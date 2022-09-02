Read full article on original website
BYU, Utah fans got stuck together in Oklahoma on way to Florida; Utah football team was stranded heading home
BYU Cougars and Utah Utes fans got stranded in Oklahoma on Friday and Saturday on their way to Florida, while the Utah football team also got stranded in Florida
Ohio State says 1 thing ticked them off entering Notre Dame game
Ohio State may have started off slowly, but they sure came around by the end of their win Saturday at home against Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish played a strong first half and led 10-7 at halftime against the Buckeyes. But Ohio State’s defense stepped up in the second half and did not allow any points as the Buckeyes won 21-10.
Oklahoma in the Early Phases of Building a New $175 Million Football Facility
The project will be funded by OU capital gifts and other private sources and is planned for the northeast corner of Lindsey Street and Jenkins Avenue.
WATCH: Oklahoma WR Drake Stoops Interview
Oklahoma wide receiver Drake Stoops met with the media on Monday night ahead of the Sooners' Week 2 matchup with Kent State.
Why Brent Venables Was 'Proud' of the Defensive Effort in Oklahoma's Season Opener
The Sooners held UTEP to 13 points and 28 rushing yards in Brent Venables' return to the sideline in Norman.
Centennial Champion Makes First Trot for Texas Tech Football
In an entrance that's widely regarded as one of the best in all of college football, the 61st Masked Rider Caroline Hobbs and newly-dubbed Centennial Champion debuted against Murray State as a brand new pairing. Fearless Champion was a fixture at Texas Tech for a decade, but now it's Centennial's time to shine.
