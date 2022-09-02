ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Report: Arkansans have 10th-worst lung health in US

By C.C. McCandless
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Lung Institute, a source for pulmonary information for better lung health, including disease prevention and management, commissioned a national study to establish a ranking of lung health across America over a five-year period.

According to its report, Arkansans have the 10th-worst lung health in the United States. This data analysis included the change in smoking rate in each state, as well as the change in pollution level over the past five years.

Virginia was named as the top state for lung health, with Colorado, Tennessee, Delaware and Washington rounding out the top five. The states with the unhealthiest lungs were Texas, Oklahoma, Oregon, Maine and Missouri.

An infographic showing lung health across America is available here.

