Casper
4d ago

When we lived in Bensalem my daughter was also dropped off at the wrong bus stop. This will stay with you and your son for a long time.We were frantic because the bus driver couldn't remember where he let her off the bus. My daughter was several bus stops away crying because she didn't know where she was.Our thoughts and prayers will be with your family.

Reply
26
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 34

Officer shot during traffic stop in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after an officer was hit by gunfire during a traffic stop in Luzerne County. Around 11:30 Sunday night, police say Jayquan Jordan showed a gun to security at the Mofon Lounge, located on Academy Street in Wilkes-Barre. Officers say as Jordan drove away from the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Cheltenham Township, PA
ocscanner.news

MESSAGE FROM THE NJ STATE POLICE

Although many are off today, others are working around the clock. You always thank us for working 24/7, but we’d like to thank those working holidays, weekends and midnights right beside us!. Regardless of what you do, your efforts are appreciated!
POLITICS
Bring Me The News

Police: Shots in Target parking lot may have been aimed at employees

Shots fired in the parking lot of a St. Paul Target on Friday may have been aimed at store employees, according to police. Saint Paul police confirmed Friday that the shooting happened just before 2 p.m. at the Target located off of Interstate 94 near White Bear and Suburban avenues, with information provided to police suggesting that a man drove through the parking lot and opened fire.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron
WGAL

State police warn of Romanian transnational criminals in Pennsylvania

News 8 is On Your Side with a warning from Pennsylvania State Police and local police. Troopers said there has been an increase in crimes committed by Romanian transnational criminals, and Manheim Township police urged its residents to be on the lookout for these scammers. The scammers will tell you...
MANHEIM, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Troopers seek driver who ran over man on I-495, kept going

Delaware State Police are looking for a driver who left the scene after running over a man who was lying in the road on Interstate 495. Police said an unknown vehicle was traveling southbound on I-495 near Governor Printz Boulevard around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, September 4, 2022, when it ran over a man who was lying in the left lane.
COATESVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Bus Stop#K12
ocscanner.news

BURLINGTON COUNTY: BOYFRIEND OF WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN HER APARTMENT IS FOUND DEAD IN HIS CAR IN PENNSYLVANIA

Body Found in Pennsylvania Preliminarily Identified as a Person of Interest in Florence Homicide. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar announced that the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive before she was killed inside her Florence home is believed to have been found dead yesterday in Pennsylvania, perhaps from an apparent suicide.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
New Jersey 101.5

Boyfriend of murdered NJ woman found dead in barn, prosecutors say

FLORENCE — The boyfriend of a murdered woman has been found dead inside a vehicle in a barn and may have died by suicide, officials say. According to Burlington County prosecutors, a preliminary investigation has found that Peter Lestician's body was discovered on Friday by two men riding four-wheelers along an ATV trail in Clearfield County, Pennsylvania. PA State Police were called to an abandoned barn in Cooper Township around 4 p.m. and found his body in the front seat of a locked vehicle.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
76K+
Followers
22K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy