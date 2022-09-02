Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
Thousands of pounds of meat ruined after Salvation Army freezer breaks
JACKSONVILLE, Ill (WICS) — Food for the Salvation Army's Free Lunch program was ruined over the holiday weekend. Over the Labor Day weekend, the Salvation Army in Jacksonville's outdoor freezer building containing over 2,000 pounds of meat stopped working. Officials say they lost an estimated amount of $5,000 worth...
foxillinois.com
Illinois wraps up Indiana recap: factors to assess game, roster rotation, play for respect
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Illinois football returns home this weekend hosting Virginia in an afternoon match up. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. The Fighting Illini are now 1-1 (0-1) this season after a close disappointing loss at Indiana last week in the team's Big Ten opener. Head coach Bret Bielema...
