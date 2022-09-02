‘Everything takes longer’: Employers struggle to find new normal amid inflation, rising costs

Opening a new business right in the middle of a pandemic might not sound like the greatest of ideas.

But that’s exactly what Cheryl Lewis did in October 2020 — an especially harrowing time for Washoe County as it saw rising COVID-19 deaths and the highest rate of coronavirus infections in Nevada.

“We kind of jumped into the fire,” the NVO Construction CEO said. “If you’re going to start a business, I guess you want to make sure all those difficult things happen to you in the beginning so everything is easy after that.”

Today, the busy din of staple guns and automated saws inside NVO Construction’s main facility 13 miles north of Reno serves as proof that Lewis’ company has survived. For businesses that made it this far, however, today’s “normal” is a lot different from how things used to be prior to the pandemic.

Although COVID-19 cases are down and mandatory shutdowns have long ended, a mix of challenges both old and new continue to put the squeeze on remaining businesses.

From the staffing and supply chain issues that plagued companies during the pandemic to the higher fuel prices and inflationary environment that are now pushing up the cost of doing business, many employers are struggling to find a semblance of normalcy in a changed market.

When part of your business involves making hamburgers, it can be tough if you can’t easily get hamburger meat, said Zack Cage, owner of several local businesses including The Brewer’s Cabinet and Tahoe Beer. Cage also co-founded the Reno Rebuild Project, which provides assistance to Reno-area startups.

“We’ve been dealing with supply chain disruptions, and I can’t get a certain percentage of my ingredients and supplies like I used to,” Cage said. “That’s never been a thing in the 20 years that I’ve been operating.”

“Then you’ve got price inflation from a supplier’s perspective so what’s available is up anywhere from 12 to 20% in my industry,” Cage added. “And that’s conflated even more by high fuel prices.”

More jobs available than workers

On a hot Tuesday afternoon in late August, black, white and gold balloons dotted a stage in front of Legends Bay Casino at The Outlets at Legends in Sparks.

Seated behind the podium were several men in coats with no ties. The guests were there to celebrate the grand opening of the first new, ground-up casino in Reno-Sparks in more than 20 years.

One of the guests for the opening of the new $130 million casino was the highest elected official in Nevada. Gov. Steve Sisolak was quick to note the jobs created from the project.

“(Legends Bay Casino) has created more than 300 jobs already and … will continue to fuel the economy,” Sisolak said. “For those 300 people, these are the most important 300 jobs in Nevada.”

Filling 300 positions during the Great Resignation — a nationwide phenomenon marked by a wave of employees quitting their jobs to take a break or seek new employment— is an impressive feat in itself.

To fill those positions, however, Legends Bay Casino parent company Olympia Gaming had to offer higher wages. Court Cardinal, regional president for Olympia Gaming, called it part of the new reality of doing business today.

“Salaries across the board had to be raised in the last few years because of COVID,” Cardinal said. “But that’s happening industrywide.”

The wage increases across the board should come as no surprise.

As of June, there were seven unemployed workers in Nevada for every 10 job openings in the state, said David Schmidt, chief economist of the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. It’s a continuing trend where there are more jobs available than workers looking for employment in the state.

The number represents a complete turnaround from the pandemic. Back then, mandatory business closures fueled a 28.2% unemployment rate in Nevada for April 2020. The number is the highest jobless rate ever recorded for a U.S. state — even higher than the Great Depression of the 1930s. As Nevada posted its new record high for unemployment two years ago, there were 102 jobless workers for every 10 job openings.

By July this year, however, Nevada’s unemployment rate fell to 4.4%. The state also added 7,700 jobs for the month.

“The overall unemployment rate is really low and the number of job openings is really high,” Schmidt said. “So you have a lot of job openings chasing a relatively low number of workers.”

The wage increases have been especially high for one of the state’s traditional industries. Based on the latest Nevada employment data available for July, the leisure and hospitality sector saw a nearly 14% increase in wages.

For workers in the industry, the increase has been a long time coming.

Even with the hike in wages, leisure and hospitality workers remain one of the lowest-paid employees in Nevada. The average weekly wage for the sector, for example, was just $647, and that’s after the increase. In contrast, the average weekly wage for the entire private sector in Nevada was $1,000.

The higher wages also come with a caveat. The average number of hours worked per week fell by 3.5% to just under 30 hours as employers try to balance the higher costs from rising wages.

“That’s one of the larger declines in hours that we’ve seen,” Schmidt said. “It took a bite out of those wage increases but the overall number of dollars being brought in (from salaries) was still higher overall by 10%.”

Supply chain woes continue

Drive 30 miles east of Reno and you will arrive at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center in McCarran, Nevada.

Once billed as the largest industrial park in the United States, the TRI Center was thrust on the national spotlight after it was picked by Tesla as the site of its first Gigafactory in 2014 .

For people struggling with food insecurity, however, it’s the smaller building just four miles west of the Giga Nevada site that serves as a crucial lifeline during tough times.

The facility at 550 Italy Drive serves as the main warehouse for the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. The nonprofit started as a food pantry in 1983 and has since grown into a regional food distribution center that serves more than 20 million meals a year.

“It’s been out here for a while and we still call it the new building,” said Jocelyn Lantrip, director of marketing for the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. “I started working for the food bank in 2009 when it was actually a new building.”

The distribution center first opened in 2008 and has since served as a lifeline for many struggling families and seniors.

Prior to the pandemic, the Food Bank of Northern Nevada was helping 90,000 people per month. During its last fiscal year, which ended in June, the food bank averaged 120,000 people a month. The number is an all-time high that trumps the previous monthly record of 103,000 that was set during the Great Recession.

