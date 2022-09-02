ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Burning Man art cars: 10 outrageous, odd and apocalyptic Mutant Vehicles from Black Rock

By Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h1Dkm_0hg3sF8f00

Burning Man art cars aren’t just vehicles cruising Nevada’s Black Rock City with a few doo-dads glued on. “Mutant Vehicles” are created by some of the world’s most creative artists and come in every shape, size and form, from giant cats to elaborate pirate ships and dinosaurs – in past years, even a massive 747 aircraft fuselage turned Burning Man art car made headlines across the world as it rolled onto the playa.

We’ve tracked down some of the best and most outrageous art cars from Burning Man 2022; buckle up for the fantastic and futuristic ride:

What in Black Rock is a ‘Mutant Vehicle’?

Limited only by the artists’ imagination – and the Department of Mutant Vehicles, which licenses a select group to ride on the Playa each year – a so-called MV is “a unique, motorized creation that either shows little or no resemblance to their original form, or to any standard street vehicle, or is out of context from its normal setting,” according to Burning Man.

Yes, they even prompted a CHP traffic warning

#wakingdreams

Many of the apocalyptic Mad Max-inspired art cars fit right in with the 2022 Burning Man theme: Waking Dreams. Because, Burning Man organizers say, “After all what is Black Rock City if not a collective manifestation of the community’s dreams?”

And because it's 2022, bonus #NFT

Check out more photos and stories from Burning Man before you go:

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Burning Man art cars: 10 outrageous, odd and apocalyptic Mutant Vehicles from Black Rock

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Law & Crime

‘It Looks Suspicious’: Searchers Who Found Kiely Rodni Say Her Body Was in Back Seat, Windows Were Down in Her Submerged Upside-Down Vehicle

Volunteers found missing California teen Kiely Mai Rodni, 16, in the back seat of her own sport utility vehicle under 14 feet of water in a reservoir, members of the search and rescue effort said in a YouTube video. The front passenger side window of the vehicle was either “down” or “broken out,” and the rear driver side window was about half open, the video footage indicated. The recording suggested that Rodni’s body was mostly positioned toward the rear passenger side of the vehicle.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP warns about Burning Man cars trying to make it over Sierra

GOLD RUN – California Highway Patrol is sending out a warning to people on the way to Burning Man: Don't burn out on the way.Officers have been getting a sneak preview of some of the creative contraptions on eastbound Interstate 80 as revelers make their way to the Nevada desert.The problem? A lot of the vehicles are barely street legal – and some have apparently been breaking down during the climb up Donner Pass. Law requires vehicles to be under a certain length, height and width. Any decorations also need to be secured. "Make sure everything is properly secured so we don't end up with any decorations littering our beautiful mountain pass," CHP wrote.The festival, which takes place about two hours north of Reno in Black Rock City, begins this Sunday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reno, NV
Entertainment
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
Reno, NV
Cars
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Cars
Fatherly

Do Yourself A Favor And Witness The Great Reno Hot Air Balloon Race

In the skies above Reno, Nevada, Darth Vader soars through the sky—but not in his TIE Fighter. Instead, it’s just Vader’s iconic helmet, reincarnated as an 87 ft.-tall hot air balloon, with a comparatively small flame underneath to keep him afloat in the stratosphere. On the ground, below this inflatable shrine to the famed Sith Lord, a legion of loyal Stormtroopers—along with a breathing, life-sized version of Vader himself—salute along with other Star Wars fanatics.
RENO, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luna
architizer.com

Contemporary Vaults: 6 Modern Iterations of a Age-Old Architectural Classic

Architects: Want to have your project featured? Showcase your work through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. Vaults have existed in architecture for thousands of years. Essentially an extrusion of an arch along an axis, the structural value of the self-supporting form has made it a popular motif across typologies and around the world: from the construction of homes, religious buildings and more. Additionally, arches can be created using a variety of materials such as stone, brick, timber and even bamboo. Some examples of traditional vault forms include smooth barrel vaults, complex groin vaults, pointed arch vaults and decorative rib vaults, among others. These systems not only act as a structural framework but also help elevate plain ceilings. With each innovation in arch-building technology came new aesthetic styles and forms of architectural expression.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Gazette Journal

954
Followers
265
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

Reno Gazette-Journal | Reno news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds

 https://rgj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy