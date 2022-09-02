Burning Man art cars: 10 outrageous, odd and apocalyptic Mutant Vehicles from Black Rock

Burning Man art cars aren’t just vehicles cruising Nevada’s Black Rock City with a few doo-dads glued on. “Mutant Vehicles” are created by some of the world’s most creative artists and come in every shape, size and form, from giant cats to elaborate pirate ships and dinosaurs – in past years, even a massive 747 aircraft fuselage turned Burning Man art car made headlines across the world as it rolled onto the playa.

We’ve tracked down some of the best and most outrageous art cars from Burning Man 2022; buckle up for the fantastic and futuristic ride:

What in Black Rock is a ‘Mutant Vehicle’?

Limited only by the artists’ imagination – and the Department of Mutant Vehicles, which licenses a select group to ride on the Playa each year – a so-called MV is “a unique, motorized creation that either shows little or no resemblance to their original form, or to any standard street vehicle, or is out of context from its normal setting,” according to Burning Man.

Yes, they even prompted a CHP traffic warning

Many of the apocalyptic Mad Max-inspired art cars fit right in with the 2022 Burning Man theme: Waking Dreams. Because, Burning Man organizers say, “After all what is Black Rock City if not a collective manifestation of the community’s dreams?”

