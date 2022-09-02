ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, IL

foxillinois.com

Thousands of pounds of meat ruined after Salvation Army freezer breaks

JACKSONVILLE, Ill (WICS) — Food for the Salvation Army's Free Lunch program was ruined over the holiday weekend. Over the Labor Day weekend, the Salvation Army in Jacksonville's outdoor freezer building containing over 2,000 pounds of meat stopped working. Officials say they lost an estimated amount of $5,000 worth...
JACKSONVILLE, IL