While the organization is often viewed as a nonprofit that provides food, it essentially doubles as a logistics operation. In that sense, the Food Bank of Northern Nevada almost functions like a shipping company.

The fact that it is a nonprofit doesn’t mean that the food bank is immune from the challenges faced by private logistics firms today. To understand one of the key challenges, one only need look inside its warehouse.

“The warehouse is pretty empty compared to even just two years ago,” Lantrip said. “Many of the surplus commodities that were available during COVID have gone away.”

Supply chain issues — something that first became an issue during the pandemic as suppliers closed shop and many ships got stuck waiting offshore at ports — also continue to be a problem for the food bank.

It takes longer to get supplies in the door nowadays, according to Lantrip. And when the food finally comes in, the prices that the food bank pays are much more than before. Add the higher price of fuel and “price-sensitive” nonprofits with limited resources are facing a perfect storm of escalating costs.

“We have a fleet of quite a few truck and we’re driving them all over,” Lantrip said.

“Our service area covers 90 square miles so we serve all throughout Northern Nevada as well as a slice of Northern California on the eastern slope of the Sierras, so Mammoth, Bishop, Susanville and a lot of those communities that are hard for food banks to get to.”

The cost of one truckload for the food bank today, for example, is up 30% compared to the cost before the pandemic, according to Lantrip.

Finding and keeping truck drivers is also more challenging today, Lantrip added.

With its large trucks, the Food Bank of Northern Nevada needs Class 8 drivers, who can be harder to find than drivers who operate smaller vehicles. Such drivers are also in high demand due to the huge growth seen in the shipping industry. This means the food bank has to compete with larger companies that can pay more.

Driving for the food bank also involves more work compared to the typical trucking job. Food bank drivers need to help run programs when they get to their destination, which includes giving away food and water at parking lots.

“It’s not just driving up to a dock and unloading, it can be more work, sometimes a lot more work,” Lantrip said.

“The drivers we get work for us because they care about what happens in the community.”

‘We’re in uncharted territory’

Christa Perriera deftly walks atop a raised platform at NVO Construction, the sound of her staple gun echoing across the 75,000-square-foot facility as she nails down a wooden roof truss in rapid-fire fashion.

Speed is a big advantage for NVO Construction, which can frame a whole house in one day instead of the three weeks typically needed by conventional operations. The company credits its efficiency to its mix of human workers and robots, the latter typically seen in advanced manufacturing operations.

Its use of technology is proving to be a big advantage for NVO Construction at a time when labor is at a premium. Automating processes such as measuring and sawing means less human error and accidents as well as fewer humans needed to get the job done. Using an advanced manufacturing approach also means the company can take an applicant without construction experience such as Perriera and train them to put together trusses and walls pretty quickly.

“In the interest of time, it makes sense for us to hire people with experience in framing,” said Aaron West, chief strategy officer for NVO Construction. “But what we’re ultimately aiming for is to get to a point where you don’t need to have that experience by turning a construction process into an advanced manufacturing process.”

A look across the facility, for example, shows a good number of women working alongside several men with previous construction experience. The ability to work indoors practically all the time while also having a regular work shift and benefits is a big draw for potential workers who might balk at a typical construction job, according to West.

While companies such as NVO Construction are able to mitigate labor challenges through automation, which is seen as the future in many industries, this is not an option for all businesses. Even as restaurants such as McDonald’s add self-serve kiosks, many food and beverage businesses still require a human touch, not just for serving customers but making food and drinks.

For Cage, staffing is an ongoing challenge at his many restaurants and breweries.

“I wouldn’t say we’re fully staffed at any one of our properties right now,” Cage said. “The labor market is unlike anything I’ve ever seen in 35 years. Even when we’re paying more and offering more than ever … we’re having a hard time finding people who will even apply for a job.”

NVO Construction — which is about to add a second shift to keep up with demand from other states such as Utah, Arizona, Oregon, Washington and Idaho — continues to look for workers as well. While finding framers is easier for the company because it can train inexperienced workers, hiring more skilled workers such as computer designers can be tougher.

NVO Construction also remains at the mercy of today’s ongoing supply chain headaches.

“We’ll get stuff done on our end but can’t finish the job because we can’t get windows,” CEO Lewis said.

“You order stuff by rail car and it’s supposed to be here in four weeks but 9 weeks later it still isn’t here, so transportation has been part of the hang-up.”

The supply chain issues are impacting a sector that should be red-hot in Nevada. Out of 43 states that provide data on weekly wages, Nevada was the only one to report a decrease — down by 0.1% — in the last year, according to DETR’s Schmidt.

Schmidt chalked it up to supply chain shortages.

“It’s surprising to me that construction is not stronger given the housing market,” Schmidt said. “If its hard to get parts for a building, then you can’t employ workers to build those buildings.”

Cage, meanwhile, is struggling to make sense of what exactly is going on with the economy. Businesses may be open, but they’re not operating in the traditional sense, according to Cage.

“It takes longer to get deliveries, it takes longer to get answers, fewer people are answering emails, fewer people are driving and fewer people are processing orders,” Cage said.

“I’ve noticed in my own life that it’s taking longer to get prescriptions filled. I’m noticing this everywhere. The flow of business has slowed --and time is money.”

Unfortunately for business owners such as Cage, there is no guidebook or road map to dealing with the current economic situation. Three years into the pandemic, Cage is left scratching his head as he faces the perfect storm of inflation, rising costs, staffing woes and supply chain delays.

At this point, there are more questions than answers, the business owner said.

“We don’t know how to take this into account because this is unprecedented for us,” Cage said.

“We’re in year three of this pivot turn to adapt and we’re kind of still in that phase.”

“We’re in uncharted territory,” Cage added.

